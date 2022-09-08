ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Teen musician signs contract to play at Little Theater of Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia musician is already making quite a name for himself at the young age of 17. His name is Kadir Muhammad, but he goes professionally by The Giftt. James Muhammad, his dad and manager, said Kadir Muhammad was a preemie baby who almost didn't make it -- and is now thriving in every way.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

QC Happenings: 10 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're heading out to weekend events, don't forget your umbrella as we can expect rain for the better part of the weekend. Still, there are plenty of ways you can enjoy your weekend in Charlotte. See what's happening!. Friday, Sept. 9. Food Truck Friday. Start...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Enjoy and Experience "Spa-tober" and more in Florida

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. While summer may be winding down, many people may be looking for a getaway to relax and rejuvenate between the back-to-school hustle and bustle and before the busy holiday season begins.
CHARLOTTE, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
State
South Carolina State
WCNC

Horse Lovers Day returns September 17th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday we were joined by some very special guests on Charlotte Today - to announce the return of Horse Lovers Day. The folks at Leatherman Lane Farm, making the event a Breast Cancer awareness and fundraising event, benefitting the Go Jen Go foundation of Charlotte. They also have an online auction, and will have raffles at the event.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Honor 9/11 victims in the Charlotte area this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we remember the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years later, Charlotte-area organizations will host events this weekend to honor the victims. To show appreciation for their service and sacrifice, first responders and military who present their police, fire, EMS, or military ID will be granted free admission to the Charlotte AutoFair on Saturday. The event will include a 110-story memorial stair climb at Charlotte Motor Speedway to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. The AutoFair will take place Sept. 8-10 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find ticket pricing and more here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Person
Luke Combs
WCNC

Top picks for any tailgate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article contains commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Football is back! Today our good friend Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joined us on Charlotte Today - to share some of her favorite football and tailgating season essentials. Get...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Fire at home in east Charlotte intentionally set, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a blaze they said was intentionally set in east Charlotte overnight Saturday. Firefighters responded to the fire at a vacant home along Commonwealth Avenue, not far from Eastway Drive around 10 p.m. Firefighters were able to the fire in 20 minutes, according to the department.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Supperland named among 50 best new restaurants by Bon Appetit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Big praise for a special Charlotte restaurant!. Bon Appetit announced their Top 50 Best New Restaurants in the country, and a local Plaza Midwood establishment, Supperland, made the list. Bon Appetit made this Top 50 announcement Thursday and their upcoming October issue, which hits stands in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

License plate agency in Huntersville closes

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles closed a license plate agency, or LPA, in Huntersville. The current agency, located at 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd., was closed following the discovery of several contract violations, the Department of Transportation confirmed. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Bank Of America Stadium#Music Streaming#Cma Entertainer#North American#Ticketmaster Verified Fan#Apple Music#Coyote Joes#Apple Podcasts
WCNC

VERIFY: Answering your booster questions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the new COVID-19 booster rolls out, we have received a lot of questions from viewers. This new booster by Pfizer and Moderna is aimed at the Omicron variant. Mecklenburg County officials tell WCNC is the one most people in our area are contracting. OUR SOURCES:
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Several accidents impact traffic in the Charlotte area Saturday, officials say

LOWELL, N.C. — Several accidents across the Charlotte area caused major impacts to traffic on Saturday, according to NC Department of Transportation officials. On Interstate 85 northbound near Lowell, a shoulder was closed due to a crash near exit 23, near Main Street. NCDOT first announced the road closure around 11:20 a.m. on I-85 northbound near exit 23, not far from Main Street. The scene was eventually cleared.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Guardianships and Aging Parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. On Friday Attorneys Therron Causey, and Greg McIntyre of McIntyre Elder Law stopped by Charlotte Today to talk about two very important topics: Guardianships and Estate Planning. The Attorneys...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Next level pet care at Passionate Paws Animal Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to our fur babies, animal care is a top priority. This morning. Doctor Susan Bonilla joined us from Passionate Paws Animal Hospital. While many pet owners...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'That bond is faith' | Queen Elizabeth II and Reverend Billy Graham shared special connection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a chance viewing of Reverend Billy Graham on television in 1955, Queen Elizabeth II invited the Charlottean for a visit. David Bruce, Graham’s longtime assistant and executive vice president of the soon-to-be-opened Billy Graham Archive and Research Center, told WCNC Charlotte’s Jane Monreal that Graham was first invited to preach in England in 1954.
CHARLOTTE, NC

