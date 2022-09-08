Read full article on original website
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Teen musician signs contract to play at Little Theater of Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia musician is already making quite a name for himself at the young age of 17. His name is Kadir Muhammad, but he goes professionally by The Giftt. James Muhammad, his dad and manager, said Kadir Muhammad was a preemie baby who almost didn't make it -- and is now thriving in every way.
WCNC
QC Happenings: 10 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're heading out to weekend events, don't forget your umbrella as we can expect rain for the better part of the weekend. Still, there are plenty of ways you can enjoy your weekend in Charlotte. See what's happening!. Friday, Sept. 9. Food Truck Friday. Start...
Charlotte nonprofit provides college scholarships to mothers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pursuing higher education when you have children can be challenging. That is why a Charlotte nonprofit is helping moms earn their college degrees and get their caps and gowns. Toni Moss is one of those moms. She put her dreams on hold to focus on motherhood.
WCNC
Enjoy and Experience "Spa-tober" and more in Florida
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. While summer may be winding down, many people may be looking for a getaway to relax and rejuvenate between the back-to-school hustle and bustle and before the busy holiday season begins.
City of Charlotte delays start of paid Saturday parking in Uptown, South End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Charlotte announced a change to parking in Uptown and South End. Saturday, Sept. 10, was supposed to be the first day of having to pay to park on Saturdays. But now it's being pushed back to sometime next year. Parking continues to be...
WCNC
Horse Lovers Day returns September 17th
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday we were joined by some very special guests on Charlotte Today - to announce the return of Horse Lovers Day. The folks at Leatherman Lane Farm, making the event a Breast Cancer awareness and fundraising event, benefitting the Go Jen Go foundation of Charlotte. They also have an online auction, and will have raffles at the event.
A couple originally from Cleveland met at Charlotte Douglas Airport in 2021. They got married there this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A couple originally from Cleveland who met at Charlotte Douglas International Airport made their love official in the most full-circle way: by getting married at the airport!. Adam and Elizabeth Johnson shared their story with Charlotte Douglas who then celebrated the ceremony in a Facebook post.
WCNC
Honor 9/11 victims in the Charlotte area this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we remember the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years later, Charlotte-area organizations will host events this weekend to honor the victims. To show appreciation for their service and sacrifice, first responders and military who present their police, fire, EMS, or military ID will be granted free admission to the Charlotte AutoFair on Saturday. The event will include a 110-story memorial stair climb at Charlotte Motor Speedway to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. The AutoFair will take place Sept. 8-10 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find ticket pricing and more here.
WCNC
Top picks for any tailgate
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article contains commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Football is back! Today our good friend Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joined us on Charlotte Today - to share some of her favorite football and tailgating season essentials. Get...
Fire at home in east Charlotte intentionally set, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a blaze they said was intentionally set in east Charlotte overnight Saturday. Firefighters responded to the fire at a vacant home along Commonwealth Avenue, not far from Eastway Drive around 10 p.m. Firefighters were able to the fire in 20 minutes, according to the department.
Supperland named among 50 best new restaurants by Bon Appetit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Big praise for a special Charlotte restaurant!. Bon Appetit announced their Top 50 Best New Restaurants in the country, and a local Plaza Midwood establishment, Supperland, made the list. Bon Appetit made this Top 50 announcement Thursday and their upcoming October issue, which hits stands in...
License plate agency in Huntersville closes
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles closed a license plate agency, or LPA, in Huntersville. The current agency, located at 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd., was closed following the discovery of several contract violations, the Department of Transportation confirmed. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.
WCNC
VERIFY: Answering your booster questions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the new COVID-19 booster rolls out, we have received a lot of questions from viewers. This new booster by Pfizer and Moderna is aimed at the Omicron variant. Mecklenburg County officials tell WCNC is the one most people in our area are contracting. OUR SOURCES:
Several accidents impact traffic in the Charlotte area Saturday, officials say
LOWELL, N.C. — Several accidents across the Charlotte area caused major impacts to traffic on Saturday, according to NC Department of Transportation officials. On Interstate 85 northbound near Lowell, a shoulder was closed due to a crash near exit 23, near Main Street. NCDOT first announced the road closure around 11:20 a.m. on I-85 northbound near exit 23, not far from Main Street. The scene was eventually cleared.
CATS sees significant drop in missed trips following route changes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Area Transit System has made changes to several bus routes to make up for the staffing challenges it faces. This meant reducing service on 20% of its routes. The changes started on August 15. The agency tells WCNC Charlotte’s Jesse Pierre they are seeing positive...
Return date announced for in-person learning at West Rowan Middle
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Students and staff will soon return to West Rowan Middle School, the district confirmed Friday. The school was forced to implement remote learning last month after mold was found in HVAC units. District leaders said the current return plan allows time for cleaning and sanitization...
WCNC
Guardianships and Aging Parents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. On Friday Attorneys Therron Causey, and Greg McIntyre of McIntyre Elder Law stopped by Charlotte Today to talk about two very important topics: Guardianships and Estate Planning. The Attorneys...
WCNC
Next level pet care at Passionate Paws Animal Hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to our fur babies, animal care is a top priority. This morning. Doctor Susan Bonilla joined us from Passionate Paws Animal Hospital. While many pet owners...
'They get stuck' | Charlotte restaurant owner says guests walking in face unsafe situation with construction work
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An ongoing storm drainage improvement project is creating challenges for a business in Charlotte's Dilworth area. Matt Wohlfarth, owner of the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille off East Morehead Street, said he's already had plenty to contend with recently. “As if COVID, the labor shortages, and supply chain...
'That bond is faith' | Queen Elizabeth II and Reverend Billy Graham shared special connection
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a chance viewing of Reverend Billy Graham on television in 1955, Queen Elizabeth II invited the Charlottean for a visit. David Bruce, Graham’s longtime assistant and executive vice president of the soon-to-be-opened Billy Graham Archive and Research Center, told WCNC Charlotte’s Jane Monreal that Graham was first invited to preach in England in 1954.
