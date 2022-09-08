ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Indiana Business

Around INdiana: Talent Resource Navigator

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has launched an online platform to help job seekers with educational and job training opportunities throughout the state. Todd Hurst, Executive Director, Institute for Workforce Excellence has more on the Talent Resource Navigator.
INDIANA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Income, property tax rebates coming for IL residents

Illinois residents might have a surprise coming to their bank accounts to start the work week. Under the terms of the Illinois Family Relief Plan that was passed by the Illinois House and Senate and went into effect July 1, one time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates Will Be Issued Monday

Many Illinois residents struggling with the surging costs brought on by inflation will receive long-awaited relief in the form of new income and property tax rebates. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria, with payments beginning Monday.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
City
Carmel, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
City
Watson, IL
Local
Illinois Business
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/9/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois ranks second in the nation in small businesses that are planning layoffs. According to the referral network, Alignable, this follows a nationwide trend among the majority of small business owners in America. The numbers in Illinois show that 60 percent of the small businesses that responded have or will soon have a hiring freeze in place. Illinois is second only to Florida in having the highest national layoff rate. The top three sectors that have halted hiring are real estate, automotive, and health care.
ILLINOIS STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana’s casinos brought in $700 million in taxes last fiscal year

Indiana’s 12 casinos raked in $2.5 billion from July 2021 through June 2022 and sent $700 million of that haul to the state in taxes, according to an Indiana Gaming Commission annual report released this month. Higher-than-expected gambling collections previously bolstered the state’s rosy July revenue report. “It...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

State revenue again beats projections

Indiana once again surpassed the most recent revenue projections in August. The Indiana State Budget Agency says General Fund revenues last month totaled more than $1.5 billion, which was 9% higher than the December 2021 forecast and more than 12% higher than the same month last year. The agency says...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Busey Bank#Commercial Banking#Veteran#Key Bank#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#First Busey Corp#Jp Morgan Chase#Pnc Bank#Wells Fargo
Inside Indiana Business

PODCAST: Helping farmers see ROI from their data

Modern farming is ripe with data, especially among farmers who are fully embracing technology in their operations. From autonomous robots that collect agronomic information about fields to precision instruments that measure a dairy cow’s production, volumes of information are pouring into farm manage systems. In this week’s episode of Agbioscience, the podcast presented by AgriNovus Indiana, they explain why data is the focus of the 2022 Producer-Led Innovation Challenge.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie man new permanent deacon at local parishes

Deacon Sean A. Caveny, MAPT, has been appointed to assist Fr. Thomas Hagstrom, V.F. with the parishes of St. Michael’s, Staunton, Sacred Heart, Livingston and St. John Paul II in Mt. Olive by Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois. Deacon Caveny was ordained in June of 2012. He...
GILLESPIE, IL
WCIA

Why flags in Illinois are at half-staff Friday

(WMBD) — Flags across Illinois and across the country are being flown at half-staff Friday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. Illinois Central Management System sent a press release stating that they have received notice from President Joe Biden that all entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower their […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Is a REAL ID Mandatory in Illinois? Here's What to Know

Starting next year, an ordinary drivers license as a form of identification will not be enough for U.S. residents over the age of 18 to fly domestically. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to instead present one of two different form of identification in order to fly domestically or visit a federal facility: either a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, or a valid U.S. passport or a passport card.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Flood Watch Sunday/Sunday night for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Ogle Counties…

..FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following counties, Boone, Ogle, Winnebago and McHenry. Including the cities of Algonquin, Belvidere, Woodstock, Rochelle, McHenry, Rockford, Byron, Oregon, and Crystal Lake. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected through tonight. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy