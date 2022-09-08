Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Around INdiana: Talent Resource Navigator
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has launched an online platform to help job seekers with educational and job training opportunities throughout the state. Todd Hurst, Executive Director, Institute for Workforce Excellence has more on the Talent Resource Navigator.
Income, property tax rebates coming for IL residents
Illinois residents might have a surprise coming to their bank accounts to start the work week. Under the terms of the Illinois Family Relief Plan that was passed by the Illinois House and Senate and went into effect July 1, one time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet […]
Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates Will Be Issued Monday
Many Illinois residents struggling with the surging costs brought on by inflation will receive long-awaited relief in the form of new income and property tax rebates. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria, with payments beginning Monday.
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/9/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois ranks second in the nation in small businesses that are planning layoffs. According to the referral network, Alignable, this follows a nationwide trend among the majority of small business owners in America. The numbers in Illinois show that 60 percent of the small businesses that responded have or will soon have a hiring freeze in place. Illinois is second only to Florida in having the highest national layoff rate. The top three sectors that have halted hiring are real estate, automotive, and health care.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana’s casinos brought in $700 million in taxes last fiscal year
Indiana’s 12 casinos raked in $2.5 billion from July 2021 through June 2022 and sent $700 million of that haul to the state in taxes, according to an Indiana Gaming Commission annual report released this month. Higher-than-expected gambling collections previously bolstered the state’s rosy July revenue report. “It...
Inside Indiana Business
State revenue again beats projections
Indiana once again surpassed the most recent revenue projections in August. The Indiana State Budget Agency says General Fund revenues last month totaled more than $1.5 billion, which was 9% higher than the December 2021 forecast and more than 12% higher than the same month last year. The agency says...
CNET
Illinois Tax Rebate: How Much Are Checks for, When Will They Go Out and More
A majority of Illinois residents will be receiving an income tax rebate, property tax rebate or both this month, with checks being cut as early as Monday. Distribution should finish roughly by mid-November, the Illinois Department of Revenue told CNET. "We're working overtime, we're going to get those rebate checks...
An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest
A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
COVID by the Numbers: 28 Illinois Counties Sit at ‘High' Community Levels
Illinois continues to wrestle with COVID-19, with 28 counties remaining at a “high” community level of the virus, according to the latest data released Friday by Illinois health officials. Portions of northwest Illinois, including Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Dekalb, Lee and Whiteside, fall into the "high" community level...
Inside Indiana Business
PODCAST: Helping farmers see ROI from their data
Modern farming is ripe with data, especially among farmers who are fully embracing technology in their operations. From autonomous robots that collect agronomic information about fields to precision instruments that measure a dairy cow’s production, volumes of information are pouring into farm manage systems. In this week’s episode of Agbioscience, the podcast presented by AgriNovus Indiana, they explain why data is the focus of the 2022 Producer-Led Innovation Challenge.
This Illinois County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie man new permanent deacon at local parishes
Deacon Sean A. Caveny, MAPT, has been appointed to assist Fr. Thomas Hagstrom, V.F. with the parishes of St. Michael’s, Staunton, Sacred Heart, Livingston and St. John Paul II in Mt. Olive by Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois. Deacon Caveny was ordained in June of 2012. He...
Why flags in Illinois are at half-staff Friday
(WMBD) — Flags across Illinois and across the country are being flown at half-staff Friday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. Illinois Central Management System sent a press release stating that they have received notice from President Joe Biden that all entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower their […]
NBC Chicago
Is a REAL ID Mandatory in Illinois? Here's What to Know
Starting next year, an ordinary drivers license as a form of identification will not be enough for U.S. residents over the age of 18 to fly domestically. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to instead present one of two different form of identification in order to fly domestically or visit a federal facility: either a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, or a valid U.S. passport or a passport card.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Illinois
Here's where you can find them.
WGNtv.com
Flood Watch Sunday/Sunday night for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Ogle Counties…
..FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following counties, Boone, Ogle, Winnebago and McHenry. Including the cities of Algonquin, Belvidere, Woodstock, Rochelle, McHenry, Rockford, Byron, Oregon, and Crystal Lake. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected through tonight. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
