wichitabyeb.com
Red’s Cafe in Haysville Revisited
There are certain meals that bring back old memories. One of those is a hamburger steak doused with A1 sauce. Growing up, it was considered a special meal at home and going back to dining at Doc’s Steakhouse, they were a common order for how affordable they were. It was a meal I’ve been craving for some time. I decided to swing by Red’s Cafe in Haysville, KS to feed my nostalgia.
State fair crowd brings high demand for hotels
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The annual Kansas State Fair is underway. The 10-day event brings in people from all over Kansas and even other states. If you want a room, though, it’s something that has to be planned way in advance. “If you’re just passing through or doing regular business, you’re not really gonna find […]
kmuw.org
A historical film with local roots, 'The Contested Plains' will premiere in Wichita
A new historical film will premiere Friday at the Wichita Orpheum Theatre. The Contested Plains follows the story of the German family who were attacked in the western plains of Kansas in 1874. Four girls were taken captive in the attack and a search ensued involving the military. The film...
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Sept 9-11)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. What’s Happening This Weekend In...
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
The Kansas State Fair runs from Sept. 8-18 at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson, and organizers have several new features coming this year.
newmanvantage.com
Get excited: Dutch Bros is coming to West Street
Every person has a unique morning routine, but they all usually consist of the same three components: Get up, get dressed and get caffeinated. The last one is my most crucial step and I will not be satisfied until I have a Red Bull in my hand. Any respectable American can understand my need – more than 50% of the country drinks coffee every day.
Sedgwick native who’s been chasing stardom in Nashville returns for ‘homecoming’ tour
The former Turnback Creek singer has dates at the Kansas State Fair and more.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Fall feel for now…
Temperatures were downright chilly out there on Sunday morning! It definitely was a glimpse of fall. Spots like Colby were able to drop to the upper 30s, with 40s and lower 50s for the rest of us. It will be a beautiful and sunny afternoon. This is a near-perfect day...
Busy Saturday for the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's day two of the Kansas State Fair. Day one opened up with sunny, warm conditions. The highlight of the morning will be the governor’s debate at the People’s Bank and Trust Arena starting at 10:30 a.m. Other highlights of the day will be the annual grape stomp contest at the new Lake Talbott Stage starting at 1 p.m. and the annual butter sculpture contest at the Pride of Kansas building, also at 1 p.m.
KWCH.com
Flight attendant remembers diverting to Wichita on 9/11
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Shawn Heidt had a first-hand experience with the chaos of Sept. 11, 2001, and a first-hand, unplanned view of Wichita. He was a flight attendant on an America West Airlines flight leaving Washington, D.C. toward Las Vegas, part of a four-day cross-country leg that would have otherwise been unremarkable.
Private flights, public fights: Sedgwick County commissioners trade jabs, accusations
A commissioner’s 2,000-word Facebook post drew strong criticism from her colleagues after she accused county government and a prominent developer of corruption.
Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
KWCH.com
Wichita firefighter nears end of battle with brain cancer
The 109th Kansas State Fair opened to fairgoers on Friday. Wichita City Council to take up fentanyl test strips. On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council could take up a vote to decriminalize fentanyl test strips. Women's running group in Wichita honoring memory of slain Memphis teacher. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front brings rain and cooler temps for the weekend
A cold front is working its way into the Sunflower State this evening. Winds will be breezy at times out of the north along the front, bringing in cooler temperatures for the weekend. Northwest Kansas has already tapped into the cooler temperatures this evening and will see lows fall into...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Welcomed changes eventually on the way
While a nice cold front is on the way, we have to get through a few more days of sizzling heat before it clears the entire state. Highs on Thursday pushed into the 90s yet again. A few spots to the west made the 100 degree mark. High fire danger...
Want to work for the City of Wichita?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has some jobs it is trying to fill, so it is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 13. If you are interested in applying, you do not need to register ahead of time. Instead, go to the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon, Suite 1100, between […]
kfdi.com
Info sought in south Wichita stabbing
Crime Stoppers is asking for information regarding a stabbing at club in south Wichita. On August 13, a 55-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in the 1000 block of South Broadway. He was hospitalized with a serious injury but has since been released. Witnesses at the scene said a...
kfdi.com
One dead in north Wichita crash
An unidentified driver was killed in a crash Saturday in north Wichita. The crash was reported around noon on southbound I-135 near 53rd Street North. It involved a semi and another vehicle. Traffic was closed on I-135 for about four hours after the crash. No other details have been released.
WIBW
Kansas man dies after wet pavement, rain causes rear-end collision
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man has died after the wet pavement and rainfall caused his vehicle to rear-end a semi-truck in Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of I-135 and 53rd St. in Wichita with reports of a fatality accident.
Man dies after crash due to wet road conditions near Wichita
WICHITA (KSNT) – A Kansas man is dead after rear-ending a semi, according the Kansas Highway Patrol. Damian Russell Conner, 23, of Whitewater, was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima southbound on I-335 near Wichita around noon Saturday. Due to heavy traffic, vehicles were completely stopped near milepost 13.2. A semi was stopped in the right […]
