Wichita, KS

wichitabyeb.com

Red’s Cafe in Haysville Revisited

There are certain meals that bring back old memories. One of those is a hamburger steak doused with A1 sauce. Growing up, it was considered a special meal at home and going back to dining at Doc’s Steakhouse, they were a common order for how affordable they were. It was a meal I’ve been craving for some time. I decided to swing by Red’s Cafe in Haysville, KS to feed my nostalgia.
KSN News

State fair crowd brings high demand for hotels

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The annual Kansas State Fair is underway. The 10-day event brings in people from all over Kansas and even other states. If you want a room, though, it’s something that has to be planned way in advance. “If you’re just passing through or doing regular business, you’re not really gonna find […]
wichitabyeb.com

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Sept 9-11)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. What’s Happening This Weekend In...
newmanvantage.com

Get excited: Dutch Bros is coming to West Street

Every person has a unique morning routine, but they all usually consist of the same three components: Get up, get dressed and get caffeinated. The last one is my most crucial step and I will not be satisfied until I have a Red Bull in my hand. Any respectable American can understand my need – more than 50% of the country drinks coffee every day.
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Fall feel for now…

Temperatures were downright chilly out there on Sunday morning! It definitely was a glimpse of fall. Spots like Colby were able to drop to the upper 30s, with 40s and lower 50s for the rest of us. It will be a beautiful and sunny afternoon. This is a near-perfect day...
Hutch Post

Busy Saturday for the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's day two of the Kansas State Fair. Day one opened up with sunny, warm conditions. The highlight of the morning will be the governor’s debate at the People’s Bank and Trust Arena starting at 10:30 a.m. Other highlights of the day will be the annual grape stomp contest at the new Lake Talbott Stage starting at 1 p.m. and the annual butter sculpture contest at the Pride of Kansas building, also at 1 p.m.
KWCH.com

Flight attendant remembers diverting to Wichita on 9/11

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Shawn Heidt had a first-hand experience with the chaos of Sept. 11, 2001, and a first-hand, unplanned view of Wichita. He was a flight attendant on an America West Airlines flight leaving Washington, D.C. toward Las Vegas, part of a four-day cross-country leg that would have otherwise been unremarkable.
KSN News

Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
KWCH.com

Wichita firefighter nears end of battle with brain cancer

The 109th Kansas State Fair opened to fairgoers on Friday. Wichita City Council to take up fentanyl test strips. On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council could take up a vote to decriminalize fentanyl test strips. Women's running group in Wichita honoring memory of slain Memphis teacher. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022...
KSN News

Want to work for the City of Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has some jobs it is trying to fill, so it is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 13. If you are interested in applying, you do not need to register ahead of time. Instead, go to the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon, Suite 1100, between […]
kfdi.com

Info sought in south Wichita stabbing

Crime Stoppers is asking for information regarding a stabbing at club in south Wichita. On August 13, a 55-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in the 1000 block of South Broadway. He was hospitalized with a serious injury but has since been released. Witnesses at the scene said a...
kfdi.com

One dead in north Wichita crash

An unidentified driver was killed in a crash Saturday in north Wichita. The crash was reported around noon on southbound I-135 near 53rd Street North. It involved a semi and another vehicle. Traffic was closed on I-135 for about four hours after the crash. No other details have been released.
WIBW

Kansas man dies after wet pavement, rain causes rear-end collision

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man has died after the wet pavement and rainfall caused his vehicle to rear-end a semi-truck in Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of I-135 and 53rd St. in Wichita with reports of a fatality accident.
KSNT News

