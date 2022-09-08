Read full article on original website
Dead Animals Found in Bags in Melville
Several decapitated animals were found Sunday in bags left on the roadside in Melville, the Suffolk County SPCA said. The organization said that Suffolk Police had notified them that the seven dead animals had been found on the side of Round Swamp Road about 100 feet south of Exit 39 of the Northern State Parkway. The SCPA said the partially decomposed remains of five chickens and two goats had been left in black plastic garbage bags.
Cops Bust Phony Long Island Code Inspector Accused of Swindling 114 Businesses
A Queens man has been arrested, accused of impersonating a code enforcement inspector at dozens of Long Island businesses, authorities announced over the weekend. Nassau County Police said John Garland would go into a store and tell staff their sign was in violation of local ordinances, and threaten them with fines. One at least one occasion, he's accused of wearing an orange vest and displaying ID with his photo next to the seal of Hempstead.
Man Arrested for Scheming and Defrauding 114 Businesses Acting as a Code Enforcer
Second Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Queens man for Attempted Grand Larceny that occurred on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 5:00 pm in Hicksville. According to detectives, a male entered G and J Dry Cleaners 2 Incorporated, located at 212 W. Old Country Road. The male portrayed himself as a Code Enforcement Inspector for the Town of Oyster Bay. He was wearing an orange vest and displayed identification that included his photo and a Town of Hempstead seal.
Man Accused Of Impersonating Code Enforcement Inspector, Trying To Defraud Hicksville Business
A 54-year-old man is facing charges after police said he pretended to be a code enforcement inspector on Long Island in an attempt to defraud businesses. John Garland, of Queens, was arrested for an incident that happened in Hicksville at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Nassau County Police Department said.
Suffolk Police Seeking Suspect Who Swiped iPhone from Bayport AT&T Store
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole from a Bayport store last year. A man stole an iPhone 12 Pro Max from the AT&T store, located at 907 Montauk Highway,...
Riverhead woman faces felony criminal mischief charge
A 28-year-old Riverhead woman is facing a felony criminal mischief charge for allegedly breaking a glass window at an Osborn Avenue shop last week. Riverhead Town Police said they arrested Britney A. McGowan at 123 West Main Street yesterday afternoon on a charge of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree in connection with the incident on Sept. 2.
Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence
Man Accused Of Setting Fire To Shopping Cart, Dumpster, Flower Pots In Nassau County
A 29-year-old man was charged with arson after investigators reported he set fire to a shopping cart, a dumpster, and flower pots in separate incidents on Long Island. Jatinder Singh was arrested following an incident that happened in North New Hyde Park at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Nassau County Police Department reported.
27east.com
Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Southampton Man
UPDATE: Southampton Town Police say that call to Tolle has been located. ORIGINAL STORY: Southampton Town Police have asked for the public’s help — especially those living in the North... more. Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open by 2:10...
Wanted for Huntington Station grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who stole allegedly money from a Huntington Station store this month. Two males and a female allegedly stole approximately $2,600 from a cashier while making a purchase...
ALERT CENTER: 2 arrested for drug, gun possession in Greenport
Man Found Dead Floating at Jones Beach Near his Boat
The Homicide Squad is investigating a water emergency call that occurred at the west end of Jones Beach at 6:17 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022. According to detectives, the Nassau County Police Marine Bureau responded to a 911 call received for a body floating in the water at the west end area of Jones Beach. Upon arrival, police pulled a 58-year-old male out of the water that was unconscious and not breathing.
SUV Fatally Strikes Pedestrian Before Crashing Into Building In Oceanside
Police are investigating after an SUV fatally struck a pedestrian before crashing into a building on Long Island. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in Oceanside. A 67-year-old man operating a 2018 Ford Edge, struck a male pedestrian, age 61, before crashing into a building at 3618...
Police: Queens woman seriously injured in crash on Southern State Parkway
Nassau Police Report Fatal Vehicular Accidents in North Hills, Laurel Hollow
The Homicide Squad reports the details of two Fatal Vehicular Accidents that occurred on the morning of Friday, September 9, 2022 in North Hills and Laurel Hollow. The first accident took place at 1:59 am in North Hills. According to Detectives, two vehicles while traveling Westbound on the Long Island Expressway were involved in an auto accident. A 39-year-old male driver was pronounced deceased at scene by a Nassau County Police Paramedic. The second driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Authorities: Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Oceanside
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with truck on Rt. 25 in Calverton Thursday: cops
A man driving a motorcycle was seriously injured Thursday afternoon when he rear-ended a truck on Middle Country Road in Calverton, according to Riverhead Town Police. The motorcyclist, identified by police as Scott Weston, 50, of Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, was transported by Wading River Fire Department Rescue to Stony Brook University Hospital. Police did not provide information about his condition.
