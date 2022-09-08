ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Flip out Over Mark Ballas’ Shocking Series Return After Five Year Absence

By Lucille Barilla
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

After a five-season absence from the ballroom, fan-favorite pro- Mark Ballas has returned to Dancing with the Stars . The two-time mirrorball winner is part of the professional cast of dancers that will compete during the show’s 31st season. The last time Ballas danced as a pro was in 2017 alongside celebrity partner Lindsey Stirling. The duo placed second in the season 25 finale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0toBzm_0hn7Mapz00
Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas | ABC/Twitter

How many seasons of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ has Mark Ballas appeared?

Ballas first appeared on the series beginning in season 5, where he partnered with television personality Sabrina Bryan. Subsequently, he won two mirrorball trophies.

His first was in season 6, where he danced with Olympic ice skater Kristi Yamaguchi. Ballas’ second was during season 8, where he danced with Olympian Shawn Johnson. He came in second during season 14 with Katherine Jenkins, season 19 with Sadie Robertson, season 22 with Paige VanZant, and Stirling in season 25.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ fans flipped out over his return

Disney Media reported that Ballas is paired with TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio.

Fans flipped out over Ballas’ return to the ballroom in a Reddit post on the site’s Dancing with the Stars comment board.

“Mark is back!! Yessss king, get it!” wrote one fan.

“I don’t care for Charli at all, but if it brings Mark back, I’m watching. I’ve missed him on the show so much,” penned a second follower.

“I did not have Mark coming back as a pro in my bingo card, but I am here for it!” exclaimed a third Reddit user.

“He’s going to win for sure. He will have competition, I think, from Vinny [Guadagnino] and Jordin Sparks,” claimed the fourth fan.

What has Mark Ballas been doing since leaving ‘Dancing with the Stars?’

Since leaving Dancing with the Stars , Ballas wed songwriter BC Jean. Together, they formed a band named Alexander Jean. They have been performing professionally since 2015.

The couple starred in ABC’s The Queen Family Singalong , where they delivered a powerful performance of “Another One Bites The Dust.” Current Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough danced to their song rendition.

Ballas and Hough are childhood friends. They first met in Utah, where both lived as children.

Ballas’ parents, Corky and Shirley, taught dance. Later, the Ballas family moved to London to instruct young ballroom dancers. Hough moved in with the family, and he and Ballas were students at the renowned dance school Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. They have remained close ever since.

Dancing with the Stars debuts on Disney+ beginning Monday, Sept. 19.

RELATED: Tom Bergeron Clarifies Political Reasons ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Let Him Go, What It Would Take to Come Back as Host

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
THEATER & DANCE
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
UTAH STATE
Cinemablend

90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Posts Stunning Photo To Hype The Single Life Season 3

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is currently feeding the fandom’s need for drama with fights between Andrei and Libby Castravet and her family, but it’s not the only show in the franchise airing in September. Fans will be blessed with another new season of 90 Day: The Single Life as Season 3 kicks off on Monday, September 12. It seems the cast is just as excited to get the season underway, as Natalie Mordovtseva posted some stunning photos to hype the return of the series.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
OK! Magazine

Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip

Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

After Joining The Real Housewives, Will Smith’s Ex Opens Up About Her Own Reaction To The Slap On Oscars Night

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the event is still being talked about thanks to the already infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The internet exploded when the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped the comic, especially since it was right before he won the Oscar for his work on that film. After joining the Real Housewives, Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to the Slap on Oscars night.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Bergeron
Person
Charli D'amelio
Person
Sabrina Bryan
Person
Paige Vanzant
Person
Katherine Jenkins
Person
Derek Hough
Person
Lindsey Stirling
Person
Jordin Sparks
Person
Mark Ballas
Person
Sadie Robertson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Dance#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Reality Tv#Abc#Officialdwts#Disney Media#Tiktok
HollywoodLife

Cheryl Burke Accuses Ex Of Cheating On Her After Matthew Lawrence Starts Dating Again: Watch

Six months after her split from husband Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke accused an unnamed ex of cheating on her in an August 24 TikTok video. In the clip, which was set to Adele‘s “When We Were Young,” Cheryl, 38, looked upset and shook her head at the camera. A message popped up on the screen that read, “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Gwen Stefani’s Followers Can’t Handle How 'Snatched' She Looks At 52 In Her Latest Instagram Selfie

Gwen Stefani has once again rendered her fans speechless with her appearance, with the latest instance being in a stunning two-image carousel she shared with her 14.4 million Instagram followers on August 22nd. Both of the images show the 52-year-old “Rich Girl” singer posing for the camera at what looks to be a makeup table backstage, wearing products from her very own GXVE Beauty line, if her caption is anything to go by.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

‘Bachelor’ Stylist Defends Rachel Recchia’s Dress After Backlash: ‘For All That Think I Hate Her’

Clearing the air! Bachelor franchise stylist Cary Fetman had some words for trolls after they criticized Rachel Recchia‘s most recent outfit on The Bachelorette. During the Monday, August 15, episode of the ABC series, Recchia, 26, rocked a red princess-sleeve mini dress for a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross. While the date proved to be a romantic one with the suitor, 25, admitting he was “falling in love” with Recchia, fans were more focused on the Chicago native’s look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett’s Plastic Surgery Transformation: Photos Then And Now

Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) first appeared on TV screens at 25 years old when she and her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, were first starting their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé. The Atlanta, Georgia, native’s family drama with her husband’s relatives earned the couple spots on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of Happily Ever After? and even their own spinoff in 2019, The Family Chantel.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Mike Hill, Noelle Robinson, Bravo Family Show Cynthia Bailey Support Amid Her Mom’s Health Journey

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey is sharing an update on her mom, Barbara Morris, shortly after she confirmed her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis. Barbara went in for surgery this week and it was “successful,” according to the RHOA alum, who is feeling a lot of love from those who are close to her and in her extended circle as she shares what’s next for her mom.
ATLANTA, GA
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

178K+
Followers
114K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy