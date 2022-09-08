‘Good Time to Be a Dog’ and 1 Other K-Drama Cha Eun-woo is Confirmed to Star In

One of the industry’s rising K-pop Idols-turned-actor is Cha Eun-woo. After starring in the K-drama My ID is Gangnam Beauty , he made a name for himself before gaining acclaim for the historical drama Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung . One of his most recognized roles was in the sensational teen romance K-drama, True Beauty . Cha Eun-woo has recently been confirmed to star in the webtoon drama, A Good Time to Be a Dog , among one other K-drama and a movie.

Cha Eun-woo will star in ‘A Good Day to Be a Dog’ K-drama.

‘A Good Time to Be a Dog’ is about a cursed woman who turns into a dog with every kiss

On Sept.4, Soompi reported Cha Eun-woo added another K-drama to his list of upcoming leading roles. The idol and actor will star in A Good Time to Be a Dog . The K-drama is based on the webtoon of the same name by Lee Hey.

According to the webtoon description on WEBTOON , the storyline reads, “Hana has made every effort to avoid an inevitable family curse… of turning into a dog after her first kiss. Worst of all, the only way for her to break the curse is to get a second kiss. How will that work when Hana’s first kiss is with a guy who is deathly afraid of dogs?!”

A Good Time to Be a Dog focuses on a similar fantasy storyline: a woman turns into a dog with every man she kisses. But the only way to break the curse is by kissing a man who is afraid due to a traumatic event he can no longer remember.

Cha Eun-woo stars as the K-drama male lead Jin Seo-won in A Good Time to Be a Dog . Seo-won hides his painful past behind his handsome features until a fateful encounter has him wanting to change his life. The K-drama is reported to begin filming in October.

RELATED: ‘The Queen’s Umbrella’: Kim Hye-soo Plays a Devoted Mother Among the Duties of a Queen

Cha Eun-woo will star in the fantasy exorcism K-drama ‘Island’

Fans can look forward to a new type of character Cha Eun-woo has never played before in a K-drama. According to Soompi , Cha was confirmed to play one of the leading characters in the drama Island by director Bae Jong.

The storyline focuses on a group of Jeju Island characters. They face their fate of destroying the evil that wishes to wreak havoc on the world. The Fiery Priest actor, Kim Nam-gil, will play Pan, a man born with the fate to protect the world from evil. Search: WWW actor Lee Da-hee will star as a teacher named Won Mi-ho.

Cha will star as a modern, cool Catholic priest and exorcist named John in the Island K-drama. While destined to protect humanity from evil, he, too, has a dark past. Actor Sung Joon will star as Goong Tan, who grew up with Pan to eradicate evil but becomes his enemy.

Based on an original webtoon by Yoon In-wan, the K-drama will combine common Jeju Island legends and give them a modern twist to fit the fantasy theme.

RELATED: ‘Narco-Saints’: Is the Netflix Crime K-Drama Based on a True Story?

The Idol and actor will also star in an action thriller movie

So far, Cha Eun-woo is scheduled to star in two K-dramas. But the actor and idol is also set to star with a dynamic cast in an action thriller movie called Decibel . The movie’s storyline entails a terrorism threat to set off a bomb in the middle of the city with sound. In the process, a Navy commander becomes a prime target.

Actor Kim Rae-won will play the Navy commander. Meanwhile, While You Were Sleeping actor Lee Jong-suk as the loyal Navy captain. Cha joins the cast as a young Navy officer in charge of sonar. Decibel was set to premiere in the Summer of 2022.

RELATED: ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 Teaser Confirms the Return of Go Yoon-jung as Nak-su