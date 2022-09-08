Read full article on original website
Booze & Bacon Festival with 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships
Beard Team USA, Visit Casper, and the 2022 Booze and Bacon Festival are planning a competition weekend of delicious fun and excitement on Saturday, November 12th. Spectator tickets will be sold in advance or in person at the door and will include admission to both the 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships and the Booze and Bacon Festival activities. All Spectators and Competitors will be able to sample booze and bacon from the various vendors.
Hot Drinks On A Cold Wyoming Day Are The Best
In typical Wyoming fashion, we went from melting heat to cold and rainy. With that being said, we all needed a break. The rain will knock the dust down and the cool temps will help lower our electric bills. When it gets cold, though, we still want to have a...
Wyoming Filmmaker Invites You to Free Screening of WWII Doc at Casper College
In a recent press release AARP Wyoming invites you to a free screening of “Dear Sirs,”, a documentary telling the story of a World War II American Prisoner of War through the eyes of his grandson, a Rock Springs-based filmmaker. Following the screening, join the filmmakers for a live Q&A session.
The Annual Hogadon Basin “Tune-Up” Day happening next week, Casper
It's that time of the year again. The kids are back in school and--even though it's been scorching hot--it'll eventually be sweater weather. If meteorologists are right, this winter's gonna be gnarly. I hope that translates to loads of fresh powder. But before we start fantasizing about zig-zagging our way down Dreadnaught and Wild Turkey...
No, The Casper Christmas Parade is NOT Changing Its Name to the ‘Lights of December’ Parade
There are currently rumors floating around social media that the Downtown Casper Christmas Parade (sponsored by the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce) is changing its name to the 'Lights of December Parade.'. K2 Radio News can confirm that this is absolutely not the case. The rumor seems to have started...
‘I’ll Feed You-‘ Casper Restauranteur Tells Struggling Family They Can Eat At His Restaurant For Free
This town never ceases to amaze when it comes to its generosity. Whether it's raising more than $1 million for the family of a Wyoming Marine who died (though obviously it wasn't just Casper residents who contributed), an elementary school raising money for one of its students who was diagnosed with a brain tumor, or any other type of situation- when one of Casper's residents needs something, the rest of the town are quick to oblige.
Snow Way! Did It Snow On Casper Mountain Already?
When Labor Day rolled around, we remembered when we got our first snow of the year a couple years ago. Then on Friday morning we all heard the news that the Bighorn Mountains had the first accumulating snow of the fall. Then a cold snap rolled through, it was rainy...
LOOK: Cody Johnson Concert At The Ford Wyoming Center Was Epic
On Sept 8th Country Music Star Cody Johnson Came to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming. The concert was opened by Ella Langley, followed by Randy Houser. Langley warmed up the crowd with some country music classics and her own original songs, which you can listen to by following this link.
Wyomingites Say THIS Is The Right Time To Decorate For Fall
Pumpkin Spice Lattes were officially released into the Universe this year on August 30th. And while many Fall loving folks cheered, a fair amount of people felt like it was way too early. While I personally think there is never a right time to release Pumpkin Spice Lattes because they...
Senator Barrasso Talks Importance of United Way of Natrona County
United Way of Natrona County held their annual 'Grill and Chill' event on Wednesday, August 24 and it featured a myriad of guests, including current Wyoming Senator John Barrasso. The event highlighted many of the non-profit organizations in Natrona County, including the Child Development Center, Mimi's House, Unaccompanied Student Initiative,...
Wellspring Health Access Has Begun Offering Free Plan B
Wellspring Health Access (WHA), which plans to open a clinic in Casper sometime next year, has begun offering free Plan B in the mail to anyone who requests it. Julie Burkhart, the president of WHA, said that they've shipped out a few dozen orders so far out of their initial supply of 250, and hope to be able to send them over the next few months.
Steer Clear Of South Casper If You Are In A Hurry
It happened to me twice this week and multiple times all summer long. Casper streets have been going under a much needed overhaul, but I keep getting caught in the construction zone trap. It hasn't been that big of a deal for me yet, but if you're running late it...
NO Scotty McCreery Is NOT Coming To The Lyric In Casper, Wyoming
You're creating a Facebook Event and accidentally tag the wrong location. Except you don't know how many people saw the wrong post before you noticed and fixed it. And that's precisely what happened with an upcoming Scotty McCreery Concert. Scotty will perform at The Lyric in Oxford, Mississippi, on September...
Calling all Geeks! New Pop Culture Convention Coming to Casper?
Are you a nerd? Do you like things like Superheroes, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Anime, Comic books, Cosplay, Retro video games, Board games, Action Figures, Cartoons, Movies (the list is only longer and more extensive)? Then you’re most likely a nerd/geek, and honestly you probably didn’t need me to tell you.
Queen Elizabeth II Visited Wyoming in 1984
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, K2Radio News remembers a time when Her Majesty pulled up to a Wyoming ranch in a long limousine. The Queen spent four days as a guest in the beautiful Big Horn Mountains, hosted by her friend Lady Porchester, sister of Wyoming Senator Malcolm Wallop.
Mills Vehicle Crash will Delay Work on the South Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper
According to a press release from WYDOT, a one-vehicle crash on Thrusday night will delay work on the south Salt Creek Highway bridge in Casper. According to a Mills Police Department report, at about 11:15 p.m., a driver of a Dodge pickup headed south on Salt. Creek Highway (WYO 254),...
Casper Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire for 2022
Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.
ON THIS DAY: Two Years Ago It Was Snowing in Casper – Today Saw Record Heat
Casper has had a very warm summer for 2022. Today, the recorded high was 96°, which is exceptionally high for this time of year, but two years ago to the day, it was much cooler. As a matter of fact, it was snowing. According to data gleaned from Weather...
Natrona County Library Hosting Free “Podcasting for Small Business” Class
A few weeks ago (August 15th, 2022), the Natrona County Library announced that they now offer a studio and podcast equipment that you can now use for free. Now they are taking it to the next level by offering a "Podcasting for Small Business" class on Thursday, September 8th, 2022.
Casper’s Funky Junk Is Back For Fall 2022 On September 17
For those of your that aren't familiar with this awesome local event, it's kind of like one big huge neighborhood party... Live music, more than 50 artisan vendors, food trucks, tasty beverages, and a whole lot of great family-friendly fun is what you can expect at Funky Junk. This Fall's...
