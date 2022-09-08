James S. Eder, 69, husband of Suzanne Donovan Eder and a resident of Willis Wharf, VA, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at Sentara Independence Hospital in Virginia Beach, VA. A native of Machipongo and Cheriton, VA, he was the son of the late Edward Earl Eder, Sr. and the late Nellie Brown Eder. He was raised by Adelaide and Hilton Watson. He worked for Waste Management and Davis Disposal and also did carpentry. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, was very active in the church, would help anyone who needed it and was a kind and loving man.

WILLIS WHARF, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO