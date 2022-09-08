Read full article on original website
Mr. William Curtis
A memorial service for Mr. William Curtis of El Paso, Texas will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
James S. Eder of Willis Wharf
James S. Eder, 69, husband of Suzanne Donovan Eder and a resident of Willis Wharf, VA, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at Sentara Independence Hospital in Virginia Beach, VA. A native of Machipongo and Cheriton, VA, he was the son of the late Edward Earl Eder, Sr. and the late Nellie Brown Eder. He was raised by Adelaide and Hilton Watson. He worked for Waste Management and Davis Disposal and also did carpentry. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, was very active in the church, would help anyone who needed it and was a kind and loving man.
Sussex Habitat dedicates home in Milton
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity dedicated a new affordable home in Milton Aug. 30. With two more home dedications the following week in Dagsboro and Selbyville, Sussex Habitat continues to expand across the county, building strength, stability and self-reliance. Sussex Habitat is also building in Seaford and Laurel, and is...
Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend]
Chamber Fest, featuring Molly Hatchet, the Irie Tree Band, Mike Stinson and Lana Scott from the voice is today behind the former Fairgrounds Restaurant, now Children’s Harbor, on Fairgrounds Road outside Onancock. Gates open at 1:30, music and food starts at 2 and the all day music ends at 7. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door.
Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean
A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
Death Investigation Of A 3-Month-Old Child Underway In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – On September 9, 2022, at approximately 9:44 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a residence in the 45600 block of Jillian Court for an unresponsive 3-month-old female. On arrival, deputies and emergency medical services determined the infant was deceased. Detectives from the St. Mary’s...
Local Church Moves into Vacant Building
SALISBURY, Md. -- LiFT Church will be moving into what used to be the Gander Mountain store in Salisbury. For the past 3 and a half years, LiFT was hosting Sunday services out of the Regal Theater at The Centre at Salisbury. While their partnership with Regal was great, Pastor Drew Freyder says it was also a lot of hard work.
Resident files federal civil rights lawsuit against Princess Anne PD
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.-A press conference was held outside of Town Hall on Thursday afternoon. An announcement was made that there was a federal civil rights lawsuit filed against the Town of Princess Anne Police Department and two of their officers. “This man was brutally and physically attacked by law enforcement,...
Justice for Gavin: Community members protest as teens death goes without an arrest
SNOW HILL, Md. – “It’s still unreal, I guess for his parents it’s very real because he’s not home. For me, I feel like he’s at his mom’s but I know he’s not,” said Family Friend, Caroline Barber. A heartbreaking reality...
Salisbury Police Investigating Royal Farms Shooting
SALISBURY, Md- SPD is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early Sunday Morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact (410) 548-3165 or provide information anonymously to Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
How this 'quaint' Eastern Shore town keeps people coming back
Most who visit fall in love within a few minutes. This picturesque town is filled with Americana from billowing flags to colorful bunting.
Police release photos of suspects in Ocean City Boardwalk shooting
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Police in Ocean City, Maryland released several photos of suspects wanted for a Labor Day shooting along the boardwalk that injured a 28-year-old man. According to the Ocean City Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on September 5 in the area of the boardwalk located between North Division Street and Atlantic Avenue.
$500 credit for seniors in Princess Anne
PRINCESS ANNE, MD- Seniors in Princess Anne over 70 years old with property in the area can now qualify for a 500-dollar tax break thanks to a new resolution that passed the town council. The refund would seek to help those on a fixed income afford necessities during a time...
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Jason Shellenberger of Rehoboth Beach, DE. Shellenberger was last seen on September 5, 2022, at approximately 2:06 p.m. in the Rehoboth Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate Shellenberger have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
Fire Destroys Cambridge Home, Cause Under Investigation
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Authorities are investigating an early Friday morning fire that left a Cambridge home a pile of rubble. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 2 a.m. at a one-story home located at 4495 Drawbridge Road. The Linkwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to the...
Back to School Boxing event brings boxing thrills to Salisbury,and a chance to go pro for Parkside Student
SALISBURY, Md- Fighters, coaches, and boxing fans from across the east coast made their way to Salisbury Saturday for the Back to School Boxing Explosion hosted by the Hard Hustle Boxing Clinic. “We are giving our boxers the opportunity here on our platform and show the best of boxing for...
Man shot in Lexington Park, police still looking for suspect
On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 12:41 am, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Edgar Way in Lexington Park for a reported shooting. On scene, deputies located a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit […]
Coastal flood advisory extended for three Lower Eastern Shore counties
SOMERSET, Md. – A coastal flood advisory is being extended to 7 a.m. on September 11th for parts of the Lower Eastern Shore. Somerset County Emergency Services (SCES) says residents in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways can expect up to one foot of flooding. However, the threat of property damage remains low, according to SCES.
Salisbury man pleads guilty to drug possession charges
SALISBURY, Md. – A Wicomico County judge has sentenced a Salisbury man to jail time for drug possession and violation of probation. Last week, 39-year-old Taurean McFarlin pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and violation of probation. The judge accepted the guilty plea and sentenced McFarlin to 10 years of active incarceration with all but 4 years suspended for the possession with intent to distribute charge, and an additional three years consecutive for the violation of probation. As part of the plea agreement, McFarlin forfeited one vehicle and $4,161 in cash. He will also be placed on three years of supervised probation on release.
