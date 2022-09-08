ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloxom, VA

shoredailynews.com

Mr. William Curtis

A memorial service for Mr. William Curtis of El Paso, Texas will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
EL PASO, TX
shoredailynews.com

James S. Eder of Willis Wharf

James S. Eder, 69, husband of Suzanne Donovan Eder and a resident of Willis Wharf, VA, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at Sentara Independence Hospital in Virginia Beach, VA. A native of Machipongo and Cheriton, VA, he was the son of the late Edward Earl Eder, Sr. and the late Nellie Brown Eder. He was raised by Adelaide and Hilton Watson. He worked for Waste Management and Davis Disposal and also did carpentry. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, was very active in the church, would help anyone who needed it and was a kind and loving man.
WILLIS WHARF, VA
Cape Gazette

Sussex Habitat dedicates home in Milton

Sussex County Habitat for Humanity dedicated a new affordable home in Milton Aug. 30. With two more home dedications the following week in Dagsboro and Selbyville, Sussex Habitat continues to expand across the county, building strength, stability and self-reliance. Sussex Habitat is also building in Seaford and Laurel, and is...
MILTON, DE
shoredailynews.com

Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend]

Chamber Fest, featuring Molly Hatchet, the Irie Tree Band, Mike Stinson and Lana Scott from the voice is today behind the former Fairgrounds Restaurant, now Children’s Harbor, on Fairgrounds Road outside Onancock. Gates open at 1:30, music and food starts at 2 and the all day music ends at 7. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door.
ONANCOCK, VA
phillyvoice.com

Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean

A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Bay Net

Death Investigation Of A 3-Month-Old Child Underway In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On September 9, 2022, at approximately 9:44 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a residence in the 45600 block of Jillian Court for an unresponsive 3-month-old female. On arrival, deputies and emergency medical services determined the infant was deceased. Detectives from the St. Mary’s...
CALIFORNIA, MD
WBOC

Local Church Moves into Vacant Building

SALISBURY, Md. -- LiFT Church will be moving into what used to be the Gander Mountain store in Salisbury. For the past 3 and a half years, LiFT was hosting Sunday services out of the Regal Theater at The Centre at Salisbury. While their partnership with Regal was great, Pastor Drew Freyder says it was also a lot of hard work.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Resident files federal civil rights lawsuit against Princess Anne PD

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.-A press conference was held outside of Town Hall on Thursday afternoon. An announcement was made that there was a federal civil rights lawsuit filed against the Town of Princess Anne Police Department and two of their officers. “This man was brutally and physically attacked by law enforcement,...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WMDT.com

Salisbury Police Investigating Royal Farms Shooting

SALISBURY, Md- SPD is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early Sunday Morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact (410) 548-3165 or provide information anonymously to Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
SALISBURY, MD
fox5dc.com

Police release photos of suspects in Ocean City Boardwalk shooting

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Police in Ocean City, Maryland released several photos of suspects wanted for a Labor Day shooting along the boardwalk that injured a 28-year-old man. According to the Ocean City Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on September 5 in the area of the boardwalk located between North Division Street and Atlantic Avenue.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

$500 credit for seniors in Princess Anne

PRINCESS ANNE, MD- Seniors in Princess Anne over 70 years old with property in the area can now qualify for a 500-dollar tax break thanks to a new resolution that passed the town council. The refund would seek to help those on a fixed income afford necessities during a time...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Jason Shellenberger of Rehoboth Beach, DE. Shellenberger was last seen on September 5, 2022, at approximately 2:06 p.m. in the Rehoboth Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate Shellenberger have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Fire Destroys Cambridge Home, Cause Under Investigation

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Authorities are investigating an early Friday morning fire that left a Cambridge home a pile of rubble. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 2 a.m. at a one-story home located at 4495 Drawbridge Road. The Linkwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to the...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Obituaries
WMDT.com

Coastal flood advisory extended for three Lower Eastern Shore counties

SOMERSET, Md. – A coastal flood advisory is being extended to 7 a.m. on September 11th for parts of the Lower Eastern Shore. Somerset County Emergency Services (SCES) says residents in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways can expect up to one foot of flooding. However, the threat of property damage remains low, according to SCES.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Salisbury man pleads guilty to drug possession charges

SALISBURY, Md. – A Wicomico County judge has sentenced a Salisbury man to jail time for drug possession and violation of probation. Last week, 39-year-old Taurean McFarlin pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and violation of probation. The judge accepted the guilty plea and sentenced McFarlin to 10 years of active incarceration with all but 4 years suspended for the possession with intent to distribute charge, and an additional three years consecutive for the violation of probation. As part of the plea agreement, McFarlin forfeited one vehicle and $4,161 in cash. He will also be placed on three years of supervised probation on release.
SALISBURY, MD

