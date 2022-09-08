ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

MCSO Expands Fleet of Covertly Equipped Traffic Enforcement Vehicles After Receiving $110K Grant

By All About Arizona News
allaboutarizonanews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
clayconews.com

SEIZURE/ARREST: FORTY SIX (46) POUNDS OF SMUGGELED FENTANYL DURING TRAFFIC STOP OF PHOENIX RESIDENT ON INTERSTATE 10 NEAR RED ROCK IN PINAL COUNTY, ARIZONA

RED ROCK, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, an AZDPS trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta sedan for moving violations on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 226, near Red Rock in Pinal County, Arizona.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is currently investigating the events surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that took place Sunday morning on Interstate 10 in downtown Phoenix. Officials said that the crash took place at roughly 2 a.m. Sunday morning on the westbound lanes at milepost 146,...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
12 News

1 teen dies, 3 others injured in Queen Creek crash

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — One teenager was killed and three more were injured when the car they were driving in crashed into a wall of electrical equipment at Rittenhouse and Riggs road in Queen Creek early Saturday. The vehicle took a curve badly, a Pinal County sheriff's spokeswoman said...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Rollover Crash on Interstate 10 [Chandler, AZ]

One Dead after Two-Vehicle Collision near Queen Creek Road. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved a truck and an SUV. Both vehicles were traveling along Interstate 10 when they collided. One of the vehicles was overturned and its driver was ejected. It is still unclear...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Two dead, 1 person in custody after shooting in Avondale

AVONDALE — Avondale police say two people have died after a shooting near Western and Central avenues Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. police responded to a call about a person who had been shot. Officers found a man and a woman who both had gunshot wounds. They both died...
AVONDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Violations#Traffic Collisions#Mcso#Dui#Gohs#The Sheriff S Office
AZFamily

One dead, one in critical condition after crash near Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a single vehicle crash in Queen Creek. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 4 a.m. on Saturday that a car had crashed near the intersection of Rittenhouse and Riggs Roads, southeast of Queen Creek. When deputies arrived, they learned that the driver reportedly mis-negotiated a curve and crossed into the opposite lane. The car then hit a brick wall and some electrical equipment before coming to a stop. The electrical equipment quickly caught on fire and spread into the vehicle.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Sept. 9-12

PHOENIX - Heads up, drivers: Interstate 10, Interstate 17 and Loop 202 will see some closures this weekend due to improvement projects. The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between US 60 Superstition Freeway and State Route 143 from 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 to 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kjzz.org

New helicopters are coming to the Phoenix Police Department

The Phoenix City Council approved spending $18 million on a specialized helicopter, along with training for pilots and mechanics. It will replace a 2005 model that’s become too expensive to maintain. A Phoenix Police Department spokesperson tells KJZZ News the twin-engine aircraft is the costliest in the fleet and...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Students detained during Central High School lockdown were all victims of assault, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the three students that were detained during a lockdown at Central High School yesterday were all victims of assault. On Friday a shooting scare at Central High School sent parts of the Phoenix Union High School district into lockdown when a fight broke out between two students and “possible popping sounds” were heard nearby. The lockdown was lifted later that afternoon once officers and SWAT searched the campus and said it was safe finding no evidence of a shooting.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler man arrested for trying to buy guns with fake money, police say

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A convicted felon from Chandler has been arrested after allegedly forging his identity to buy a gun and using fake money to purchase the weapon. According to court documents, 45-year-old Shayne Teal purchased a gun from a pawn shop in Mesa on Aug. 15 using another’s man license before using five counterfeit $100 bills the next day to buy a gun from an area Bass Pro Shops. Then, on Aug. 17, hospital staff reported that they noticed Teal had multiple IDs. After an extensive investigation, including looking through surveillance video, detectives identified Teal.
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy