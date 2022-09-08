MCSO Expands Fleet of Covertly Equipped Traffic Enforcement Vehicles After Receiving $110K Grant

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a single vehicle crash in Queen Creek. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 4 a.m. on Saturday that a car had crashed near the intersection of Rittenhouse and Riggs Roads, southeast of Queen Creek. When deputies arrived, they learned that the driver reportedly mis-negotiated a curve and crossed into the opposite lane. The car then hit a brick wall and some electrical equipment before coming to a stop. The electrical equipment quickly caught on fire and spread into the vehicle.

QUEEN CREEK, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO