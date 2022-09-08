MCSO Expands Fleet of Covertly Equipped Traffic Enforcement Vehicles After Receiving $110K Grant

Read full article on original website
Man arrested for DUI after hitting multiple cars Sunday morning
Scottsdale police arrested a man for DUI Sunday morning after they say he was involved in two different crashes.
clayconews.com
SEIZURE/ARREST: FORTY SIX (46) POUNDS OF SMUGGELED FENTANYL DURING TRAFFIC STOP OF PHOENIX RESIDENT ON INTERSTATE 10 NEAR RED ROCK IN PINAL COUNTY, ARIZONA
RED ROCK, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, an AZDPS trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta sedan for moving violations on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 226, near Red Rock in Pinal County, Arizona.
Fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is currently investigating the events surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that took place Sunday morning on Interstate 10 in downtown Phoenix. Officials said that the crash took place at roughly 2 a.m. Sunday morning on the westbound lanes at milepost 146,...
Teen dead, three others hurt in single-vehicle crash in Queen Creek
A teen is dead and three others are hurt after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Queen Creek.
1 teen dies, 3 others injured in Queen Creek crash
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — One teenager was killed and three more were injured when the car they were driving in crashed into a wall of electrical equipment at Rittenhouse and Riggs road in Queen Creek early Saturday. The vehicle took a curve badly, a Pinal County sheriff's spokeswoman said...
fox10phoenix.com
Full video: Phoenix shooter goes on spree, killing 2, injuring several others
The Phoenix Police Department released security footage and 911 calls of the mass shooter who killed 2 people, injured 2 officers and hurt several others. The suspect reportedly took his own life before being taken into custody.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Rollover Crash on Interstate 10 [Chandler, AZ]
One Dead after Two-Vehicle Collision near Queen Creek Road. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved a truck and an SUV. Both vehicles were traveling along Interstate 10 when they collided. One of the vehicles was overturned and its driver was ejected. It is still unclear...
ABC 15 News
Two dead, 1 person in custody after shooting in Avondale
AVONDALE — Avondale police say two people have died after a shooting near Western and Central avenues Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. police responded to a call about a person who had been shot. Officers found a man and a woman who both had gunshot wounds. They both died...
AZFamily
One dead, one in critical condition after crash near Queen Creek
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a single vehicle crash in Queen Creek. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 4 a.m. on Saturday that a car had crashed near the intersection of Rittenhouse and Riggs Roads, southeast of Queen Creek. When deputies arrived, they learned that the driver reportedly mis-negotiated a curve and crossed into the opposite lane. The car then hit a brick wall and some electrical equipment before coming to a stop. The electrical equipment quickly caught on fire and spread into the vehicle.
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Sept. 9-12
PHOENIX - Heads up, drivers: Interstate 10, Interstate 17 and Loop 202 will see some closures this weekend due to improvement projects. The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between US 60 Superstition Freeway and State Route 143 from 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 to 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale short-term rental shooting leaves woman injured, 2 arrested
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Two men are behind bars as Scottsdale Police say they're connected to a shooting at a short-term rental on Sept. 9 after being invited over by women from a nightclub. Aron Melvin, 24, and Sincere Hooks-Lilly, 23, were reportedly invited over to a home in Scottsdale near...
ABC 15 News
One dead, bystander injured in shooting at north Phoenix strip mall
PHOENIX — Police say one man is dead and a woman is hurt after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon. Police were called around 4:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting at the strip mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. When they...
kjzz.org
New helicopters are coming to the Phoenix Police Department
The Phoenix City Council approved spending $18 million on a specialized helicopter, along with training for pilots and mechanics. It will replace a 2005 model that’s become too expensive to maintain. A Phoenix Police Department spokesperson tells KJZZ News the twin-engine aircraft is the costliest in the fleet and...
AZFamily
Hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Tolleson had drugs in her system, police say
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman had been drinking and doing drugs before causing a deadly hit-and-run crash in Tolleson in June, new court paperwork said. Octavia Coleman, 25, was booked into jail on Tuesday, weeks after the crash. According to police, Coleman was speeding while going south...
1 Person Killed In A Car Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a man early Friday morning in Phoenix. The Phoenix Police were informed that the crash had [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
AZFamily
Growing number of copper thefts could impact Arizona’s 911 system, CenturyLink warns
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Telecommunications company CenturyLink says ongoing theft of its copper wire lines has cost nearly $1 million in damages around the Valley this year alone. The hefty price tag isn’t the only concern. The company also says it could result in outages to 911 services.
AZFamily
Students detained during Central High School lockdown were all victims of assault, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the three students that were detained during a lockdown at Central High School yesterday were all victims of assault. On Friday a shooting scare at Central High School sent parts of the Phoenix Union High School district into lockdown when a fight broke out between two students and “possible popping sounds” were heard nearby. The lockdown was lifted later that afternoon once officers and SWAT searched the campus and said it was safe finding no evidence of a shooting.
ABC 15 News
Two arrested after allegedly shooting woman multiple times at short-term rental property
SCOTTSDALE — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a short-term rental property that happened early Friday morning. 24-year-old Aron Melvin and 23-year-old Sincere Hooks-Lilly were arrested Friday afternoon during a traffic stop. Police say Melvin, Hooks-Lily, the victim and other people met the night...
AZFamily
Chandler man arrested for trying to buy guns with fake money, police say
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A convicted felon from Chandler has been arrested after allegedly forging his identity to buy a gun and using fake money to purchase the weapon. According to court documents, 45-year-old Shayne Teal purchased a gun from a pawn shop in Mesa on Aug. 15 using another’s man license before using five counterfeit $100 bills the next day to buy a gun from an area Bass Pro Shops. Then, on Aug. 17, hospital staff reported that they noticed Teal had multiple IDs. After an extensive investigation, including looking through surveillance video, detectives identified Teal.
Two people dead in apparent murder-suicide in north Phoenix
Two people have died after an apparent murder-suicide near 23rd and Dunlap avenues in north Phoenix.
