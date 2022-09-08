Idiots in government never think more than one step ahead. Guess they'll have to use the wind from Newsom's mouth to charge everything. His stupid sheep will still swoon over his impossible dreams.
the elites in charge don't care. It's quite clear that the goal is an end to private vehicle ownership for the average citizen. Just recently there was an article arguing that tires did as much harm to the environment as a car burning fossil fuels. Remember when John Kerry implied that the carbon emissions from flying all over the world in his private jet to sell his man made climate change BS shouldn't be called out because he's so much more important than us peasants? how about politicians and their endless motorcades of gas powered suburbans? hope y'all have fun walking while these clowns continue their lavish lifestyles on the backs of tax payers....
well no kidding. even a 10 year old could've told you that. Lithium is not classified as a rare earth metal, just for the sake of it.
Comments / 21