RideApart
Cub House Honda Unveils Adventure-Ready CT 125 Trail Explorer In Thailand
Cub House Honda in Thailand seems to consistently set a high bar for workplace fun. While they obviously want to sell bikes, the exclusive special edition 125s the shop puts out are usually bright spots in our day, no matter when they’re released. Take the CT125 Trail Explorer that Cub House introduced on September 9, 2022, which honestly looks and sounds perfect.
RideApart
Honda Reveals Hornet Engine Details But Still Calls It A 'Concept'
As the days spin out and we get closer to 2023, motorcycle OEMs continue to roll out their latest and greatest new machinery. On September 9, 2022, it wasn’t a new motorcycle that Honda Europe pulled the covers away from. Instead, it was an entirely new engine—the beating heart of the revived Honda Hornet.
RideApart
Yamaha And Toyota Team Up To Develop Hydrogen Engines
Yamaha and Toyota have had a history of collaborative efforts in the past, and it appears that the two Japanese industry-leaders are looking to maintain good ties with one another for the foreseeable future. A lot of car and bike aficionados would be familiar with the Lexus LFA, the gorgeous sports car with a sonorous V10 engine co-developed by Yamaha.
electrek.co
Yamaha updates its adorable little e-Vino electric scooter, boosting its tiny range
The Yamaha e-Vino, a cute little retro-inspired electric scooter that invokes some serious Vespa vibes, was never much of a powerhouse. But now, Yamaha is making the scooter slightly more enticing with some performance bumps on the newest model. Available exclusively in Yamaha’s domestic Japanese market, the original e-Vino electric...
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
Canada’s New All-Electric Train-Plane Hybrid Travels Faster Than a Jet
Canadians will soon have a zippy new way to get around—if TransPod has anything to say about it, that is. The Canadian start-up recently unveiled a hybrid between an aircraft and a train that it claims will transform travel in the Great White North. The fully electric FluxJet will be able to soar at more than 621 mph sans emissions. For comparison, that’s a little quicker than the average private jet or about three times faster than a high-speed train. The plane without wings, as the company calls it, is based on a new field of physics called “veillance flux” and features...
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
3 Pros and 3 Cons of Driving a Polaris Slingshot Daily
Driving the Polaris Slingshot is every day is fun, but here are a few pros and cons when doing so. The post 3 Pros and 3 Cons of Driving a Polaris Slingshot Daily appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Here’s Proof that Hydrogen Can Save ICE-Powered Cars
If there’s one automaker that is constantly in pursuit of perfecting hydrogen technology, that would be Toyota. Okay, so almost every automaker has dipped their toes into hydrogen technology, but no other automaker is as committed as Toyota to this type of fuel. Just recently, Toyota further wants to prove to the world that hydrogen can save the internal combustion engine (ICE) by driving their hydrogen-powered GR Yaris at a demonstration run during the ninth round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Ypres, Belgium.
freightwaves.com
Cummins recalls faulty engine control modules from 28 manufacturers
Cummins Inc. is recalling 12,196 engines across its product line because a faulty engine control module (ECM) can lead to stalling and increase the risk of a crash. Paccar Inc. is the latest to report the issue, recalling 1,601 model year 2023 vehicles across 21 Kenworth and Peterbilt product lines.
Zeva’s new design Z2 still flies like ‘Superman,’ but more efficiently
Zeva Aero, a designer and manufacturer of personal air vehicles based in the U.S., has launched its newest prototype aircraft, the Z2. The company first designed and created a sub-scale prototype called Zero (Zero-emissions Electric Vertical Aircraft) with the ultimate goal of creating a full-sized production aircraft to provide alternative options to people for their daily commute. It was designed from the ground up to compete in Boeing's GoFly competition. The company plans to go to market with vehicles that are not limited by the extreme requirements of the GoFly rules.
One-of-a-Kind Buick Roadmaster Selling at No Reserve
This incredible sports car is a wonderful option for any enthusiast with a taste for driving with the top down. Buick has been a symbol in America for high class, wealth, and status for decades because of their brand image. Essentially, while other brands simply say they are all about style, the Buick manufacturing company backs up their claims. This is most prevalent with their classic models such as the Regal and even some older vehicles made in the 1950s. One particularly good example of that latter distinction comes in the form of a 1954 Buick Roadmaster Convertible which uses its good looks and high performance to be one of the most striking automobiles of the 1950s.
Why You Should Buy an E-bike Instead of an Electric Vehicle
Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused oil prices to shoot up, electric vehicles were having a moment. The ad lineup for the Super Bowl is a reasonable barometer of automakers’ priorities, and for the 2022 game, six companies, from Chevy to newcomer Polestar, ran commercials featuring electric vehicles (up from just one last year).
insideevs.com
DAF Starts Deliveries Of New LF Electric Truck
DAF, a Dutch truck manufacturer, is launching a new truck model in Europe - the LF Electric distribution truck for use in urban areas. It's the second battery-electric model after the larger DAF CF Electric (a 4x2 tractor unit or a 6x2 rigid), available since 2018 and already used in several countries (the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Hungary).
This Is What An Inline-11 Engine Sounds Like
The vast majority of engines produced have an even number of cylinders. There are several reasons why, but the primary reason is balance and packaging. Still, there are cars with odd-numbered cylinders out there. Mini uses a BMW-sourced turbocharged triple, and Audi famously uses a turbocharged five-pot in the RS3 and TT RS.
All about the powerful J58 engine and its many achievements
There are engines and there are engines! The Pratt & Whitney J58 is an American afterburning turbojet engine that powered the Lockheed A-12, the YF-12 interceptor, and the SR-71 Blackbird reconnaissance as well as the SR-71B trainer aircraft. It features a unique compressor bleed to the afterburner that gives it increased thrust at high speeds.
maritime-executive.com
Ro-Ro Using Compressed Hydrogen Fuel Receives Design Approval
Start-up Aurelia Green Ship Concept Design, which is focusing on zero emission shipping, has unveiled a new design for the first ro-ro that used 100 percent hydrogen propulsion. The company says that the unique designs of the vessel, which received an Approval in Principle from RINA based on the newly published Rules for Hydrogen Fueled Ships, can also be a model for heavy-lift, ro-pax, and cruise ships to adopt pure hydrogen power.
WanderBOX Outpost 35 Is A Massive Off-Road RV For Work Or Play
These days, off-road-capable camper vans are rather common. Finding a large RV capable of such adventure, however, isn't common at all. Enter WanderBOX, a Colorado-based company building the Outpost 35 – a Ford-based rig boasting all the amenities of home and work in a 4x4 package that can stay off-grid for weeks at a time. And at $399,000, it's less expensive than many similar-sized vehicles with off-road chops.
1 Great Used Ford F-150 to Buy Plus 1 to Avoid
With the cost of new full-size trucks, it makes sense to shop used. Here's one Ford F-150 you should buy and one you should avoid. The post 1 Great Used Ford F-150 to Buy Plus 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Old Kia EV Batteries Earn A New Lease On Life Powering Rail Travel Industry
One day, when your Kia EV6 has reached the end of its life, there's a very good chance its battery may end up with a new role. The European subsidiary of the South Korean firm has teamed up with Deutsche Bahn (DB), Germany's railway service, to repurpose used lithium-ion batteries for green energy storage.
