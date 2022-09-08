Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Charlie A. Dill
Landrum— Charlie Albert Dill, 87, of Landrum peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 8, 2022, at the Hospice House in Forest City. Born in Landrum, he was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 50 years, the late Doris...
tribpapers.com
Roberson, West Prevail; AC, AHS, HHS, Enka Roll
Asheville – Roberson (2-1) out-fought Smoky Mountain 21-12 at home Friday, and West (3-0) scored the game’s final three touchdowns—all in the fourth quarter—to win 40-26 at tough Polk County (1-2). Others cruised. A.C. Reynolds (2-1) smeared host Alexander Central 49-7 in the “A.C. Bowl,” as...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Lou Ann McDade Smith
Landrum– Lou Ann McDade Smith, 85, of Landrum passed away on September 6, 2022. She was the daughter of the late James and Minnie Belue McDade. Lou Ann was forever willing to help people around her and will be remembered for her kind and loving heart. She is survived...
Community prays for 11-year-old fighting for his life
Friends and family of a middle schooler gathered at the hospital Friday afternoon for prayer.
my40.tv
Thunder in the Smokies rally happens this weekend in Maggie Valley
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The roar of Harleys will fill the air in Haywood County this weekend. Hundreds of motorcycles will rumble into Maggie Valley for the annual Thunder in the Smokies rally. Daily passes are $20 and it's $25 for a three-day weekend pass. The event is...
clemsontigers.com
DJ Uiagalelei | A New Perspective
Note: The following appears in the Furman football gameday program. Coming out of high school as a blue-chip recruit, DJ Uiagalelei had offers from all the elite programs. So how does a kid from Inland Empire, Calif., an area outside of Los Angeles, end up in the foothills of South Carolina?
my40.tv
NC-based prison ministry, former inmates film music video at Haywood Co. Detention Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina-based prison ministry wrapped production on its latest music video Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10 inside the Haywood County Detention Center. “They may be in jail uniforms, but they are all free men who went through struggles of addiction and incarceration,” said Bobby...
my40.tv
Wings Over the Smokies set for this weekend in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A few hundred Honda Gold Wing motorcycles will be on the roads in and around Haywood County this weekend. The Wings Over the Smokies event will take place at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, formally known as the Haywood County Fairgrounds. There will be bike demonstrations, raffles, food and vendors.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Dr. John Davis
Boiling Springs– A celebration of life for Dr. John Davis will be held on September 25, 2022, at the F.E.N.C.E. Pavilion from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The event will be casual and hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served. Please rsvp to this event at www.mykeeper.com/event/celebration-of-life177/, or...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Rotary of Tryon’s Shrimpfest returns
TRYON – After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the Rotary Club of Tryon is thrilled to bring back to the Carolina foothills the much-anticipated annual Shrimpfest. The community-wide gathering will be held Saturday, September 10 from 6 – 9 p.m. at the Harmon Field covered basketball facility. Tickets for...
spartanburg.com
Mast General Store Hosts Friends Day on Saturday, Sept. 10th
Friends Day recognizes organizations that work in each of our hometowns to activate volunteers around beautiful community assets, which contribute to residents’ quality of life and the economic viability of the region. On September 10, 2022, each Mast Store location will donate 10% of the day’s sales to benefit...
limestone.edu
Limestone Mourns The Loss Of Student Tre'Don "Dex" McNeil
Limestone University is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of one of its students, Tre’Don Andre McNeil, and extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and coaches. A native of North Charleston, McNeil – known as “Dex” by many of his family and friends –...
Greer hosts 2nd Annual Upstate Renaissance Faire
(Greer) SC- The 2nd Annual Upstate Renaissance Faire, put on by events venue, The Spinning Jenny will be held at Greer City Park Saturday, Sept 10, 10 a.m. -8 a.m. The faire was originally started in 2021 as a recovery activity for the community after the pandemic. Fair Executive Director Sharon Murry said she started […]
Lottery player wins big in small Upstate town
UNION COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Someone won big after scratching his way to a $75,000 lottery win in Union County. The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Lil Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. The winner, who did not wish to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he […]
WYFF4.com
Upstate haunted house opens for its 12th year to hundreds in attendance
PIEDMONT, S.C. — It’s never too early for Halloween, right? Well, the owners of MadWorld Haunted Attraction don’t think so. It was lights, makeup, and screams for the opening of an Upstate haunted house. MadWorld is back and better than ever. "Every year we are adding things...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Victor Nicolas Ambruoso
Tryon– Victor Nicolas Ambruoso died peacefully on September 5, 2022, at his home in North Carolina. He is the husband of Rachael (McLaughlin); he is the father of Andrew, Brandon (Angela), and Christian, and the grandfather of Brigid and James. Victor is the son of Carlos and Amalia Ambruoso of Buenos Aires, Argentina.
deltanews.tv
Greenville police arrest "Memphis copycat"
GREENVILLE - Greenville police say a social media post late Friday about a man running around with a gun was purely an internet hoax and not to be believed. Police posted on Facebook about the incident, which came just a few days after a similar threat in Memphis left as many as 4 people dead.
WLOS.com
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
FedEx to host hiring event in Spartanburg on Monday
FedEx Ground will host a hiring event Monday in Spartanburg.
abcnews4.com
'Love and sunshine:' People remember WNC couple killed in plane crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local doctor and his wife have been identified as the victims in a plane that crashed Monday in eastern Tennessee. On Tuesday, the Bradley County (Tennessee) medical examiner confirmed William Edward Gist was the pilot and his wife Beth Ann Gist was a passenger in the single-engine Cessna 182P that went down near Chattanooga about 5:15 p.m. Monday.
