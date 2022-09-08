TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has reduced all adoption fees to $25 as it saw space fill up Friday. Emi Griess of HHHS Topeka discussed the situation on Eye on NE Kansas, where she brought one of their new arrivals, an 11-week old Kitten name Keebler Elf. She said he’s among a steady stream of kittens, cats, puppies and dogs that arrived at the shelter the past couple weeks. She said the shelter had no available dog kennels as of Friday afternoon, and staff was working to create more space, including reaching out to rescues and fosters.

