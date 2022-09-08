Read full article on original website
KVOE
Great American Market packs Emporia’s Commercial Street with vendors, shoppers
Rain may have wrapped things up a bit early for Emporia’s Great American Market, but it was still a banner event. Main Street Community Engagement Coordinator Jessica Buchholz says there was a fun atmosphere in and amongst all the treasures to be had. Buchholz says over 160 vendors crammed...
KCTV 5
Shawnee brewery ‘deeply saddened’ no longer able to allow dogs inside, per state code
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas health code that went into effect last year has a Shawnee brewery asking its customers and followers to request state legislators to reverse the regulation. Transport Brewery posted to social media that management was only in July made aware of Kansas Food Code...
WIBW
Virginia woman recovers in Topeka hospital after I-70 collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after she hit another vehicle on I-70 on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 184.2 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee County with reports of an injury crash.
KSU changes Wabash chant, saves tradition ahead of Missouri game
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wabash Cannonball has remained a tradition at Kansas State University events for years, but the tradition could have been lost if changes weren’t made. Before the game Saturday, students chanted ‘K-S-U.’ If students keep this up, the tradition will remain at K-State sporting events. The student section has regularly shouted […]
Immaculata Church ceremony celebrates newest addition
TOPEKA (KSNT) – More updates are coming to the Immaculata Church in St. Mary’s. The $40 million church received two new additions and brought the congregation together on Saturday. A ceremony outside of the church consecrated the five liturgical bells on Saturday. The new bells from France arrived last week, the biggest weighing in at […]
WIBW
Right place, right time: Topeka nurse helps swimmer survive shark attack
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A youth group from First Christian Church in Topeka set off for Monterey Bay, California this summer on what was meant to be an educational mission trip. Christina Barker was one of the adult sponsors for the group of more than a dozen teens ranging in age from eighth grade to recent high school graduates.
WIBW
Full house! Helping Hands reduces all adoption fees as shelter tops 500 animals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has reduced all adoption fees to $25 as it saw space fill up Friday. Emi Griess of HHHS Topeka discussed the situation on Eye on NE Kansas, where she brought one of their new arrivals, an 11-week old Kitten name Keebler Elf. She said he’s among a steady stream of kittens, cats, puppies and dogs that arrived at the shelter the past couple weeks. She said the shelter had no available dog kennels as of Friday afternoon, and staff was working to create more space, including reaching out to rescues and fosters.
47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally this weekend
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally is hosting events throughout the weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field located on the premises of Mount Hope Cemetery. Twenty hot air balloons will take off starting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9, followed by a balloon glow at 7:30 p.m. They […]
familydestinationsguide.com
15 Best Restaurants in Overland Park, KS — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Overland Park has always been teeming with life as one of the most populous cities in Kansas. No one would ever go hungry in this city given its diverse eateries highlighting various cuisines. If you love smoked food, you’re in for a remarkable adventure since many eateries are offering this....
Topeka family business reaching out following inflation hit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A NOTO restaurant is asking for the public’s help in staying open amid rising inflation and the pandemic. Shavonn Smith, owner of Nanny’s Soulfood, said the family-owned business has been struggling to keep up with operating costs. Smith’s daughter reached out to 27 News in hopes that the community could help. Smith, […]
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Overland Park, KS — 15 Top Places!
There’s no better way to start a weekend in Overland Park than a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re craving pancakes or mimosas, the gateway to Kansas City is loaded with tantalizing brunch options. So, head to any of these recommended daytime spots to enjoy the best brunch in Overland...
WIBW
Topeka gearing up to host first statewide Pride Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Later this month, Kansas will host its first-ever statewide Pride festival in Topeka. The day-long celebration will take place on Saturday, September 24th, with festivities including a rally outside the Kansas Capitol and a celebration downtown with several national activists in attendance. “I am proud to...
WIBW
White Lakes Mall has a potential buyer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the former White Lakes Mall property is one step closer to changing hands. The real estate broker for the property, Brian Lensing with United Country Real Estate, says it is under contract to a buyer. Lensing says he is confident the sale will be completed soon.
WIBW
Topeka nurse helps man survive shark attack
Four former Topeka West athletes, one special contributor, and one team are inducted into the Topeka West High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The inductees will be introduced at halftime of the Homecoming Day football game.
Topeka cowgirl moves into quarter-finals in nationwide country magazine competition
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Things are looking good for a Topeka cowgirl as she moves closer to her goal of being named country queen by a nationwide magazine. Madison Branham is currently competing in the Ms. Stars and Stripes competition sponsored by STAR Magazine. Last time 27 News spoke with Branham, she was trying to hold […]
Sheriff working to ID body found in rural Kansas hay field
LINN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are working to ID a body found in rural Linn County. Just before 6p.m. Thursday a citizen reported that a deceased body was found in a hay field in the area of 2400 and Iliff Road, Fontana, Kansas, according to Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend.
WIBW
Stormont Vail moves Manhattan outreach clinics to Geary Community Hospital
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s outreach services in Manhattan will temporarily move to the Geary Community Hospital in Junction City. Stormont Vail Health says the Manhattan space has become full after adding new team members. Services will return to the Manhattan Stormont campus once it’s complete, it’s...
KCTV 5
Casey’s to open second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Casey’s is bringing a unique store to Overland Park. The popular convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States announced Thursday its plans to open the second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park. The store, located at 8055 Metcalf Avenue, will open...
Missing Kansas man’s vehicle found, body discovered nearby
The vehicle belonging to a 30-year-old man missing out of Ottawa was recovered in Linn County on Wednesday, and a body was discovered nearby.
⚽ HHS boys beat Manhattan to go 3-0 in Titan Classic
WICHITA - The Hays High boys soccer team defeated Manhattan 3-2 Saturday to go 3-0 in the Wichita South Titan Classic. The Indians are back in action Tuesday when they host Great Bend at Hays High School.
