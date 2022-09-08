ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.9.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. FOOTBALL. Adams City at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m. Arapahoe at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.8.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. FOOTBALL. Broomfield 55, Vista PEAK 6. Score by quarters:. Broomfield 0 27 21 7 — 55 Vista PEAK 6...
Football: Wagon Wheel stuck at Smoky Hill after Buffaloes’ fifth-straight win over rival Overland

GREENWOOD VILLAGE | Tyliq Bowers did everything he could — and then some — to get his hands on the Wagon Wheel Thursday night at Stutler Bowl. The senior quarterback rushed for four touchdowns and had his Smoky Hill team in control for the majority of the night during a 42-12 non-league victory over Overland to earn another year of custody of the traveling trophy that has recently come to be the prize in an longtime rivalry that stretches back more than four decades.
Judi’s House opens new location in Aurora for families suffering grief

AURORA | Individual and group therapy rooms. A big lawn. An art room. In-house office space. Those are some of the amenities of the new Judi’s House location in Aurora, which held its grand opening in August. The facility was founded by former NFL player Brian Griese, and his...
Mayor Coffman slates town hall meeting Saturday, focusing on Aurora crime

AURORA | Mayor Mike Coffman will be holding a town hall meeting Saturday afternoon with the Aurora Police Department, which will provide an update on crime in the city. On his Twitter page, Coffman said that APD will discuss motor vehicle theft in the city and well as violent crime rates in general.
Colorado Freedom Memorial to hold 9/11 remembrance Sunday morning in Aurora

AURORA | The Colorado Freedom Memorial will be holding a remembrance Sunday morning to mark 21 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. According to information on the Memorial’s Facebook page, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. the memorial will have a display of photos from that day and a piece of steel from the North Tower of the World Trade Center available for viewing.
