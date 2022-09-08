Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auororans sound off about city’s poor driversDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Final steel column added to new Castle Rock libraryMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Denver fire, park rangers may add mental health cliniciansDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Dying my biggest fear during homelessnessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Could Interactive Museums Help Save Denver's Malls?Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Aurora prep sports schedule, 9.9.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. FOOTBALL. Adams City at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m. Arapahoe at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.8.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. FOOTBALL. Broomfield 55, Vista PEAK 6. Score by quarters:. Broomfield 0 27 21 7 — 55 Vista PEAK 6...
Football: Wagon Wheel stuck at Smoky Hill after Buffaloes’ fifth-straight win over rival Overland
GREENWOOD VILLAGE | Tyliq Bowers did everything he could — and then some — to get his hands on the Wagon Wheel Thursday night at Stutler Bowl. The senior quarterback rushed for four touchdowns and had his Smoky Hill team in control for the majority of the night during a 42-12 non-league victory over Overland to earn another year of custody of the traveling trophy that has recently come to be the prize in an longtime rivalry that stretches back more than four decades.
Judi’s House opens new location in Aurora for families suffering grief
AURORA | Individual and group therapy rooms. A big lawn. An art room. In-house office space. Those are some of the amenities of the new Judi’s House location in Aurora, which held its grand opening in August. The facility was founded by former NFL player Brian Griese, and his...
Mayor Coffman slates town hall meeting Saturday, focusing on Aurora crime
AURORA | Mayor Mike Coffman will be holding a town hall meeting Saturday afternoon with the Aurora Police Department, which will provide an update on crime in the city. On his Twitter page, Coffman said that APD will discuss motor vehicle theft in the city and well as violent crime rates in general.
Police: Woman shot, wounded Saturday in northwest Aurora possibly due to road rage
AURORA | A road-rage incident may have led to an unidentified woman being shot and wounded while in northwest Aurora Saturday evening, according to Aurora police. At about 6:30 p.m., police said in a social media post that the shooting occurred in the area of East Montview Avenue and Havana Street.
Colorado Freedom Memorial to hold 9/11 remembrance Sunday morning in Aurora
AURORA | The Colorado Freedom Memorial will be holding a remembrance Sunday morning to mark 21 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. According to information on the Memorial’s Facebook page, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. the memorial will have a display of photos from that day and a piece of steel from the North Tower of the World Trade Center available for viewing.
300-400 residents displaced after Aurora apartment explosion blows wall out of complex
AURORA | Firefighters are investigating an explosion inside an apartment in a large complex in central Aurora that blew a large hole through an outside wall Saturday morning. Three people were injured, possibly from flying debris during the explosion, witnesses and officials said. All sustained minor injuries, fire officials said.
LETTER: Sentinel call for ArapCo social services probe boosts unsubstantiated claims
Editor: As referenced in your Sept. 7, 2022, op-ed article, a former employee of the Arapahoe County Human Services Department made an unfounded allegation of child abuse to a child abuse hotline against a vocal critic of her then-partner during non-working hours. As previously stated, this type of conduct is...
Comments / 0