Folks, the seat is hot. Neal Brown had his lowest moment as the West Virginia head coach Saturday night with a 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas, an unthinkable outcome defined by familiar failings. Let's not dance around the obvious here: Brown is in a bad position right now. How bad is it? What's a timeline for him and for the athletic department? How about that price tag? Why do the Mountaineers step on the rake so often? Do the answers exist for the many questions a start like this asks? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO