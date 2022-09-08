ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

voiceofmotown.com

The Possible Return of a Real Mountaineer

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his more than 3 seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout – $20 million if he’s fired today, $16.9 million if he’s fired...
wvsportsnow.com

Gallery: Night of Celebration Turns Sour with WVU Football Loss

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — What a was supposed to be a night full of celebration for West Virginia University football and Head Coach Huggins induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame, turn slightly sour with the teams overtime loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. Head coach Neal Brown echoed the sentiment...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 1.0

Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s a matter of when not if Neal Brown will be fired by West Virginia University. Nothing short of a miraculous turnaround will save his job and that’s extraordinarily unlikely with a brutal Big 12 Conference schedule looming. A $16.9 million buyout of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Bock: It’s About Time Bob Huggins Got His Hall of Fame Moment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Bob Huggins finally got his moment this weekend. The current West Virginia men’s basketball head coach was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Huggins became the third WVU alumni to do so, joining his presenters Jerry West and Rod Thorn.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

What Neal Brown Had to Say About West Virginia’s Humiliating Loss to Kansas

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s frustrating, embarrassing loss at home to Kansas, Neal Brown was depressed, dejected and apologetic in his post-game conference. “First I want to apologize to the fans. On a night that should have been a celebration for West Virginians with Bob Huggins...
wvsportsnow.com

Frank Cignetti Sr., former WVU, IUP Head Coach, Dies at 84

This story by Alan Saunders initially appeared on our partner site Pittsburgh Sports Now. Frank Cignetti Sr., the former West Virginia and IUP head coach and the patriarch of the Cignetti football family, has died at the age of 84 this week, the James Madison University football program announced on Saturday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU will Owe Neal Brown $16.7 Million if Fired After the Season

Following West Virginia’s (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas (2-0, 1-0 Big 12), CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd tweeted out Neal Brown’s contract information. As many fans may be calling for an exit in Morgantown for Brown, it turns out that’ll be an expensive price for West Virginia to pay.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Bob Huggins to His Players, Coaches: ‘I Love You All So Much’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — During WVU HC Bob Huggins’ official enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the coaching veteran thanked all of his former players, coaches and teammates. “Guys that I have had the pleasure of coaching to my assistant coaches, support staff throughout my career...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Bob Huggins now has a holiday in West Virginia

Henceforth, Sept. 10 will be known as Bob Huggins Day in the state of West Virginia. WVU men’s basketball announced on social media that Gov. Jim Justice has declared Saturday as the state’s first “Bob Huggins Day” to commemorate the legendary Mountaineer coach’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Huggins will be the third […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton Catches Praise After 67-Yard Touchdown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton showed his full ability with a big 67-yard touchdown in the Mountaineers game against Kansas on Saturday night. Ford-Wheaton, who had 9 catches for 97 yards and a couple touchdowns against Pitt, was able to sprint right by multiple Jayhawk...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Roush predicts WVU football will be bowl eligible this season

Mountaineer mascot Mary Roush has high hopes for WVU football this season, believing the team will be bowl eligible. “I think we will win around eight to nine games,” Roush said in an exclusive interview with The Daily Athenaeum. To be bowl-eligible, FBS teams need at least six wins...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Kansas loss

Folks, the seat is hot. Neal Brown had his lowest moment as the West Virginia head coach Saturday night with a 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas, an unthinkable outcome defined by familiar failings. Let's not dance around the obvious here: Brown is in a bad position right now. How bad is it? What's a timeline for him and for the athletic department? How about that price tag? Why do the Mountaineers step on the rake so often? Do the answers exist for the many questions a start like this asks? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Falls Upset Victim to Kansas on Miserable Night in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Following a tough loss an an underdog to Pitt, it was essential for West Virginia to show up and show out in their first home game, which just so happened to be a conference game. And that’s exactly what the Mountaineers started off doing until the balloon popped and they lost 55-42 in overtime.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Basketball Program Gives Congratulations to Bob Huggins

As West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is being enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the current Mountaineer players and staff congratulated Huggins on his big weekend. Huggins’ former players at West Virginia like Da’Sean Butler, Kevin Jones, Deuce McBride, Jevon Carter and others also congratulated their...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Official: WVU HC Bob Huggins an Enshrined Basketball Hall of Famer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — It’s official. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is officially a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer. Huggins, as well as 12 other basketball legends, were enshrined into the Hall of Fame on Saturday night. “I’m forever grateful to be enshrined with the basketball legends...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction from WVU Locker Room After Loss to Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton spoke with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, after the team’s upset loss to Kansas on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and...
MORGANTOWN, WV

