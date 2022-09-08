Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
The Possible Return of a Real Mountaineer
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his more than 3 seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout – $20 million if he’s fired today, $16.9 million if he’s fired...
wvsportsnow.com
Gallery: Night of Celebration Turns Sour with WVU Football Loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — What a was supposed to be a night full of celebration for West Virginia University football and Head Coach Huggins induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame, turn slightly sour with the teams overtime loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. Head coach Neal Brown echoed the sentiment...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 1.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s a matter of when not if Neal Brown will be fired by West Virginia University. Nothing short of a miraculous turnaround will save his job and that’s extraordinarily unlikely with a brutal Big 12 Conference schedule looming. A $16.9 million buyout of...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Fans Treated to Speech from Basketball Hall of Fame Bob Huggins
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia fans at Milan Puskar Stadium who were missing Bob Huggins induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame received a treat in the second half of the football team’s game Saturday night. The crowd cheered as loud as you could imagine a crowd watching...
wvsportsnow.com
Bock: It’s About Time Bob Huggins Got His Hall of Fame Moment
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Bob Huggins finally got his moment this weekend. The current West Virginia men’s basketball head coach was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Huggins became the third WVU alumni to do so, joining his presenters Jerry West and Rod Thorn.
voiceofmotown.com
What Neal Brown Had to Say About West Virginia’s Humiliating Loss to Kansas
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s frustrating, embarrassing loss at home to Kansas, Neal Brown was depressed, dejected and apologetic in his post-game conference. “First I want to apologize to the fans. On a night that should have been a celebration for West Virginians with Bob Huggins...
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: West Virginia Loses to Kansas
Recapping WVU's loss to Kansas.
wvsportsnow.com
Frank Cignetti Sr., former WVU, IUP Head Coach, Dies at 84
This story by Alan Saunders initially appeared on our partner site Pittsburgh Sports Now. Frank Cignetti Sr., the former West Virginia and IUP head coach and the patriarch of the Cignetti football family, has died at the age of 84 this week, the James Madison University football program announced on Saturday.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook- September 9
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU will Owe Neal Brown $16.7 Million if Fired After the Season
Following West Virginia’s (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas (2-0, 1-0 Big 12), CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd tweeted out Neal Brown’s contract information. As many fans may be calling for an exit in Morgantown for Brown, it turns out that’ll be an expensive price for West Virginia to pay.
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins to His Players, Coaches: ‘I Love You All So Much’
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — During WVU HC Bob Huggins’ official enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the coaching veteran thanked all of his former players, coaches and teammates. “Guys that I have had the pleasure of coaching to my assistant coaches, support staff throughout my career...
Bob Huggins now has a holiday in West Virginia
Henceforth, Sept. 10 will be known as Bob Huggins Day in the state of West Virginia. WVU men’s basketball announced on social media that Gov. Jim Justice has declared Saturday as the state’s first “Bob Huggins Day” to commemorate the legendary Mountaineer coach’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Huggins will be the third […]
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton Catches Praise After 67-Yard Touchdown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton showed his full ability with a big 67-yard touchdown in the Mountaineers game against Kansas on Saturday night. Ford-Wheaton, who had 9 catches for 97 yards and a couple touchdowns against Pitt, was able to sprint right by multiple Jayhawk...
Daily Athenaeum
Roush predicts WVU football will be bowl eligible this season
Mountaineer mascot Mary Roush has high hopes for WVU football this season, believing the team will be bowl eligible. “I think we will win around eight to nine games,” Roush said in an exclusive interview with The Daily Athenaeum. To be bowl-eligible, FBS teams need at least six wins...
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Kansas loss
Folks, the seat is hot. Neal Brown had his lowest moment as the West Virginia head coach Saturday night with a 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas, an unthinkable outcome defined by familiar failings. Let's not dance around the obvious here: Brown is in a bad position right now. How bad is it? What's a timeline for him and for the athletic department? How about that price tag? Why do the Mountaineers step on the rake so often? Do the answers exist for the many questions a start like this asks? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Falls Upset Victim to Kansas on Miserable Night in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Following a tough loss an an underdog to Pitt, it was essential for West Virginia to show up and show out in their first home game, which just so happened to be a conference game. And that’s exactly what the Mountaineers started off doing until the balloon popped and they lost 55-42 in overtime.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Basketball Program Gives Congratulations to Bob Huggins
As West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is being enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the current Mountaineer players and staff congratulated Huggins on his big weekend. Huggins’ former players at West Virginia like Da’Sean Butler, Kevin Jones, Deuce McBride, Jevon Carter and others also congratulated their...
wvsportsnow.com
Official: WVU HC Bob Huggins an Enshrined Basketball Hall of Famer
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — It’s official. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is officially a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer. Huggins, as well as 12 other basketball legends, were enshrined into the Hall of Fame on Saturday night. “I’m forever grateful to be enshrined with the basketball legends...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU Locker Room After Loss to Kansas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton spoke with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, after the team’s upset loss to Kansas on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Unveils Uniform Combination for Home Opening Game
A new week means a new uniform combination for the West Virginia football team. And after wearing new Country Roads white threads against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, WVU will now go back to a more familiar look for their first home game of the season. Neal Brown’s team will...
