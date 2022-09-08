ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

5 Places to buy mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, is upon us! This holiday celebrates the moon when it is believed to be at its fullest or brightest on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, which falls on Sat., Sept. 10 this year. Chinese people will know this day as the Mid-Autumn Festival, but it is celebrated in other places such as Korea (Chuseok), Japan (Tsukimi), and other Asian countries. On Mid-Autumn Fest, people eat mooncakes, pastries usually filled with sweet paste to celebrate the moon. Sometimes you’ll get a mooncake with an egg yolk inside to symbolize the moon. If you get one with egg yolk, it’s considered good luck!
pittsburghmagazine.com

An Affordable Home in Squirrel Hill? Yes, It's Possible

Homebuyers looking to break into the trendy End End housing market are going to want to take a look at 6656 Northumberland St. The moderately priced, three-bedroom, 1½ bathroom, all-brick townhouse has just hit the market for the first time since 1993. Listed for $299,000 (MLS# 1557200, Reena Blumberger,...
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

All The Best Places To Go Apple Picking Near Pittsburgh

It’s one of best things about autumn… apple picking! If you’re looking for a fun weekend activity, these orchards and farms – all within driving distance – are the perfect place to spend an afternoon picking your own apples, right off the tree. Triple B...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

East Liberty has transformed: A Pittsburgh guide

If there was a word to describe East Liberty, it would be transformation. The neighborhood has redeveloped itself over the years and is now an up-and-coming hotspot for all things food, entertainment and shopping. But that growth did not happen overnight. Patricia Lowry, a member of the board of directors...
CBS Pittsburgh

Third annual 'Pistons in the Park' happening at Allegheny Commons Park West

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The third annual "Pistons in the Park" cruise and car show happens today in the Allegheny Commons Park West. It began at noon and hundreds of cars are expected on the North Side for the cruise-in style car show. No registration is required and everything is free. "What makes this car show unique is you get all kinds of things, not just the old stuff," said Brandon D'Alimonte, Program Coordinator, City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events. "You get some new stuff and some oddball stuff as well. The capacity we have for this year is around 300 cars is what we're hoping for. That's at least how much we can fit down here. It is a cruise-in style event, so guys will pull up and hang out for a couple of hours and then take off and spots will open up. We have people coming in all throughout the day through that 12 to 4 window."The first 100 cars will get a free dash plaque and t-shirt. Along with the cars, there will be food trucks for those in attendance. As for the cars, there are custom trophy categories, car clubs, and vendors.
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer

The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
New Pittsburgh Courier

10 Black musicians who put Pittsburgh on the map

Pittsburgh’s status as a city of great jazz and musical innovation began with the contributions of many Black artists in the 20th century. These leaders transformed America’s relationship with music and helped make Pittsburgh a thriving musical hub. Pittsburgh’s vibrant music scene is alive and well today. Many...
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Academic Coach, DJ, Pantry Coordinator, and more

Data and Tech Specialist. Regional nonprofit PACE, which "provides support to small and mid-sized nonprofits," is hiring a full-time position to manage, coordinate, organize, and anayze data focusing on quality improvement. Salary range is $45,000-55,000. Click here for more details. Public Service Associate. . The Penn Hills Library is seeking...
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park celebrates 50 years of hoagies

Roll out the red carpet and strike up the band: This year marks the golden jubilee of Bethel Park Music Booster’s annual hoagie sale. “Bethel Park is a community that expects excellence in music, and they support it. And that’s why we sell an obscene amount of (hoagies) every year,” said Chad Thompson, Bethel Park marching band director. “When I tell colleagues of mine at other schools we sell somewhere between 15,000 and 17,000 hoagies at each sale, they think it’s the total for the year. I’m like, no. When you factor in how many people live in Bethel Park ... half the community could be getting a hoagie every one of those sales.”
BETHEL PARK, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Dozens drown out anti-trans event in Downtown Pittsburgh

Several dozen trans people and supporters convened at the City-County Building this afternoon in a counter-protest against a TERF event scheduled in the guise of a free speech exercise. TERF is an initialism for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, which is someone who calls themselves a feminist but excludes trans people, particularly...
PITTSBURGH, PA

