PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The third annual "Pistons in the Park" cruise and car show happens today in the Allegheny Commons Park West. It began at noon and hundreds of cars are expected on the North Side for the cruise-in style car show. No registration is required and everything is free. "What makes this car show unique is you get all kinds of things, not just the old stuff," said Brandon D'Alimonte, Program Coordinator, City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events. "You get some new stuff and some oddball stuff as well. The capacity we have for this year is around 300 cars is what we're hoping for. That's at least how much we can fit down here. It is a cruise-in style event, so guys will pull up and hang out for a couple of hours and then take off and spots will open up. We have people coming in all throughout the day through that 12 to 4 window."The first 100 cars will get a free dash plaque and t-shirt. Along with the cars, there will be food trucks for those in attendance. As for the cars, there are custom trophy categories, car clubs, and vendors.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO