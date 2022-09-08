Read full article on original website
pghcitypaper.com
5 Places to buy mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival
The Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, is upon us! This holiday celebrates the moon when it is believed to be at its fullest or brightest on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, which falls on Sat., Sept. 10 this year. Chinese people will know this day as the Mid-Autumn Festival, but it is celebrated in other places such as Korea (Chuseok), Japan (Tsukimi), and other Asian countries. On Mid-Autumn Fest, people eat mooncakes, pastries usually filled with sweet paste to celebrate the moon. Sometimes you’ll get a mooncake with an egg yolk inside to symbolize the moon. If you get one with egg yolk, it’s considered good luck!
pittsburghmagazine.com
An Affordable Home in Squirrel Hill? Yes, It’s Possible
Homebuyers looking to break into the trendy End End housing market are going to want to take a look at 6656 Northumberland St. The moderately priced, three-bedroom, 1½ bathroom, all-brick townhouse has just hit the market for the first time since 1993. Listed for $299,000 (MLS# 1557200, Reena Blumberger,...
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
All The Best Places To Go Apple Picking Near Pittsburgh
It’s one of best things about autumn… apple picking! If you’re looking for a fun weekend activity, these orchards and farms – all within driving distance – are the perfect place to spend an afternoon picking your own apples, right off the tree. Triple B...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Liberty has transformed: A Pittsburgh guide
If there was a word to describe East Liberty, it would be transformation. The neighborhood has redeveloped itself over the years and is now an up-and-coming hotspot for all things food, entertainment and shopping. But that growth did not happen overnight. Patricia Lowry, a member of the board of directors...
The Milkshake Factory joins tenant lineup at The Piazza in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — For those who will be visiting The Piazza at South Fayette for a bite to eat at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Primanti Bros. or Raising Cane’s, look no further for dessert. Burns Scalo Real Estate, the developer behind the new shopping and dining destination...
Third annual 'Pistons in the Park' happening at Allegheny Commons Park West
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The third annual "Pistons in the Park" cruise and car show happens today in the Allegheny Commons Park West. It began at noon and hundreds of cars are expected on the North Side for the cruise-in style car show. No registration is required and everything is free. "What makes this car show unique is you get all kinds of things, not just the old stuff," said Brandon D'Alimonte, Program Coordinator, City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events. "You get some new stuff and some oddball stuff as well. The capacity we have for this year is around 300 cars is what we're hoping for. That's at least how much we can fit down here. It is a cruise-in style event, so guys will pull up and hang out for a couple of hours and then take off and spots will open up. We have people coming in all throughout the day through that 12 to 4 window."The first 100 cars will get a free dash plaque and t-shirt. Along with the cars, there will be food trucks for those in attendance. As for the cars, there are custom trophy categories, car clubs, and vendors.
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer
The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
Volunteers thank first responders in Pittsburgh area by delivering meals on 9/11
SEWICKLEY, Pa. — It’s been 21 years since the 911 terrorist attack, and in remembering that dark day, a Sewickley woman continues to thank first responders in the Pittsburgh area. Josie White was living outside New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, and the memories are still vivid.
nextpittsburgh.com
Remixxd transforms Belle Vernon warehouse into gateway to your childhood
When Remixxd by Steel City Galleries celebrates its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 10, it will mark not only the culmination of years of entrepreneurial innovation by owner Don Spagnolo, but the power of the stuff of our childhood to unite us. The former Fox Grocery Warehouse at 236 Finley...
New Pittsburgh Courier
10 Black musicians who put Pittsburgh on the map
Pittsburgh’s status as a city of great jazz and musical innovation began with the contributions of many Black artists in the 20th century. These leaders transformed America’s relationship with music and helped make Pittsburgh a thriving musical hub. Pittsburgh’s vibrant music scene is alive and well today. Many...
Tortoise is crowd-pleaser at North Huntingdon pet store
On a typical day, Sheldon ambles around the aisles, inspecting bags of food and occasionally attempting to slip outside to bask in the sun in front of the Petland store at Norwin Town Square. Sheldon, however, isn’t a casual shopper mulling over possible purchases and an easy escape. He’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: We could use a little of Jack Bogut's storytelling these days
When Jack Bogut was the king of morning radio in Pittsburgh, waking up to your favorite station was not as scary as it is these days. We always seem to be on the brink of something terrible or faced with something terrible that happened overnight — political violence, mass shootings, the pandemic — but it wasn’t always like that.
Local Christmas attraction opens for season
A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.
An Italian neighborhood in Latrobe celebrates its heritage
Karen Gross couldn’t contain her excitement as she ambled through Latrobe’s first Italian festival Saturday afternoon, eagerly talking about her family’s roots in the city’s 1st Ward. “My family is from Latrobe,” Gross said. “508 Ligonier St., which is right next to 512, is where my...
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Academic Coach, DJ, Pantry Coordinator, and more
Data and Tech Specialist. Regional nonprofit PACE, which "provides support to small and mid-sized nonprofits," is hiring a full-time position to manage, coordinate, organize, and anayze data focusing on quality improvement. Salary range is $45,000-55,000. Click here for more details. Public Service Associate. . The Penn Hills Library is seeking...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park celebrates 50 years of hoagies
Roll out the red carpet and strike up the band: This year marks the golden jubilee of Bethel Park Music Booster’s annual hoagie sale. “Bethel Park is a community that expects excellence in music, and they support it. And that’s why we sell an obscene amount of (hoagies) every year,” said Chad Thompson, Bethel Park marching band director. “When I tell colleagues of mine at other schools we sell somewhere between 15,000 and 17,000 hoagies at each sale, they think it’s the total for the year. I’m like, no. When you factor in how many people live in Bethel Park ... half the community could be getting a hoagie every one of those sales.”
Dog pound’s longest resident finds forever home
The longest doggie resident at the Mahoning County Dog Warden's kennel just got adopted to its forever home.
ABC7 Chicago
Retired nurse recounts saving baby's life after it stopped breathing during flight
ORLANDO, Fla. -- A retired nurse ran to the back of a plane and saved a 3-month-old infant who had stopped breathing during a flight. Tamara Panzino was already in vacation-mode 35 minutes into her Spirit Airlines flight Thursday night from Pittsburgh to Orlando. "I was reading my book, not...
pghcitypaper.com
Dozens drown out anti-trans event in Downtown Pittsburgh
Several dozen trans people and supporters convened at the City-County Building this afternoon in a counter-protest against a TERF event scheduled in the guise of a free speech exercise. TERF is an initialism for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, which is someone who calls themselves a feminist but excludes trans people, particularly...
Crews battle overnight fire at Tall Cedars Restaurant in Donegal
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled an overnight fire at a historic restaurant in Donegal. According to Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company #1 on Facebook, 14 fire companies were called out to the restaurant at 108 Main Street around 4 a.m. for a working structure fire. Darlington Volunteer Fire Company...
