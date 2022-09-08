ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Natchez Democrat

Wilbur Earl Hefley

Wilbur Earl Hefley, 75, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Natchez, MS. He was born on April 26, 1947, to Clara Delle Dunlap Hefley and James Justin Hefley, and was a native of Sardis, MS. He was a 1965 graduate of North Panola High School and attended the University of Mississippi.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Loretta Roubaud Ellis

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Loretta Roubaud Ellis of Vidalia were held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, Ms. with Reverend Brother Steven C. McDonald officiating. Loretta was born on September 5, 1938 in Port Barre, Louisiana and went to be with her Lord. on...
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

Ron Miller – A Visionary Who Saved Natchez

I will never forget Friday, November 27, 2015. Thanksgiving had just concluded, and I was feeling homesick for Natchez. This was before I had actually moved to this beautiful city, although I truly believe my heart had already taken up residence here many years prior. It was a beautiful fall day – the perfect day for a drive down the Trace.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Kathy Darlene Hazlip

Kathy Darlene Hazlip, 66, of Natchez, MS passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC. Kathy was the daughter of Katherine and Shirod Seale born in Natchez, MS on Dec. 15, 1955. Kathy Seale married Johnny Hazlip on Aug. 27, 1977, in Natchez, MS, and will be spending their 45th anniversary together in heaven. Kathy worked as a nurse and traveling lab tech until she fell ill. She enjoyed shopping and dining out; nevertheless, she loved Jesus, her children, grandchildren, family, and Ole Miss Rebel Football. There aren’t words that can express her love for others and her servant’s heart. Kathy loved and adored her grandchildren; she’d brag on them every chance she could. Some of her happiest moments were just hearing them laugh and have fun.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

‘Earl the Pearl,’ Beloved appliance repairman, coach dies

NATCHEZ — Oftentimes it’s the loud, outgoing people that others remember long after they’re gone. But that isn’t who Earl Hefley was. Rather, he was one quiet person that everybody knew, likely because he either coached them or he fixed something of theirs at some point.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Employees move out of school board building because of mold

VIDALIA, La. — The Concordia Parish School Board is having to relocate employees and seek remediation and testing of a mold issue at the board’s central office building on Carter Street. After deliberating the issue in an executive session, the board took the advice of its attorney to...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Natchez Democrat

Ike Washington III

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Ike Washington III, who died Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Vicksburg will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 3 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church in Ferriday with Bishop Justin Conner officiating. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of...
FERRIDAY, LA
Natchez Democrat

Rebels blow by Tigers to celebrate homecoming

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School sophomore quarterback Coleman Carter threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter and ran for two scores in the second quarter as the Rebels defeated the Centreville Academy Tigers 47-20 Friday night. It was ACCS’s homecoming game at Bobby Marks Stadium, but Mother...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Adams County sheriff responds to ‘busted budget’ comment about pay raises

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said he feels compelled to defend his department and other employees after a county official said raises “busted” the budget. “The fact of the matter is that raises alone didn’t cause the county to go broke and the statements made against the agencies claimed to have caused this is certainly inaccurate,” Patten said in a five-page letter sent to The Democrat. “I am sure that if you took a deeper dive, you will find that it wasn’t just the well-deserved raises that caused this issue.”
ADAMS COUNTY, MS

