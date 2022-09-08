ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Chanel, 6, Looks Adorable As She Heads To 1st Day Of 1st Grade

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZfaN7_0hn7GARJ00
Image Credit: Paul A Hebert/Shutterstock

It seems like it was yesterday that Coco (aka Coco Austin) gave birth to her and Ice-T‘s baby girl, Chanel. Fast forward nearly seven years later, and Chanel is a first grader! Coco, 43, experienced the mixed bag of emotions that every parent goes through on the first day of school, sharing a photo of Chanel, 6, starting the first grade. “My baby,” Coco captioned the image she posted to her Instagram on Sept. 7. “Definitely a bittersweet day.”

In the photo, Chanel said her school is “AWESOME!” and that she wanted to be a “singer” when she grew up. At six years old and 42-inches tall, her favorite things to do are “dance,” “draw,” and “make food.” The young girl shared a similar photo on Chanel’s official IG account. “First Day of School!!” reads the caption. “I told mommy I know I’m a big girl, but I want to stay your baby. Can I be a big girl baby? And she told me no matter what I’m her baby forever.”

Ice-T, 64, also reflected on how his youngest daughter is quickly growing up. Time flies..” the Law & Order actor and rap legend tweeted, along with the same photo that Coco posted. Ice noted that Chanel was sta the “1st day of 1st grade today. How about that… Wow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AoGAT_0hn7GARJ00
Paul A Hebert/Shutterstock

Earlier in the year, Ice-T spoke with HollywoodLife about how motherhood changed his wife. “I didn’t expect her to be such a great mom. She keeps surprising me. She really just outdoes herself,” he said in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “She didn’t want to be a mom until she hit her 30s. She was doing her peep show in Vegas and she said, ‘When I’m done with this, we’re going to have a baby.’…And she was like, ‘When I have this baby, I don’t want it to change my lifestyle.'” But, “everything changed,” said Ice, adding that “nothing was more important than Chanel” to Coco.

The couple’s parenting came under fire after fans criticized Coco for pushing her 6-year-old in a stroller. The news even made it over to CNN, which made Ice-T roll his eyes. “Lol…CNN? Really? MFs aint got sh-t else to talk about?” Chanel also responded to the criticism. “This stroller thing trending right now about me using a stroller to push Chanel around is ridiculous! Isn’t there a war & mass shootings going as we speak & you’d rather mess with my mothering? SMH,” she tweeted.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Leni Klum, 18, Holds Hands & Skips With Mom Heidi As They Shop In NYC: Photos

It didn’t take long before Heidi Klum and her 18-year-old daughter Leni Klum reunited after Leni left for college at the end of August! The gorgeous mother-daughter duo was photographed having the time of their lives as they skipped through the streets of New York City hand in hand on Thursday, Sept. 8. Leni laughed and smiled as she spent time with her mom while wearing a casual combo of black sweatpants, a white windbreaker, white sneakers, and a black Chanel purse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Takes Son Prince, 5, To 1st Day Of School In Rare Photo Together

The kids are headed back to school as summer comes to a close, and celebrity kids are no exception. Chicago Bulls player, Tristan Thompson, 31, showed that he is definitely ready for the morning school drop-off routine with a rare snapshot with his son! The ex-boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, 38, shared a sweet photo with son, Prince, 5, to his Instagram on Sept. 6, as he took his child to school.
KIDS
HollywoodLife

Ciara Slays In Leather Coat & Thigh High Boots For Fierce NYFW Look

Ciara, 36, showed up to NYFW on Sept. 9 ready to slay with her show-stopping ensemble! The 2022 Sports Illustrated cover model arrived at the Revolve annual party in an all-black leather trench coat that gave us total The Matrix vibes. And to make her look even sexier, Ciara opted for thigh-high black leather high-heel boots. Now that is a fierce way to kick off the start of NYC fashion’s exciting week!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears ‘Committed’ To Repairing Relationship With Sons

Britney Spears, 40, is “committed” to repairing her relationship with her youngest son, Jayden Federline, 15. The “Toxic” singer is “living her life the way she wants but is equally committed to her sons,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY following the on-going fallout from the teenager’s interview with British network ITV that also included dad Kevin Federline, 44. Since Jayden’s interview aired, Britney has responded several times via her Instagram account to her 42.1 million followers, including clapping back at his criticism over her sexy Instagram posts of her in bikinis, dancing and more.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice T
Person
Coco Austin
Person
Coco Chanel
HollywoodLife

Christy Turlington, 53, Hits NYFW With Look-Alike Daughter Grace, 18, In Rare Public Photos

Christy Turlington, 53, and her mini-me daughter Grace, 18, did not disappoint with their outfit choices at New York Fashion Week. The gorgeous mother-daughter duo looked super chic as they exited the Diane von Furstenberg event on Friday, September 9. Christy and Grace showed off their stylish looks as they walked side-by-side and linked arms outside on the streets of the Big Apple.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Rocks Baggy Jeans & Sneakers In 1st Photo Since White House Portrait Unveiled

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Hillary Clinton Shocked After Andy Cohen Reveals He Had Affair With Her Secret Service Agent

Hillary Clinton kept it short and sweet when she told Andy Cohen that he was dishing out “too much information”. The former First Lady stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (September 8) and during her discussion of all things pop culture — including her new Apple TV series Gutsy — she hilariously called out the loose-lipped Bravo boss as he spilled the tea on a romance of his that allegedly occurred during her time in the White House.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Ig
HollywoodLife

Josh Duhamel Marries Audri Mari In Fargo: 1st Photos Of Her Dress

Congratulations to Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari! The When In Rome actor, 49, got secretly hitched to his fiancé and former Miss World America, 29, on Saturday (September 10) in Fargo, North Dakota, a source confirms to HollywoodLife. The gorgeous couple said “I do” during a scenic ceremony on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel, according to a source for the outlet. Afterwards, Josh and Audra, decked out in their finest wedding ensembles, hopped in the back of a vintage red convertible to cruise around town in celebration, as seen in snaps below.
FARGO, ND
HollywoodLife

Beto O’Rourke Reacts To 2nd Uvalde Shooting: ‘We Don’t Have To Accept This As Our Reality’

Following a reported second shooting in the town of Uvalde, Texas — the same town as the deadly Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24 — Democratic candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke took to Twitter to react. “We don’t have to accept this as our reality,” Beto, 49, wrote on Thursday, September 8. “The 21 families in Uvalde have told us how to reduce gun violence, but we need a governor who will follow their lead.”
UVALDE, TX
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Attends Beyonce’s 41st Birthday Party Without Kanye West After Split

It wouldn’t be a star-studded Hollywood party without Kim Kardashian arriving in style to steal the spotlight. The point was proven on Saturday (September 10) when the makeup mogul showed up to Beyonce’s 41st birthday bash in Los Angeles. Looking ravishing in red, Kim slipped into a sparkling scarlet cat suit featuring zebra stripes to rub elbows with other A-listers, such as her sister Khloe, Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, and Lizzo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With Prince William & Kate In 1st Photos As They Mourn Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted reuniting with Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday (September 10) outside of Windsor Castle. The foursome greeted onlookers as they viewed tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement from Buckingham Palace, a royal spokesperson said William, who is now called the Prince of Wales, “invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales” for the walkabout.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Anthony Anderson Reveals He’d ‘Love’ To Host The Oscars After Chris Rock Turned It Down

The 2023 Academy Awards ceremony will have plenty of fans tuning into see if any drama goes down like at last year’s event where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. With all the publicity surrounding next year’s show, Oscar officials will be sure to tap a suitable emcee to steer the ship smoothly. After Rock revealed he turned down an offer for the job, another potential host, Anthony Anderson, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about the possibility of taking over the reins.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Reveals Son’s Name Is Still ‘Officially’ Wolf 6 Months After Announcing Change

It looks like Kylie Jenner is going to keep her fans guessing about her new baby’s name! The makeup mogul, 24, stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday (September 8) and revealed she’s still not ready to announce her 7-month-old son’s name after she and her baby daddy Travis Scott decided their original moniker of “Wolf” wasn’t exactly the right fit.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

King Charles Sends ‘Love’ To Harry & Meghan & Remembers ‘Darling Mama’ In 1st Speech

King Charles III addressed the public on Friday, Sept. 9, one day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The longest-reigning British monarch passed away at age 96. For King Charles, 73, it was a chance to both honor Her Majesty and also “express [his] love” for both Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Most of all, King Charles paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth. “To my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear lady. I want simply to say this: ‘Thank you,'” he said to close his address. “Your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Disenchanted’ Trailer: Amy Adams Sparkles As Giselle In ‘Enchanted’ Sequel

We’re living happily ever after once again! The first trailer for Disenchanted was released at the D23 EXPO on September 9. It’s just as magical as we had hoped it would be after all these years. Amy Adams is back as Giselle, who is now married and living in Monroeville. She’s still with Robert Philip, played by Patrick Dempsey. Robert’s daughter is now all grown up and being played by newcomer Morgan Baldacchino. Giselle and Robert also have a new baby!
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

King Charles Sheds A Tear As He Waves To Crowds Outside Of Buckingham Palace: Photos

King Charles III appeared overcome with emotion as he made his way to Buckingham Palace following the the Accession Ceremony at St. James Palace on Saturday (September 10) where he was officially declared Britain’s monarch. As he arrived in his state Rolls-Royce, Charles waved to the crowd who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the new sovereign as well as to pay their respects to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday her unprecedented 70 years on the throne.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
238K+
Followers
21K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy