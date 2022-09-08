ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Academic Coach, DJ, Pantry Coordinator, and more

Data and Tech Specialist. Regional nonprofit PACE, which "provides support to small and mid-sized nonprofits," is hiring a full-time position to manage, coordinate, organize, and anayze data focusing on quality improvement. Salary range is $45,000-55,000. Click here for more details. Public Service Associate. . The Penn Hills Library is seeking...
Gas firm and residents clash over plans to drill near a public school in Elizabeth

A public hearing process over an application for a permit to build another gas well in Elizabeth is shaping up to be a weeks-long affair. The applicant, Canonsburg-based Olympus Energy, wants to build a well pad and an interconnect pad off route 51 in Elizabeth, a township that already houses 38 gas wells. To move forward with the plans, the firm needs to obtain a conditional use permit.
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’

Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium

The community level of COVID in Allegheny County is medium, as of Aug. 26. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made substantive changes to its coronavirus guidance on Aug. 11, citing protections that most Americans have from the virus through vaccinations and boosters or previous infection. The changes include dropping the 6-foot standard in […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
#Public Transit#Greenhouse Gas#Bus Rapid Transit#Infrastructure#Prt
An Affordable Home in Squirrel Hill? Yes, It’s Possible

Homebuyers looking to break into the trendy End End housing market are going to want to take a look at 6656 Northumberland St. The moderately priced, three-bedroom, 1½ bathroom, all-brick townhouse has just hit the market for the first time since 1993. Listed for $299,000 (MLS# 1557200, Reena Blumberger,...
New Brighton Car Cruise a Total Success

The image above shows 3rd Avenue in New Brighton with the cruise in full swing. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published September 10, 2022 3:45 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) Cars lined the streets of New Brighton Saturday while people enjoyed the sights and sounds offered on 3rd Avenue for the annual car cruise. A mix of classic cars, good food, great music, and even vacuum cleaners made for a truly eventful day in New Brighton. A live broadcast from Beaver County Radio took place for the opening ceremonies. The spectacular cruise was a sure way to end summer and welcome fall. You can view photos from the event below:
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer

The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
Five concerning quotes from new survey on jail conditions

New survey results from the University of Pittsburgh School of Social Work provide a bleak snapshot of conditions at the Allegheny County Jail last fall. The survey, designed to help the Jail Oversight Board's Inmate Welfare Fund subcommittee determine best uses for revenue generated by commissary sales, had a response rate of 89%, which Director of Allegheny County Department of Human Services Erin Dalton called “impressive.” The incentive to participate in the survey was a bottle of Pepsi.
HII Begins Fabrication for the 2nd San Antonio-class Flight II LPD

LPD 31 will be the 15th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship and the second ship built in the LPD Flight II configuration. Continuity of LPD Flight II production configuration is intended to fulfill Navy and Marine Corps requirements to lift troops, aircraft, landing craft, vehicles, and cargo. This milestone...
Bethel Park celebrates 50 years of hoagies

Roll out the red carpet and strike up the band: This year marks the golden jubilee of Bethel Park Music Booster’s annual hoagie sale. “Bethel Park is a community that expects excellence in music, and they support it. And that’s why we sell an obscene amount of (hoagies) every year,” said Chad Thompson, Bethel Park marching band director. “When I tell colleagues of mine at other schools we sell somewhere between 15,000 and 17,000 hoagies at each sale, they think it’s the total for the year. I’m like, no. When you factor in how many people live in Bethel Park ... half the community could be getting a hoagie every one of those sales.”
5 Places to buy mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, is upon us! This holiday celebrates the moon when it is believed to be at its fullest or brightest on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, which falls on Sat., Sept. 10 this year. Chinese people will know this day as the Mid-Autumn Festival, but it is celebrated in other places such as Korea (Chuseok), Japan (Tsukimi), and other Asian countries. On Mid-Autumn Fest, people eat mooncakes, pastries usually filled with sweet paste to celebrate the moon. Sometimes you’ll get a mooncake with an egg yolk inside to symbolize the moon. If you get one with egg yolk, it’s considered good luck!
