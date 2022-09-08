Read full article on original website
Lawrence County rest stops to close for repairs
Some rest stops along Interstate 79 in Lawrence County will close for a few months, beginning Monday.
Residents near Saltsburg Road, Almar Drive construction feeling effects of heavy traffic
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Car after car turned around at the intersection of Saltsburg Road and Almar Drive due to construction, but neighbors say it is dangerous and that more signs should be posted ahead. “I like to get out and walk, but I’m afraid to walk anymore,” said...
URA sells Larimer property to Steel City Squash to build new recreation, education facility
Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority Board has voted to sell land in the city’s Larimer neighborhood to a local nonprofit that will build a recreation and education center on the site. The board unanimously voted to sell the property on Larimer Avenue to Steel City Squash, a nonprofit that...
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Academic Coach, DJ, Pantry Coordinator, and more
Data and Tech Specialist. Regional nonprofit PACE, which "provides support to small and mid-sized nonprofits," is hiring a full-time position to manage, coordinate, organize, and anayze data focusing on quality improvement. Salary range is $45,000-55,000. Click here for more details. Public Service Associate. . The Penn Hills Library is seeking...
pghcitypaper.com
Gas firm and residents clash over plans to drill near a public school in Elizabeth
A public hearing process over an application for a permit to build another gas well in Elizabeth is shaping up to be a weeks-long affair. The applicant, Canonsburg-based Olympus Energy, wants to build a well pad and an interconnect pad off route 51 in Elizabeth, a township that already houses 38 gas wells. To move forward with the plans, the firm needs to obtain a conditional use permit.
Volunteers thank first responders in Pittsburgh area by delivering meals on 9/11
SEWICKLEY, Pa. — It’s been 21 years since the 911 terrorist attack, and in remembering that dark day, a Sewickley woman continues to thank first responders in the Pittsburgh area. Josie White was living outside New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, and the memories are still vivid.
philasun.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium
The community level of COVID in Allegheny County is medium, as of Aug. 26. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made substantive changes to its coronavirus guidance on Aug. 11, citing protections that most Americans have from the virus through vaccinations and boosters or previous infection. The changes include dropping the 6-foot standard in […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Former Pa. sewer treatment plant supervisor sentenced to probation
A former supervisor with the Pittsburgh Sewer and Water Authority has been sentenced to a year of probation, according to a story from KDKA. James Paprocki was convicted of conspiring to violate the Federal Clean Water Act while he was a supervisor at a treatment plant near Aspinwall, Allegheny County, the news station reported.
pittsburghmagazine.com
An Affordable Home in Squirrel Hill? Yes, It’s Possible
Homebuyers looking to break into the trendy End End housing market are going to want to take a look at 6656 Northumberland St. The moderately priced, three-bedroom, 1½ bathroom, all-brick townhouse has just hit the market for the first time since 1993. Listed for $299,000 (MLS# 1557200, Reena Blumberger,...
beavercountyradio.com
New Brighton Car Cruise a Total Success
The image above shows 3rd Avenue in New Brighton with the cruise in full swing. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published September 10, 2022 3:45 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) Cars lined the streets of New Brighton Saturday while people enjoyed the sights and sounds offered on 3rd Avenue for the annual car cruise. A mix of classic cars, good food, great music, and even vacuum cleaners made for a truly eventful day in New Brighton. A live broadcast from Beaver County Radio took place for the opening ceremonies. The spectacular cruise was a sure way to end summer and welcome fall. You can view photos from the event below:
Report: Pennsylvania teachers getting paid at best rate in the U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania teachers are getting paid at a better rate than at all the other states and Washington, D.C., according to a new study from business.org. The study compared average teacher pay in each state to the average of all other occupations. Numbers show Commonwealth teachers earn 28.5% more than the average worker.
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer
The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
pghcitypaper.com
Five concerning quotes from new survey on jail conditions
New survey results from the University of Pittsburgh School of Social Work provide a bleak snapshot of conditions at the Allegheny County Jail last fall. The survey, designed to help the Jail Oversight Board's Inmate Welfare Fund subcommittee determine best uses for revenue generated by commissary sales, had a response rate of 89%, which Director of Allegheny County Department of Human Services Erin Dalton called “impressive.” The incentive to participate in the survey was a bottle of Pepsi.
wvpublic.org
Encore: What Is Appalachia? We Asked People From Around The Region. Here's What They Said
This week, we’re revisiting our episode “What Is Appalachia?” from December 2021. Appalachia connects mountainous parts of the South, the Midwest, the Rust belt and even the Northeast. The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) defined the boundaries for Appalachia in 1965 with the creation of the Appalachian Regional...
Pitt looks to recruit Southwestern Pa. families for childhood cancer study
Several thousand parents across eight Southwestern Pennsylvania counties are being asked to participate in a University of Pittsburgh study examining a possible link between fracking — or other environmental risk factors — and childhood cancer. Researchers from Pitt’s Graduate School of Public Health are hoping for a response...
navalnews.com
HII Begins Fabrication for the 2nd San Antonio-class Flight II LPD
LPD 31 will be the 15th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship and the second ship built in the LPD Flight II configuration. Continuity of LPD Flight II production configuration is intended to fulfill Navy and Marine Corps requirements to lift troops, aircraft, landing craft, vehicles, and cargo. This milestone...
Bethel Park celebrates 50 years of hoagies
Roll out the red carpet and strike up the band: This year marks the golden jubilee of Bethel Park Music Booster’s annual hoagie sale. “Bethel Park is a community that expects excellence in music, and they support it. And that’s why we sell an obscene amount of (hoagies) every year,” said Chad Thompson, Bethel Park marching band director. “When I tell colleagues of mine at other schools we sell somewhere between 15,000 and 17,000 hoagies at each sale, they think it’s the total for the year. I’m like, no. When you factor in how many people live in Bethel Park ... half the community could be getting a hoagie every one of those sales.”
pghcitypaper.com
5 Places to buy mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival
The Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, is upon us! This holiday celebrates the moon when it is believed to be at its fullest or brightest on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, which falls on Sat., Sept. 10 this year. Chinese people will know this day as the Mid-Autumn Festival, but it is celebrated in other places such as Korea (Chuseok), Japan (Tsukimi), and other Asian countries. On Mid-Autumn Fest, people eat mooncakes, pastries usually filled with sweet paste to celebrate the moon. Sometimes you’ll get a mooncake with an egg yolk inside to symbolize the moon. If you get one with egg yolk, it’s considered good luck!
1 person hospitalized, tow truck caught fire after crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital and a tow truck caught on fire after a crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were sent to Glass Run Road near the Glenwood Bridge at around 8:28 p.m. Crews...
