GREENWOOD VILLAGE | Tyliq Bowers did everything he could — and then some — to get his hands on the Wagon Wheel Thursday night at Stutler Bowl. The senior quarterback rushed for four touchdowns and had his Smoky Hill team in control for the majority of the night during a 42-12 non-league victory over Overland to earn another year of custody of the traveling trophy that has recently come to be the prize in an longtime rivalry that stretches back more than four decades.

AURORA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO