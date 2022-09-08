Read full article on original website
Related
Natchez Democrat
Loretta Roubaud Ellis
NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Loretta Roubaud Ellis of Vidalia were held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, Ms. with Reverend Brother Steven C. McDonald officiating. Loretta was born on September 5, 1938 in Port Barre, Louisiana and went to be with her Lord. on...
Natchez Democrat
Ron Miller – A Visionary Who Saved Natchez
I will never forget Friday, November 27, 2015. Thanksgiving had just concluded, and I was feeling homesick for Natchez. This was before I had actually moved to this beautiful city, although I truly believe my heart had already taken up residence here many years prior. It was a beautiful fall day – the perfect day for a drive down the Trace.
Natchez Democrat
‘Earl the Pearl,’ Beloved appliance repairman, coach dies
NATCHEZ — Oftentimes it’s the loud, outgoing people that others remember long after they’re gone. But that isn’t who Earl Hefley was. Rather, he was one quiet person that everybody knew, likely because he either coached them or he fixed something of theirs at some point.
Natchez Democrat
Kathy Darlene Hazlip
Kathy Darlene Hazlip, 66, of Natchez, MS passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC. Kathy was the daughter of Katherine and Shirod Seale born in Natchez, MS on Dec. 15, 1955. Kathy Seale married Johnny Hazlip on Aug. 27, 1977, in Natchez, MS, and will be spending their 45th anniversary together in heaven. Kathy worked as a nurse and traveling lab tech until she fell ill. She enjoyed shopping and dining out; nevertheless, she loved Jesus, her children, grandchildren, family, and Ole Miss Rebel Football. There aren’t words that can express her love for others and her servant’s heart. Kathy loved and adored her grandchildren; she’d brag on them every chance she could. Some of her happiest moments were just hearing them laugh and have fun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
Ike Washington III
FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Ike Washington III, who died Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Vicksburg will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 3 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church in Ferriday with Bishop Justin Conner officiating. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of...
Natchez Democrat
Co-workers mourn the death of Natchez woman known as ‘the Voice of Walmart’
Friends and co-workers at the Natchez Walmart are mourning the death of a woman known as “the voice of Walmart.”. Judy Ann Adams, 77, died Sept. 1 in Cleveland, Texas. This week, co-workers created a memorial at the entrance of the store, with a phone; a photo of Adams; and her Walmart name tag.
Natchez Democrat
‘The Voice of Walmart,’ Late employee of 35 years honored with memorial balloon release
NATCHEZ — Dozens of Natchez Walmart employees replaced their traditional blue and yellow vests with bright red T-shirts on Friday and carried red and white balloons with them to the parking lot of the store. Red was the favorite color of Judy Ann Adams, who worked there for more...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez Firefighters remember fallen brothers and sisters who were victims of 9/11
NATCHEZ — Beginning at Fire Station 1 at the corner of Main and Martin Luther King Jr. streets, firefighters from the Natchez Fire Department began their solemn walk to the Natchez bluff, a tribute to firefighters and other first responders who lost their lives 21 years ago Sunday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
Natchez Democrat
Employees move out of school board building because of mold
VIDALIA, La. — The Concordia Parish School Board is having to relocate employees and seek remediation and testing of a mold issue at the board’s central office building on Carter Street. After deliberating the issue in an executive session, the board took the advice of its attorney to...
Natchez Democrat
Sicily Island loses Tiger battle to LaSalle
SICILY ISLAND, La. — For the second straight week, Sicily Island High School’s varsity football team was shut out on its own field. And the competition will not get any easier over the next few weeks. After falling to one of their nearby non-district rivals in LHSAA Class...
Natchez Democrat
Deputies apprehend suspect in aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping case
NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies have apprehended a Natchez man on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping. Jeremy Junkin, 30, was taken into custody at 4:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Deputies recovered the weapon allegedly used in the crime. At 11:30 p.m. Friday night,...
Natchez Democrat
Jury begins deliberations in murder trial of 4-year-old
NATCHEZ — At 4:25 p.m., an Adams County jury began deliberating the fate of James Christopher Anderson, 27, accused with capital murder in the death of 4-year-old Armani Hill. Anderson is also accused of felony child abuse, severely injuring Armani’s sister, 3-year-old Lailah Hill. Anderson took the stand...
Comments / 0