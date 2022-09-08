Read full article on original website
KSLA
Heart of Louisiana: Watson Brake
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a complex of ancient mounds, hidden in the woods of north Louisiana, south of Monroe known as “Watson Brake.”. We walked about a half mile through the woods as the trail blended with the raw forest. Our footsteps echoed through the green canopy of leaves. We were stepping on the ground where ancient people lived thousands of years ago.
Louisiana Man Cited Alleged Oyster and License Violations, Five Sacks of Oysters Seized
Louisiana Man Cited Alleged Oyster and License Violations, Five Sacks of Oysters Seized. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 9, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Theriot, Louisiana man for alleged oyster offenses on September 7 in Terrebonne Parish. Abelardo Carbajal, 59, of Theriot, Louisiana was...
This Louisiana Travel Group Named Their 5 Most Haunted Spots
The Louisiana Bed & Breakfast Association knows that people love hauntings in Louisiana. Not just the people who live in Louisiana, but travelers who come to the state as well. The "haunted tourism" industry seems to be growing year after year, and Louisiana is the perfect place for it. Sure,...
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Legends & Legacy
How do you create a life's legacy? If you've ever had a bite of Chef Frank Brigtsen's authentic Creole cooking, you've tasted it. From 1978 through the early ’80s, Chef Frank earned his culinary stripes in the kitchens of Commander's Palace and K-Paul's, working under the watchful eye of Paul Prudhomme. Building on those years of apprenticeship, in 1986, he opened Brigtsen's Restaurant to local and national critical acclaim. The legendary New Orleans chef joins us to look back at his 50-year career in hospitality.
Multiple retailers in Louisiana now allowing EBT cardholders to buy groceries online
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has an important announcement for EBT cardholders in the state. DCFS said, “online grocery purchasing is now available for all Louisiana EBT cardholders.” In February of this year, Walmart became the first establishment where EBT cardholders could use their benefits and purchase […]
Former Louisiana Resident Indicted for Preparing Over 110 Fraudulent PPP Loan Applications Totaling Over $1.1 Million Dollars
Former Louisiana Resident Indicted for Preparing Over 110 Fraudulent PPP Loan Applications Totaling Over $1.1 Million Dollars. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the indictment of Sharnae Every (“Every”), age 27, of Houston, Texas, who was charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349 and two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1341.
Lake Charles American Press
Broadband internet funding helping close Louisiana’s digital divide
Louisiana came out on top. It was the first state to receive broadband funding from the Infrastructure and Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) passed into law last year. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., worked with a group of 10 senators, five Republicans and five Democrats, that helped craft the bill.
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that James Tassin, age 52, of Harvey, Louisiana was sentenced to 2 years probation on September 8, 2022, for violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill.
brproud.com
Sleepier than usual? Five possible reasons for fatigue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you find yourself yawning a lot throughout the day, you’re not alone. According to a 2021 statistic cited in The Center Square, “In Louisiana, about 1,354,900 adults — or 38.0% of the 20 and older population — do not get enough sleep, compared to 35.2% of adults nationwide. The share of adults reporting insufficient sleep in Louisiana is the 14th highest among the 50 states.”
wrkf.org
Why Louisiana may overhaul its electric market system and open up the field to competition
On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear why the state is considering opening up the electric market to competition. We also learn about an upcoming fundraiser for pediatric oncology and hear a vignette from late New Orleans commentator Ronnie Virgets. This episode originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
Another $100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Louisiana
Louisiana's lottery lucky continues its winning streak with a $100,000 Powerball winner reported to have been sold in the state for Saturday night's drawing. If you played Powerball for the September 10th game, you probably want to check your numbers and see if your weekend hasn't improved by quite a bit.
NOLA.com
Jason Williams, other moonlighting DAs have faced legal questions about their side jobs
Two weeks after Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams was acquitted on federal tax evasion charges, he made headlines for another reason: He accepted a side job with the law firm that successfully defended him in his criminal trial. Williams might not end up joining Schonekas, Evans, McGoey and McEachin...
KSLA
Amtrak passenger route through north La. discussed at Southern Rail Commission meeting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With federal dollars becoming available from Washington, now is the time to move forward on Amtrak’s passenger rail service in north Louisiana. That was the message Friday, Sept. 9 at a meeting of the Southern Rail Commission at the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Discussion focused on...
WDSU
Potentially Drier Weather - Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Area of low pressure and associated dry air has pulled some showers and storms from Florida a little closer to us here in Southeast Louisiana. We had a 40% chance of showers and storms today, but fortunately a gorgeous day and sunset has prevailed. Sunday...
NOLA.com
A single injection helps heal PTSD: It's not a miracle cure, but close
Andrew Ward, a veteran and the founder of Acadiana Veterans Alliance, wants to reduce post-traumatic stress disorder and help end veteran suicide in Louisiana. Though it's not a miracle cure, with the help of a single, fast-acting injection in the neck, he and a team of people in Acadiana are working to help those with PTSD.
KTBS
Jeff Landry appears to launch Louisiana governor bid at gator hunt attended by Trump Jr.
LAFAYETTE, La. - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry appears to be using his annual alligator hunt, his biggest annual political fundraising event, to launch a long-expected bid for governor, passing out “Team Landry Governor” garb to attendees. Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, activist Kimberly Guilfoyle, spoke to...
bizmagsb.com
PAR: Louisiana will change the way its residents vote, with a paper record and more oversight
After years of failed attempts to replace its aging voting machines, Louisiana is planning a wholesale redesign of the system used to cast ballots in the first significant change to its voting equipment in decades. The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana supports efforts to modernize the state’s voting system....
QuikTrip, an Oklahoma-based Convenience Store Company Is Coming Soon To Louisiana Avenue & I-10
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based convenience store company, QuikTrip, is coming soon to the Northwest corner of I-10 & Louisiana with South Louisiana’s first location. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown beyond an $11 billion company with more than 900 locations throughout 14 different states with many more set to open. The company also partnered with Amazon’s no-checkout “Just walk out” technology used in Amazon Go convenience store concepts. The technology allows store customers to save their payment information ahead of time with QuikTrip so that when you shop there is no need to wait at a checkout line to pay for your items, you just walk out. Your saved payment will then only be charged for the items that you grabbed inside as you are walking out. Pretty cool, right? As cool as it is, they are currently testing this model in the company’s home city of Tulsa, OK, and with only non-gasoline stores usually found within high-end office buildings. — See more at https://www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com/amazon/quiktrip-opens-store-amazons-just-walk-out-tech.
calcasieu.info
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity. On September 7, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Cameron Parish on September 2.
Want In-N-Out Burger in Louisiana? This Iberia Parish TikToker May Have Just Figured Out The Recipe
We don't have an In-N-Out Burger in Louisiana but thanks to this local TikToker, you might be able to have a "double-double" in time for dinner tonight. TikTok creator @britscookin is a self-described south Louisiana foodie from Loreauville and in one of her recent videos she set out to duplicate the In-N-Out Burger recipe.
