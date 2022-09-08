Writer meets his ‘number one fan’ as Music Box presents ‘Misery’

Sarah Pellegrini of Forty Fort has the role of Annie, the ‘number one’ and most dangerous fan of romance writer Paul Sheldon, portrayed by Sam Falbo of Scranton. Photo by Eyanna Gruver

If you caught Sarah Pellegrini portraying the good-natured, plucky and completely sane Princess Winifred earlier this year in “Once Upon A Mattress,” prepare to be amazed at her transformation for her latest role at Music Box Dinner Playhouse in Swoyersville.

“I texted my mom a publicity photo, and she didn’t recognize me,” Pellegrini said before the start of a Tuesday evening rehearsal for “Misery,” a play based on the best-selling horror novel by Stephen King.

Pellegrini, of Forty Fort, will portray Annie Wilkes, the sledgehammer-wielding, mentally ill “number one fan” of romance writer Paul Sheldon, who falls into her clutches when his car crashes in a snowstorm.

“Think about it,” said Sam Falbo of Scranton, who portrays the writer. “If the last thing you remember was crashing your car and then you wake up in a bed it would be initial relief. Paul has the mistaken belief that everything is all right.”

“Mistaken” is the operative word. Everything is most certainly not all right.

“She wants him to be her puppet,” Pellegrini said, explaining Annie was stalking Paul before he even got into his car on the day of the accident.

Annie happens to have nurse’s training, and is able to save Paul’s life. Then she watches him carefully as he recuperates/languishes in her remote home.

“She wants to know the reason for everything he says and does,” Pellegrini said. “She wants to know why he doesn’t eat the ice cream she provides.”

“For me a turning point (when things become really sinister) is when she makes him drink soapy water, as a punishment,” Falbo said, explaining it’s an example of “the proverbial washing a mouth out with soap.”

Director Karl Kleist said the show is appropriate for adult audiences, who may consider it an early Halloween gift.

“I hope they get a little scared,” he said.

“Karl and I have talked about it a lot,” Pellegrini said. “We’re both ‘musical’ people and normally we just do musicals. It’s nice to get back into ‘the bread-and-butter’ of theater with a straight play.”

Admitting she’s a fan of Stephen King, the actor is delighted to share a Sept. 21 birthday with the author.

“When I saw this on the schedule, I knew I had to audition,” she said. “You and me, Stephen, we can do this in September.”

Rounding out the cast is Eric Lutz of Scranton, who plays the sheriff who drops in at Annie’s place. “He’s like a ray of hope,” Lutz said.

Ahem, but don’t become too hopeful.

Special effects are by Dane Bower, who among his duties has been crafting a set of fake legs out of PVC pipe and foam in preparation for the hobbling scene. Sets and lighting are by Mike Wawrzynek and furnishings are by Dane Bower, Karl Kleist and Cathy Thomas.

The play marks the Northeastern Pennsylvania premiere of the thriller, which played in 2015 at the Bucks County Playhouse before moving to Broadway, where it starred Bruce Willis and Laurie Metcalf. Earlier, the story was an Academy Award-winning film by Rob Reiner, which garnered a Best Actress award for Kathy Bates.

“Misery” will be presented Sept. 9 through Sept. 18 with shows at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. A buffet dinner will be served 90 minutes before curtain each day. Tickets are on sale for dinner and show, or show-only. For reservations, email [email protected] or call 570-283-2195.