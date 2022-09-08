ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Davenport's Urban Deer Hunt makes changes

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago

The City of Davenport’s Urban Deer Hunt program will see changes, starting with the 2022-2023 season.

Due to safety concerns for hunters, residents and staff, hunting on public lands, including all City parks, will no longer be authorized through the program. Hunting on private land will still be authorized within City limits. In addition, all deer harvest check-ins will be reported virtually to the City of Davenport within 24 hours via email to deer.hunt@davenportiowa.com . There will no in-person check-in option.

“Transitioning to a virtual check-in process allows for more efficiency and ease for hunters and aligns the City of Davenport’s check-in procedures with other Iowa DNR urban deer hunt programs throughout the state,” said Davenport Parks and Recreation Director Chad Dyson. The City of Davenport’s 2022 – 2023 Urban Deer Hunt season will open on September 17 and close January 10, 2023.

For more information and to download the new rules and regulations, click here .

