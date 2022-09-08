ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Place To Buy Houseplants In Georgia

By Taylor Linzinmeir
Not only do indoor plants look stunning in our homes and offices, but they also have health benefits for our minds and bodies . Studies have show that houseplants help boost moods, increase creativity, reduce stress and eliminate air pollutants.

If you're interested in becoming a healthier, happier you — or if you simply want to add a little greenery to your space — housplantscorner.com is here to help. They've compiled a list of the best places to find houseplants in every state:

"Either you searching for a rare indoor plant or for an all round family experience, there are some amazing garden centers all across the US, you just have to find them. To avoid you any frustration, our team has spend weeks compiling some of the best garden centers for indoor plants all across the country!"

So, where is the best place to buy a houseplant in Georgia? Garden Hood in Atlanta. Here's what they had to say about it:

"If you love quaint places with charm and mystery, this is the garden center for you. Garden Hood is home to one the rarest selection of indoor plants you can find. It’s tucked into Grant Park, and is abound with edibles, including fruiting trees, edible shrubs, vegetables, and herbs. There are a few things you should be aware though before planning a visit."

Check out houseplantscorner.com for the full list of the best garden centers for indoor plants in every U.S. state .

