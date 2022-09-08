Georgia Man Slips Bank Teller Note Saying That He Had Been Kidnapped

Photo: Getty Images

A Georgia man walked into a Cowetta County bank last week and slipped a note to a bank teller that explained that he was being kidnapped and needed to be kept safe . According to WSB-TV , the victim was kidnapped by two men in Atlanta and was taken down to Cowetta County. Police stated that the suspects picked up the victim and asked him if he wanted to make a few hundred dollars. When the victim tried to get out of the car, he could not escape because of the child locks.

When in Cowetta County, the victim was told by his kidnappers to cash a $1,467 check that they picked up at a gas station along the way. When the victim entered the Wells Fargo bank located off of Almajack Boulevard, he silently pleaded for the bank teller to help keep him safe.

The suspects, identified as Gabriel Lawrence and Terrence McPherson , were waiting inside of a car in the parking lot when police arrived on scene. WSB-TV mentioned that the suspects tried to escape, but were stopped at an intersection near the bank before they could get any further. After the suspects were arrested, police searched the car and found two guns that had been stolen in Atlanta.

The victim was saved thanks to the quick response of the bank staff. Lawrence and McPherson face multiple charges and are currently residing in the Cowetta County jail.