Michigan State

My Magic GR

Michigan Whitetail Deer Trackers for the 2022 Season

As deer hunting season officially kicks off in Michigan this weekend, many will take to the field, take that shot with their gun or bow, but then need to find the deer they KNOW they hit. That's where Michigan's Deer trackers come in. Michigan Deer Trackers for 2022. The Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

5 Pure Michigan Fun Facts – The More You Know

From time to time I will play trivia at bars or there are even some bars and or restaurants that have trivia questions on tables (Fenton Winery & Brewery comes to mind). I don't know about you, but I like to win if I am playing a trivia game with a group or on my own. Knowledge is power, my friend. Mark my words, one day you will be glad I told you about these five pure Michigan fun facts. One of them, if not all could quite possibly come up during a game of trivia and you will be the big brain that knows the answer(s).
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?

Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
My Magic GR

How Michigan Became An Eastern Time Zone State

Believe it or not, Michigan wasn't always in the Eastern Time Zone and was instead entirely in the Central Time Zone(CST). Now for most people, this doesn't seem like a big deal as CST is only an hour behind EST, but the big change was Daylight Savings Time(DST). As we know now, not every state chooses to observe DST so that changes the time differences are in between states at different times of the year.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

West Michigan Non Profit Helps People Be More Independent Thanks To These Good Boys

Over the weekend I attended Retriever Fever an event put on by Paws With A Cause. The event took place at Picnic Acre Park outside of the John Ball Zoo. The Retriever Fever event was for dog owners to meet up and learn about Paws With A Cause, and participate in a friendly competition between Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever owners to see who can raise the most support for PAWS in one afternoon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Will Michigan Schools No Longer Have Snow Days?

They very well may be. Thanks to technology - when old man winter hits Michigan, students may be required to learn from home. If this sounds crazy, think again. New York City has already called off snow days for students in the Big Apple. If the roads are too treacherous for school buses in NYC, all grades will be required to attend school virtually.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

How Old Do Kids Need To Be To Ride In Front Seat In Michigan?

The debate at our house recently comes from my 9 year old son. It has to do with his ability to ride in the front seat as a passenger. When I was a kid I started riding in the front seat when I was 5. I haven't told my son that yet because his response would be, "you did it when you were a kid!". Yes, I did it as a child, however, Michigan laws suggest otherwise.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
My Magic GR

The 10 Most Unique Michigan High School Mascots

Michigan certainly has a way with nicknames, as some schools, particularly in Detroit and the western Upper Peninsula have some strange mascots. In fact, before we get to the top ten, here are some honorable mentions:. Ann Arbor Huron RIVER RATS. Zeeland East CHIX. Zeeland West DUX. Goodrich MARTIANS. Algonac...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Top 3 Places To Grab A Craft Beer In West Michigan

Tomorrow might be the best day for all Michiganders, especially those who have a passion and love for beer. National Beer Lover's Day is tomorrow. It is only right to celebrate in Beer City. There is no better way to celebrate than to grab a ice-cold pint or pitcher of...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

This Michigan Restaurant Serves Up The Best Cheeseburger In The State

One of the world's greatest inventions was created back in 1924, The Cheeseburger!. According to The Carnegie Museum of Natural History, a 16-year-old named Lionel Sternberger came up with the tasty idea. His father owned a sandwich shop, and one day in 1924, Lionel put a slice of American cheese on one of his father’s hamburgers. He called it a “cheese hamburger.”
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

