Michigan Whitetail Deer Trackers for the 2022 Season
As deer hunting season officially kicks off in Michigan this weekend, many will take to the field, take that shot with their gun or bow, but then need to find the deer they KNOW they hit. That's where Michigan's Deer trackers come in. Michigan Deer Trackers for 2022. The Michigan...
5 Pure Michigan Fun Facts – The More You Know
From time to time I will play trivia at bars or there are even some bars and or restaurants that have trivia questions on tables (Fenton Winery & Brewery comes to mind). I don't know about you, but I like to win if I am playing a trivia game with a group or on my own. Knowledge is power, my friend. Mark my words, one day you will be glad I told you about these five pure Michigan fun facts. One of them, if not all could quite possibly come up during a game of trivia and you will be the big brain that knows the answer(s).
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
How Michigan Became An Eastern Time Zone State
Believe it or not, Michigan wasn't always in the Eastern Time Zone and was instead entirely in the Central Time Zone(CST). Now for most people, this doesn't seem like a big deal as CST is only an hour behind EST, but the big change was Daylight Savings Time(DST). As we know now, not every state chooses to observe DST so that changes the time differences are in between states at different times of the year.
West Michigan Non Profit Helps People Be More Independent Thanks To These Good Boys
Over the weekend I attended Retriever Fever an event put on by Paws With A Cause. The event took place at Picnic Acre Park outside of the John Ball Zoo. The Retriever Fever event was for dog owners to meet up and learn about Paws With A Cause, and participate in a friendly competition between Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever owners to see who can raise the most support for PAWS in one afternoon.
West Michigan Locations Begin Distributing ‘Omicron’ Covid Booster
Health departments in West Michigan, including the Kent & Ottawa County health departments, announced last week that the 'Omicron' Covid booster shot would be available soon, and now it's here. The new booster shots are available for anyone over the age of 12 who has already gotten their Covid-19 vaccinations.
Will Michigan Schools No Longer Have Snow Days?
They very well may be. Thanks to technology - when old man winter hits Michigan, students may be required to learn from home. If this sounds crazy, think again. New York City has already called off snow days for students in the Big Apple. If the roads are too treacherous for school buses in NYC, all grades will be required to attend school virtually.
New Study Shows Michigan’s Youth Are Ditching Beer for Cannabis
All of the College era movies used to be about young adults doing keg stands and pounding bottles, but according to a new study they should be waving joints and vape pens around instead. With the rising sales in Michigan of legal cannabis, it's easy to see that marijuana is...
Travel Channel’s Top 10 Places to Visit in Michigan & Grand Rapids Made the Cut
As a self-titled traveling expert, I am always looking to the Travel Channel for my next trip. Whether it is international or domestic, Travel Channel always recommends the best places. Sometimes, they feature hidden gems you would not have thought of. The Travel Channel complied a list of the top...
It’s Illegal To Eat Your Cat or Dog in Michigan, But You Can Eat Roadkill and Horses
When times get tough, people will turn to some desperate measures to stay alive. During the winter months especially, some living in exceptionally harsh conditions will even turn to eating their own pets. In Michigan, however, that's a big no-no. Michigan was one of only six states in 2018 that...
These Six Michigan Restaurants Featured on Reality TV Have Sadly Closed
It's unfortunate but restaurants come and go, sometimes with little warning or fanfare. These six Michigan have all sadly gone by the wayside even after being featured on national TV. Is Being Featured on a TV Reality Show Good For Business?. Oftentimes, an appearance on a TV show like 'Restaurant:...
Michigan Cold Case Solved 33 Years Later Using Forensic Genealogy
Three decades after she went missing, the mysterious details surrounding a Michigan woman's death have been unraveled thanks to forensic genealogy. New Technology Used to Identify Both the Victim and the Killer. Stacey Chahorski went missing in January of 1989. The then-19-year-old was traveling the country but never returned to...
How Old Do Kids Need To Be To Ride In Front Seat In Michigan?
The debate at our house recently comes from my 9 year old son. It has to do with his ability to ride in the front seat as a passenger. When I was a kid I started riding in the front seat when I was 5. I haven't told my son that yet because his response would be, "you did it when you were a kid!". Yes, I did it as a child, however, Michigan laws suggest otherwise.
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
The 10 Most Unique Michigan High School Mascots
Michigan certainly has a way with nicknames, as some schools, particularly in Detroit and the western Upper Peninsula have some strange mascots. In fact, before we get to the top ten, here are some honorable mentions:. Ann Arbor Huron RIVER RATS. Zeeland East CHIX. Zeeland West DUX. Goodrich MARTIANS. Algonac...
New Homeowners In Michigan Beware: Your Home’s Value May Be Rapidly Changing
It's been an extremely difficult year for new homeowners in West Michigan. At the start of 2022, we read multiple reports that West Michigan is one of the most competitive housing markets in the country. Between a renters shortage to rising home prices due to growth in the area, moving can be a real headache.
Get Your Polish Sausage Fix at ‘Kielbasa Idol’ in Grand Rapids This Weekend
Didn't get your fill of kielbasa at the Polish Heritage Festival a few weeks ago? Good news, eight area meat markets are competing in "Kielbasa Idol" in Grand Rapids this Saturday!. Who Has The Best Kielbasa in West Michigan?. Since its inception in 2011, Kielbasa Idol is a competition in...
Top 3 Places To Grab A Craft Beer In West Michigan
Tomorrow might be the best day for all Michiganders, especially those who have a passion and love for beer. National Beer Lover's Day is tomorrow. It is only right to celebrate in Beer City. There is no better way to celebrate than to grab a ice-cold pint or pitcher of...
Check Out West Michigan’s Best Cider Donuts in 2022 [Ranked]
Warm apple cider and donuts, thick sweaters, and pumpkin-flavored everything. I went around and asked people where I can grab the best donuts during the fall season. Here are the 4 cider mills that are ranked as being the best. 4. Heidi's Farmstand & Bakery. Baked in-house, Heidi's is known...
This Michigan Restaurant Serves Up The Best Cheeseburger In The State
One of the world's greatest inventions was created back in 1924, The Cheeseburger!. According to The Carnegie Museum of Natural History, a 16-year-old named Lionel Sternberger came up with the tasty idea. His father owned a sandwich shop, and one day in 1924, Lionel put a slice of American cheese on one of his father’s hamburgers. He called it a “cheese hamburger.”
