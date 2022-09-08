We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s a special excitement that happens around here at Kitchn when news of a product launch reaches our ears. And when it’s from a brand we know and love, we’re even more thrilled to know what new features, colorways, and products are rolling out. Case in point: Made In. The direct-to-consumer company — which touts a wide selection of kitchen must-haves, from nonstick cookware and timeless bakeware to expertly crafted cutlery — recently introduced their highly anticipated Dutch Oven to the market to mega-praise (we’re talking selling out in mere hours, people!). Well, now this cookware staple is back in a very chic colorway that will make neutral kitchen fans absolutely giddy. Appropriately dubbed Linen and available with not one but two customizable knobs (silver and gold), this timeless hue joins two other options from the brand: an inky blue and a fire engine red. Linen is the ideal option for someone who prefers a subtle look, and it’s so pretty that this Dutch oven can easily be stored on your stovetop as kitchen decor when not in use.

