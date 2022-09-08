Read full article on original website
This Under-$200 Dutch Oven Has Become The MVP In My Kitchen
I'll tell you off the bat that I'm not much of a cook — but a Dutch oven is one of those kitchen staples that I knew I'd have to eventually acquire one day. They have impressive versatility, they're sized to feed any kind of dinner party, and they're made to last a lifetime with good care. They can effortlessly cook up a variety of meals from chunky vegetarian chili to vats of pasta to even a whole chicken (I don't eat meat but even I can appreciate a do-it-all kitchen gadget). In short, I aspired to get a Dutch oven one day. So when an opportunity arose to test the Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven from Made In, I came in hot.
The Brand Behind Some of Our Favorite Seasonings Launched a Set of Essential Tools for Latin Cooking
When you’re making your favorite traditional Latin American dishes, it’s important to have the right ingredients — but it’s also essential to have the right equipment. That’s why we’re so excited that Loisa, the Latin food brand behind the seasoning duo we just ranked as our favorite of 2022 in this year’s Kitchn Essentials: Grocery Edition, has just launched a gorgeous line of kitchenware that includes the tools you need for making tostones, mofongo, salsa, and so much more.
Le Creuset Is Saying Farewell to Its Gorgeous Fig Color — Get It on Sale Before It’s Gone!
When it comes to cookware, there are a few big names you’ll find time and time again in the hearts, carts, and kitchens of home cooks everywhere. One of the most-loved brands across the globe? Le Creuset. The iconic cookware company popularized the Dutch oven in home kitchens nearly a century ago and has continued to make waves in the industry with stylish, colorful, and timeless pieces ever since. That being said, we have some exciting (and bittersweet) news to share. Le Creuset is retiring one of its classic hues. Fans and newbies alike, pay attention: This is your one last chance to get your hands on an LC piece in Fig before it disappears from their stock forever.
My Favorite Pantry Staple That’s Half the Price at Whole Foods
One of my favorite “splurge” grocery items is fancy pasta. The quirky shapes and toothsome quality of the bags that cost a few dollars more than the typical boxes make an otherwise basic dinner a little weeknight treat. Fregola is one of those specialty pastas I adore. My...
This Editor-Favorite Dutch Oven Just Debuted in a Dreamy New Neutral Colorway — Snag It Before It’s Gone
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s a special excitement that happens around here at Kitchn when news of a product launch reaches our ears. And when it’s from a brand we know and love, we’re even more thrilled to know what new features, colorways, and products are rolling out. Case in point: Made In. The direct-to-consumer company — which touts a wide selection of kitchen must-haves, from nonstick cookware and timeless bakeware to expertly crafted cutlery — recently introduced their highly anticipated Dutch Oven to the market to mega-praise (we’re talking selling out in mere hours, people!). Well, now this cookware staple is back in a very chic colorway that will make neutral kitchen fans absolutely giddy. Appropriately dubbed Linen and available with not one but two customizable knobs (silver and gold), this timeless hue joins two other options from the brand: an inky blue and a fire engine red. Linen is the ideal option for someone who prefers a subtle look, and it’s so pretty that this Dutch oven can easily be stored on your stovetop as kitchen decor when not in use.
TODAY.com
44 fall recipes to celebrate the season with
Fall is such a special time of year for so many reasons and one of the best ways to savor it is with comforting meals. Dinner in autumn is a magical thing. It brings much of the cooking back indoors after the season prior kept the grill on high. But as temperatures simmer, so do the soups and stews and braises. And a whole sensory experience is suddenly happening in the kitchen — a cozy welcome after school, work or time outside in the crisp air.
Aldi is selling a nine-function Tefal air fryer for all your cooking needs
If rustling up healthy meals with minimal effort sounds too good to be true, let us introduce you to air fryers. The kitchen gadget not only serves up fried food using little to no oil, but is recommended as being far more cost effective compared with cookers.Creating deliciously crispy finishes without having to resort to a deep-fat fryer, the do-it-all kitchen appliance has multiple functions, including dehydrating, roasting, rotisserie and more.Plus, energy provider Utilita has stated air fryers are more energy-efficient than your usual cooker – which, for example, costs 87p a day to run, while an air fryer...
Why You Should Be Baking Your Bacon Instead of Frying It
International Bacon Day is an unofficial holiday that takes place on the first Saturday of September. But we think bacon deserves more — hence, InsideHook’s Bacon Week, a collection of stories old and new celebrating salt-cured pork (and in some cases, non-pork or even non-meat) in all its sizzling glory.
Get 5 Frostys for a $1 Donation to Charity at Wendy's
Every year, Wendy’s pairs its love of providing alluring deals with a fundraiser that will make you feel good about grabbing a little fast food. The pigtailed fast food chain brings out its Boo Books. That is a little coupon book that raises money for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. For just $1, you get the book that contains coupons for five free junior Frostys. (Don't forget there are Strawberry Frostys right now, too.) You can grab a Boo Book at any Wendy's through October 31.
Gluten-Free Stuffing
This rich, buttery stuffing might be classic but don’t call it old-fashioned. It can’t be, because back in the day, gluten-free bread stuffing would have been unheard of. Today we have an abundance of gluten-free loaves available to us at the supermarket and they seem to just keep getting softer, tastier, and more like traditional bread by the day. We swear — even your gluten-free dinner guest will question whether your stuffing is indeed gluten-free (it’s that convincing!).
This 5-minute tomato sauce has a secret star
Food stylist: Anna Billingskog. Prop stylist: Milly Fitzsimons. (James Ransom / Food52) This recipe is a sneak peek from our new "Simply Genius" cookbook — the third in the best-selling Genius family, with the simplest, most rule-breaking recipes yet. Five-minute tomato sauce sounds like it could very well be...
5 Unexpected Storage Lessons Worth Stealing from This Gorgeous Woodwork-Filled Artist’s Kitchen
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Artist Aleksandra Zee and her musician husband, Antrom Kury, have created a monochromatic home that is an homage to wood in all its forms, even in the kitchen. In fact, wood and all its varied textures and tones make a statement in every single room — whether it’s the dining room furniture, the dramatic shelving, or even the serving bowls.
Brightland Just Restocked the Constantly Sold-Out Strawberry Vinegar Our Editors Love
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Leave it to Brightland, one of our favorite olive oil brands, to come up with one of the most creative and delicious condiments we’ve had the pleasure of trying. The extremely popular LUSH, a vibrant strawberry vinegar, became an instant hit when it debuted last summer — and sold out super quickly! And even with a restock earlier this year, it was still difficult to get your hands on a bottle before it was gone. Now, as a special treat for all of us fans, Brightland is yet again restocking the popular LUSH, which will become available again today, Sep. 7, at 12 p.m. ET. If you’ve dreamed of whipping up delicious salads with a fruity vinaigrette, you’ll want to set your alarm for the minute this bottle is restocked — who knows how fast it will sell out this time?
Lemon-Pepper Salmon
Baked salmon is one of those dishes that stays on repeat in my kitchen. It’s quick and goes with any flavor combination you can whip up — and this lemon-pepper salmon is no exception. All you need is a baking dish, 10 minutes to mix a marinade, and 20 minutes of bake time to make satisfying and flaky lemon-pepper salmon.
ABC News
'Simple Pasta' recipes for white bolognese, potato gnocchi with luxurious pomodoro
There's something magical about sinking the prongs of a fork into a perfect plate or bowl of fresh, glossy pasta. That's why Odette Williams, an Australian cook and author, wrote "Simple Pasta" -- to share her original recipes and tips that give home cooks an entry point into the art of pasta making.
Banana Bread Baked Oats
TikTok does it again! From baked feta pasta to an unbelievable cinnamon roll hack to Pasta Queen recipes galore, TikTok is teeming with totally crave-worthy food content. And the most recent thing that made me swoon is baked oats. I cooked my way through several versions and finally came up with my own spin.
Vegan Stuffing
Simple, traditional, and fit for any Thanksgiving or dinner table, this plant-based stuffing might be vegan, but it tastes delicious no matter what your dietary preferences may be. This recipe is brimming with buttery bread and herb stuffing flavor, but also adaptable if you want to change up the flavor profile. Add in crumbled and cooked vegan sausage, switch the dried cranberries for another chopped dried fruit, sautè some diced apples or pears, or switch up the herbs (sage is a wonderful replacement for thyme).
Make spicy-sweet Indonesian noodles, and dinner's ready in 10 minutes
You don’t need an expensive new piece of equipment, or an obscure ingredient you have to hunt for. You just need a fresh way of preparing an old favorite. In "One Way," we’ll revisit classic ingredients and dishes, giving them a new twist with an easy technique you haven’t tried before.
Creamy Chicken Potato Soup
One sip of this soup is like getting wrapped in your warmest, coziest sweater. Between the thick chunks of vegetables, tender cubes of potato, juicy shreds of chicken (take your pick of boneless breasts or thighs), and thick, creamy broth, it truly doesn’t get more comforting than chicken potato soup.
Cinnamon-Sugar Pie Crust Cookies
Pie crust cookies are exactly what they sound like — cookies made from pie crust. Baked until golden-brown and puffed, they’re buttery and flaky, just like you’d expect from a pie crust, and kissed with a shower of cinnamon-sugar that gives each bite the most irresistible crunch.
