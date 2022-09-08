ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

KEPR

Driver crashes vehicle into canal, arrested for DUI

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two occupants swam to safety after their vehicle crashed and ended up in a canal in Benton County. Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Griffin Rd and Snipes Rd for reports of a vehicle in a canal. Once on...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect sought in Zillah home invasion considered 'armed and dangerous'

Zillah police identified the man they say broke into a Merclyn Lane home Wednesday. Yakima County prosecutors charged Jason John Seabrook Moss, 45, with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, firearm theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as had a warrant issued for his arrest Thursday.
ZILLAH, WA
Kennewick, WA
Pasco, WA
Pasco, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Chase ends with officer-involved shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 8 p.m. The Benton County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage from the incident. The video may be disturbing; viewer discretion is advised. AUGUST 22, 2022 12:21 p.m. Chase ends with officer-involved shooting. Around 10:25 a.m. Kennewick Police Officers responded to a person...
Chronicle

Former East Wenatchee Priest Arrested on Suspicion of Rape

KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
KENNEWICK, WA
News Talk KIT

Former Yakima Priest Arrested on Rape Charge

A priest from the Tri-Cities with ties to Yakima has been arrested on an alleged rape charge. The Yakima Diocese reports 49-year-old Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Yakima authorities say he's being held in the Benton County Jail facing charges in Benton County Superior Court.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded

A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
TOPPENISH, WA
ifiberone.com

14-year-old rolls SUV near Othello; passenger ejected

OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
OTHELLO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Zillah man pleads guilty to raping woman he lured to his home

A 24-year-old Zillah man accused of luring a woman to his home and raping her has pleaded guilty. Originally charged with first-degree rape, Josue Raul Gonzalez pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree rape in Yakima County Superior Court. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will drop charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault by strangulation and harassing a criminal justice participant.
ZILLAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima county and Yakama Nation joined together to ask for federal funds for law enforcement

TOPPENISH, Wash. - On Thursday, agencies from the Yakama Nation including tribal police, the MMIP committee and county representatives, like County Commissioner LaDon Linde and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office joined together to ask the federal government for funds to help them reduce crime in Yakima County. This comes after they sent a letter requesting funds to representatives Maria Cantwell, Patty Murray and Dan Newhouse.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
yaktrinews.com

Efforts underway to remove Bateman Island causeway in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — “It was just, I want to get out there and here it is,” Joe Blodget said while standing near the entrance of Bateman Island. Somehow, and by somebody, the 500 foot causeway was built onto Bateman Island, on the Yakima River, between 1939 and 1940/
RICHLAND, WA

