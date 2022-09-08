Read full article on original website
Related
76-year-old frozen treat vendor calls it quits after gunpoint robbery in Tri-Cities park
More than $8,000 has been raised to help him retire.
KEPR
Driver crashes vehicle into canal, arrested for DUI
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two occupants swam to safety after their vehicle crashed and ended up in a canal in Benton County. Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Griffin Rd and Snipes Rd for reports of a vehicle in a canal. Once on...
Watch | Body cam video shows shooting and chase along one of Tri-Cities busiest streets
Kennewick police and Benton sheriff’s officials release 14-minute video of incident.
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect sought in Zillah home invasion considered 'armed and dangerous'
Zillah police identified the man they say broke into a Merclyn Lane home Wednesday. Yakima County prosecutors charged Jason John Seabrook Moss, 45, with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, firearm theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as had a warrant issued for his arrest Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect arrested in relation to shooting at Pasco gas station
PASCO, Wash. — A 44-year-old Pasco resident has been arrested for a shooting at a gas station. Pasco Police were dispatched to the Stop and Go gas station at 221 South 10th Ave around 7:40 p.m. on September 6th for a shooting. Officers found a victim who was shot in the face.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Chase ends with officer-involved shooting
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 8 p.m. The Benton County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage from the incident. The video may be disturbing; viewer discretion is advised. AUGUST 22, 2022 12:21 p.m. Chase ends with officer-involved shooting. Around 10:25 a.m. Kennewick Police Officers responded to a person...
Chronicle
Former East Wenatchee Priest Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
Kennewick Police asking for help identifying auto theft suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for help identifying a person they believe to be involved in an auto theft. Officials say the crime took place at the Planet Fitness on Columbia Center Boulevard last Saturday, Sept. 3. Police shared photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Yakima Priest Arrested on Rape Charge
A priest from the Tri-Cities with ties to Yakima has been arrested on an alleged rape charge. The Yakima Diocese reports 49-year-old Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Yakima authorities say he's being held in the Benton County Jail facing charges in Benton County Superior Court.
ifiberone.com
More details released about former Ellensburg priest jailed over accusations of rape
KENNEWICK - The Yakima Catholic Diocese emailed more information to iFIBER ONE News about the nature of the relationship between a jailed priest accused of rape and his alleged victim. 49-year-old Reverend Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested in Kennewick on Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor...
76-year-old vendor selling Mexican popsicles robbed at gunpoint in Tri-Cities park
Donations are being collected for the victim.
Tri-Cities priest with ties to Kennewick and Pasco churches arrested on suspicion of rape
The incident happened just weeks before he was set to leave the country on a months-long study trip.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded
A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
ifiberone.com
14-year-old rolls SUV near Othello; passenger ejected
OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
ifiberone.com
Royal City man arrested in Nevada; police seize 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl
RENO, Nev. — A Royal City man was arrested in Nevada this week after state police seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl from his vehicle. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, remains in jail on multiple drug charges following his arrest on Monday. His bail has been set at $750,000, according to the Associated Press.
Yakima Herald Republic
Zillah man pleads guilty to raping woman he lured to his home
A 24-year-old Zillah man accused of luring a woman to his home and raping her has pleaded guilty. Originally charged with first-degree rape, Josue Raul Gonzalez pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree rape in Yakima County Superior Court. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will drop charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault by strangulation and harassing a criminal justice participant.
2 people from West Richland indicted on COVID-19 Relief fraud
WEST RICHLAND – Two people from West Richland are facing charges after a federal grand jury found evidence they allegedly lied and falsified documents in order to receive COVID-19 Relief Funding. One of those accused allegedly bought a house for personal use with the half a million dollars in funds they received.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima county and Yakama Nation joined together to ask for federal funds for law enforcement
TOPPENISH, Wash. - On Thursday, agencies from the Yakama Nation including tribal police, the MMIP committee and county representatives, like County Commissioner LaDon Linde and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office joined together to ask the federal government for funds to help them reduce crime in Yakima County. This comes after they sent a letter requesting funds to representatives Maria Cantwell, Patty Murray and Dan Newhouse.
yaktrinews.com
Efforts underway to remove Bateman Island causeway in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — “It was just, I want to get out there and here it is,” Joe Blodget said while standing near the entrance of Bateman Island. Somehow, and by somebody, the 500 foot causeway was built onto Bateman Island, on the Yakima River, between 1939 and 1940/
Take a Sneak-Peek Inside $1.4 Million Dollar Paradise in Pasco Estate [PHOTOS]
I love looking at local real estate. It's awesome to see what's available!. If you're in the market for a 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Tri-Cities, you are in luck for a bit of paradise in Pasco. This 2-level home features a pool, patio, and porch with an open...
Comments / 0