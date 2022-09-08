ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate

By Via AP news wire
A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election.

The office of Democratic attorney general Dana Nessel last month asked the the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, to consider charges against nine people, including Republican Matthew DePerno, her opponent in the November election. Nessel's office cited a potential conflict of interest because of the upcoming election.

The executive director of the council on Thursday said D.J. Hilson, the prosecuting attorney in Muskegon County, would handle the case.

A phone call to DePerno's campaign manager seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Comments / 0

