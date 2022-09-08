MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For the last eight years, life has been all about Pickleball for Mike McGuire. "I'll go wherever to play," said McGuire, a certified Pickleball instructor from Kewaskum. "We play in driveways, sometimes. It's so easy. We can set up this net in a driveway in five minutes and be playing Pickleball."

WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO