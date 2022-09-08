ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Remembrance held at 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Across southeast Wisconsin Sunday, Sept. 11, Wisconsinites gathered in remembrance of what happened 21 years ago. Hundreds gathered at Wisconsin's 9/11 Memorial and education center in Kewaskum to honor the lives of those lost in the hometown of the one person from Wisconsin who died. The...
KEWASKUM, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

County Ready for New Youth Correction Facility

With state funding approved, county officials are ready to build facility. Milwaukee County is essentially ready to build a secure detention center for youth now that the state has followed through on legislation it passed four years ago. In August, the state Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee approved $13.1 million in...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

‘How Do I Ever Get Caught Up, If I’m Always Catching Up?’ Poverty’s Unrelenting Grip on Milwaukee

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Unpaid bills often put Elizabeth Brown in the position of choosing between which of her family’s needs should get priority, a struggle familiar to many...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Flood warning, record daily rainfall in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Moderate to heavy rain is forecast to continue through Monday, Sept. 12. Parts of the area have already seen over 7" as of Sunday night, Sept. 11. A flood warning was issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties until 1:30 a.m. Monday. As of about 9...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SOAKING SUNDAY SHOWERS

Her yacht didn't stop in Wisconsin but the queen sent a thank-you to Milwaukee for quite the reception. The queen never visited Wisconsin but she did sail past while celebrating the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway, linking the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

VA Medical Center in Milwaukee uses Music Therapy to help veterans heal

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More than 300,000 veterans live in the state of Wisconsin and nationwide more than 4.7 million veterans have service-connected disabilities and at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee a form therapy that's been developed over seven decades is continuing to produce remarkable results. "We identify what...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Dog walking safety

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Stephanie Nespoli with the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us virtually to provide dog walking safety tips. It’s starting to get dark outside earlier, but our furry friends still want to take their evening walks. There are a few things you can do to stay safe out there:
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon canceled, plans not accepted by city in time

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Runners were stopped in their tracks Friday after the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon released a letter stating the cancellation of the event next month. The city would've anticipated over 3,300 runners from all over the nation and several countries. Scott Stauske, race director of the Milwaukee Lakefront...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

8th Annual Milwaukee Taco Fest

Get your fill of the best tacos in Milwaukee at this family-friendly fiesta, then vote for your favorite! Hope we see ya, tortilla!. Attendees can participate in the Bars & Rec “Let’s Play” Yard featuring the Nine Below Hole‑in‑One Challenge, NorthSouth Club Shuffleboard and Bags.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee launches 'Paint the Pavement' Program

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The City of Milwaukee is launching a program that hopes to encourage and inspire the local art community. The "Paint the Pavement" Program welcomes residents to apply to paint on city streets. The program aims to strengthen hometown spirit by bringing communities together through art. Since...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fall apple picking guide

MILWAUKEE - It's that time of year! Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee highlights where to pick apples this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI

