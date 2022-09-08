Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
'It's just going to continue to grow': Washington County man introduces area youth to Pickleball craze
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For the last eight years, life has been all about Pickleball for Mike McGuire. "I'll go wherever to play," said McGuire, a certified Pickleball instructor from Kewaskum. "We play in driveways, sometimes. It's so easy. We can set up this net in a driveway in five minutes and be playing Pickleball."
Milwaukee Mental Health Complex closes as part of move to community-based care
The building that houses Milwaukee County's Mental Health Complex closed to new admissions on Friday after more than 40 years of service. The change aims to serve people sooner and closer to home.
wgtd.org
Downtown Kenosha Loses ER; Gains Urgent Care and In-Patient Mental Health and Rehab Services
(WGTD)---Froedtert Kenosha Hospital--located off of Sheridan Rd. and 63rd St.--is closing its Emergency Room as part of a continuing shift of services westward to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie. But it's also adding inpatient mental health and rehabilitation services. In a announcement posted on Facebook, Froedtert South President and CEO Rick Schmidt...
CBS 58
Remembrance held at 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Across southeast Wisconsin Sunday, Sept. 11, Wisconsinites gathered in remembrance of what happened 21 years ago. Hundreds gathered at Wisconsin's 9/11 Memorial and education center in Kewaskum to honor the lives of those lost in the hometown of the one person from Wisconsin who died. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
Restaurants offer deals on 3-course meals during Downtown Dining Week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the next seven days, you can try two and three-course meals from 28 downtown Milwaukee restaurants at a special price. Downtown Dining Week happens just once a year, and it showcases some of the best foods the city has to offer. Whether you live downtown...
A new leash on life: Beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility adopted out of Humane Society of Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON, Wis. — There’s a happy ending for some beagles at the Humane Society of Jefferson County in Wisconsin whose story had a dark beginning — they were among the thousands rescued from the troubled Envigo breeding facility in Virginia. “We got five beagles in from the...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
County Ready for New Youth Correction Facility
With state funding approved, county officials are ready to build facility. Milwaukee County is essentially ready to build a secure detention center for youth now that the state has followed through on legislation it passed four years ago. In August, the state Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee approved $13.1 million in...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
‘How Do I Ever Get Caught Up, If I’m Always Catching Up?’ Poverty’s Unrelenting Grip on Milwaukee
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Unpaid bills often put Elizabeth Brown in the position of choosing between which of her family’s needs should get priority, a struggle familiar to many...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Flood warning, record daily rainfall in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Moderate to heavy rain is forecast to continue through Monday, Sept. 12. Parts of the area have already seen over 7" as of Sunday night, Sept. 11. A flood warning was issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties until 1:30 a.m. Monday. As of about 9...
CBS 58
Beaver Dam hosts annual festival in celebration of community's namesake pepper
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, photojournalist Tim D'Agostino and editor Susanne Barthel share the story of the Beaver Dam Pepper, a pepper species named after the City of Beaver Dam. When some local citizens discovered that the Beaver Dam Pepper is celebrated in cities...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SOAKING SUNDAY SHOWERS
Her yacht didn't stop in Wisconsin but the queen sent a thank-you to Milwaukee for quite the reception. The queen never visited Wisconsin but she did sail past while celebrating the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway, linking the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean.
CBS 58
VA Medical Center in Milwaukee uses Music Therapy to help veterans heal
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More than 300,000 veterans live in the state of Wisconsin and nationwide more than 4.7 million veterans have service-connected disabilities and at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee a form therapy that's been developed over seven decades is continuing to produce remarkable results. "We identify what...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Waukesha nurse receives Health Care Hero Award for actions following parade tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Roughly ten months following the Christmas parade tragedy that shocked the Waukesha community and beyond on Nov. 21, 2021, Sherry Berg still remembers the day clearly. "I was with my kids watching the parade," said Berg, a registered nurse working at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital....
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Dog walking safety
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Stephanie Nespoli with the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us virtually to provide dog walking safety tips. It’s starting to get dark outside earlier, but our furry friends still want to take their evening walks. There are a few things you can do to stay safe out there:
MATC Times
1555 S 33rd St
Cute 2BR upper duplex for rent - Cute neat clean 2-bedroom, 1-bath upper duplex unit available for rent in quiet Milwaukee neighborhood. Renovated with brand new LVP flooring and shower tile. Close to Miller Park, I-94 freeway, grocery stores, and parks. Great price, contact us today to set up a showing! Don't wait, this apartment won't last long.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon canceled, plans not accepted by city in time
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Runners were stopped in their tracks Friday after the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon released a letter stating the cancellation of the event next month. The city would've anticipated over 3,300 runners from all over the nation and several countries. Scott Stauske, race director of the Milwaukee Lakefront...
Greater Milwaukee Today
8th Annual Milwaukee Taco Fest
Get your fill of the best tacos in Milwaukee at this family-friendly fiesta, then vote for your favorite! Hope we see ya, tortilla!. Attendees can participate in the Bars & Rec “Let’s Play” Yard featuring the Nine Below Hole‑in‑One Challenge, NorthSouth Club Shuffleboard and Bags.
CBS 58
Milwaukee launches 'Paint the Pavement' Program
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The City of Milwaukee is launching a program that hopes to encourage and inspire the local art community. The "Paint the Pavement" Program welcomes residents to apply to paint on city streets. The program aims to strengthen hometown spirit by bringing communities together through art. Since...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fall apple picking guide
MILWAUKEE - It's that time of year! Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee highlights where to pick apples this season.
Comments / 1