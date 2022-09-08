ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa, ISU & UNI release enrollment data for 2022

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa all released enrollment data for this school year. Iowa welcomed the third-largest incoming first-year students. 5,178 first-year students are now studying at Iowa. Only 2016 (5,643 students) and 2015 (5,241) saw more first-year students.
AMES, IA
Daily Iowan

Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State

The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
IOWA CITY, IA
1520 The Ticket

Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art

Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
ROCHESTER, MN
cyclonefanatic.com

Staff Picks: Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz gets his players ready prior to kickoff against South Dakota State during a NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. © Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK. Chris Williams, Publisher – Iowa State 20, Iowa...
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Education
Ames, IA
Education
WHO 13

Iowa firefighters climb 110 stories in honor of lives lost on 9/11

NEVADA, Iowa — Firefighters climbed 110 stories at the Verbio Biorefinery plant on Sunday to honor the over 300 firefighters who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Verbio North America partnered with the Nevada Fire Department to host the 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Approximately 75 participants […]
NEVADA, IA
thecomeback.com

Surprising Nebraska head coaching frontrunner emerges

The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon. While athletic director Trev Alberts announced the wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, it looks like Nebraska has already keyed in on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell as the team’s next head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Iowa State University#Fall 2022#Isu
Pen City Current

Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
KEOKUK, IA
kwbg.com

Soderstrum Hired as Boone County Extension Director

BOONE, Iowa—Jess Soderstrum has been hired to fill the county director vacancy with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Boone County. As county director, she will supervise the office’s day-to-day operations and coordinate extension ag and natural resource programs in the county. “We are excited to have Jess...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KCCI.com

Heidi Anfinson finishes parole

DES MOINES, Iowa — Heidi Anfinson, an Iowa woman convicted in the drowning death of her infant child, completed her parole on Wednesday. Anfinson's two-week-old son Jacob disappeared back in 1998. She later admitted she left the child alone in a bathtub for nine minutes and hid his body...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest

There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
ANKENY, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

When Iowans should get the new COVID vaccine booster

The updated COVID-19 booster started rolling out this week in Des Moines. As winter approaches, health officials say some people should start making plans to get it as soon as possible. Why it matters: COVID-19 has mutated so quickly that vaccinations were in need of an update to target strains like Omicron that now account for the majority of U.S. cases, writes Axios' Tina Reed and Adriel Bettelheim. When to get it: If you're 60 and older or immunocompromised, you should get it as soon as possible, according to NPR.Some people may feel a preference to wait until the holiday season so they're at maximum protection when visiting family and when cases are expected to surge in November and December.If that's the case, waiting until later in September or October is reasonable, NPR reports.Who should wait: People who received the COVID-19 vaccine or booster within the last 60 days.If you were recently infected with COVID, you should also wait for two months.Where to find it: Hy-Vee, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are offering appointments now and the Polk County Health Department expects to have available supply soon.
IOWA STATE
desmoinesparent.com

World Food and Musical Festival in Des Moines, Iowa

World Food and Musical Festival in Des Moines, Iowa. Des Moines is home to many wonderful festivals, but one of my absolute favorites is the World Food and Music Festival! Now in its 18th year, the festival will take place September 16-18, 2022, from 11 am-10 pm on Friday and Saturday, and 11 am-5 pm on Sunday. Festivities will occur in Western Gateway Park in the beautiful downtown. Admission to the festival is free.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy