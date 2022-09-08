Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa, ISU & UNI release enrollment data for 2022
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa all released enrollment data for this school year. Iowa welcomed the third-largest incoming first-year students. 5,178 first-year students are now studying at Iowa. Only 2016 (5,643 students) and 2015 (5,241) saw more first-year students.
Daily Iowan
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State
The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art
Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
cyclonefanatic.com
Staff Picks: Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz gets his players ready prior to kickoff against South Dakota State during a NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. © Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK. Chris Williams, Publisher – Iowa State 20, Iowa...
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's loss to Iowa State
The Iowa Hawkeyes fall to the Cyclones for the first time in seven contests. It was another poor offensive showing for Kirk Ferentz's squad and it's back to the drawing board to see what they can muster up to help spark it. Following the game, Ferentz met with the media to discuss the offense, quarterback play and more. Here's everything he had to say.
Pumpkins, apples and hayrides: Your guide for fall fun in the Des Moines metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — As nights grow longer and colder, it's only natural that central Iowans are looking for places to celebrate autumn and all the frightening family fun that comes with it. Here are a list of events happening throughout the season in and around Des Moines for...
Iowa firefighters climb 110 stories in honor of lives lost on 9/11
NEVADA, Iowa — Firefighters climbed 110 stories at the Verbio Biorefinery plant on Sunday to honor the over 300 firefighters who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Verbio North America partnered with the Nevada Fire Department to host the 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Approximately 75 participants […]
thecomeback.com
Surprising Nebraska head coaching frontrunner emerges
The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon. While athletic director Trev Alberts announced the wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, it looks like Nebraska has already keyed in on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell as the team’s next head coach.
Pen City Current
Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
kwbg.com
Soderstrum Hired as Boone County Extension Director
BOONE, Iowa—Jess Soderstrum has been hired to fill the county director vacancy with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Boone County. As county director, she will supervise the office’s day-to-day operations and coordinate extension ag and natural resource programs in the county. “We are excited to have Jess...
KCCI.com
Employee at Des Moines’ Brody Middle School on leave during internal investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — An employee at Des Moines' Brody Middle School is on leave while the school conducts an internal investigation. The district tells KCCI an allegation was made against the employee, but did not specify what the allegation was. In a statement, the district wrote, in part,...
Dash Cam Video of Iowa’s Derecho Storm Up Over 21 Million Views
In August 2020, a derecho storm rolled through the state of Iowa and caused horrific damage throughout the region. Not only was it a storm that many had never heard of before, the pure volume of damage accompanied by the huge winds, truly was unique and scary. One family's dash...
New England Patriots’ plane carrying National Guard soldiers touches down at DSM
DES MOINES, Iowa — A plane owned by the New England Patriots landed at Des Moines International Airport this weekend, but it was not carrying the football team. Instead, the plane flew in a group of National Guard soldiers for training at Camp Dodge. The Iowa National Guard confirmed the Patriots’ plane carried 215 members […]
KCCI.com
Heidi Anfinson finishes parole
DES MOINES, Iowa — Heidi Anfinson, an Iowa woman convicted in the drowning death of her infant child, completed her parole on Wednesday. Anfinson's two-week-old son Jacob disappeared back in 1998. She later admitted she left the child alone in a bathtub for nine minutes and hid his body...
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
Trauma advocates hope Iowa teen avoids more jail time
The sentencing of Pieper Lewis, the Des Moines teenager who killed the man she says raped and trafficked her, has brought national attention to Iowa. Advocates who work with survivors of sexual assault hope the judge chooses to let Lewis out of her handcuffs.
iowa.media
Numerous Waukee teachers sought ‘preferred pronouns’ from students, asked what pronouns should be used with parents
The Iowa Standard filed an open records request with school districts across Iowa. Results from that request are still rolling in as some districts have been more successful in understanding what we were asking for and able to obtain the information much faster than others. Waukee School District has been...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
When Iowans should get the new COVID vaccine booster
The updated COVID-19 booster started rolling out this week in Des Moines. As winter approaches, health officials say some people should start making plans to get it as soon as possible. Why it matters: COVID-19 has mutated so quickly that vaccinations were in need of an update to target strains like Omicron that now account for the majority of U.S. cases, writes Axios' Tina Reed and Adriel Bettelheim. When to get it: If you're 60 and older or immunocompromised, you should get it as soon as possible, according to NPR.Some people may feel a preference to wait until the holiday season so they're at maximum protection when visiting family and when cases are expected to surge in November and December.If that's the case, waiting until later in September or October is reasonable, NPR reports.Who should wait: People who received the COVID-19 vaccine or booster within the last 60 days.If you were recently infected with COVID, you should also wait for two months.Where to find it: Hy-Vee, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are offering appointments now and the Polk County Health Department expects to have available supply soon.
desmoinesparent.com
World Food and Musical Festival in Des Moines, Iowa
World Food and Musical Festival in Des Moines, Iowa. Des Moines is home to many wonderful festivals, but one of my absolute favorites is the World Food and Music Festival! Now in its 18th year, the festival will take place September 16-18, 2022, from 11 am-10 pm on Friday and Saturday, and 11 am-5 pm on Sunday. Festivities will occur in Western Gateway Park in the beautiful downtown. Admission to the festival is free.
