September 10, 2022 - Michigan-based Home Point Financial Corporation, which does business as Homepoint, will permanently layoff 57 remote and in-person employees associated with its Clearwater office at 14255 49th St. North. The layoffs will begin on Nov. 1 and will end on Nov. 15. The jobs affected include underwriters, loan coordinators, specialists and directors, according to its notice submitted to the state. The employees do not have bumping rights. None of the employees are represented by a union. The filed notice comes after Home Point’s parent company, Home Point Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: HMPT), reported $44.4 million in losses last quarter. National Mortgage Professional reported that Homepoint, the nation's third-largest wholesale lender, is laying off more than 900 employees in total across multiple states.

