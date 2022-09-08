ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

srqmagazine.com

A Tale of Two Blue Districts

Democrats this year hope to win a seat on the Sarasota County Commission for the first time in decades. The Manatee County Commission notably has included one Democrat on it for about as long. As it happens, the year could end with each board having one Democrat who happens to be the only Black official holding county office.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Race to become next Palm Harbor ‘mayor’ heats up

PALM HARBOR — With Palm Harbor located in an unincorporated part of Pinellas County, the city nestled between Dunedin and Tarpon Springs has no official local governing body. That lack of local leadership led Greater Palm Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce officials to host an Honorary Mayor Race for...
PALM HARBOR, FL
floridapolitics.com

Fired State Attorney spox faced performance scrutiny before Andrew Warren’s suspension

A fired spokesperson for the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office claimed to be the victim of an “illegal firing.” The move made headlines days after the controversial suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren. But files in her personnel folder suggest Melanie Snow-Waxler’s performance had come under scrutiny months before Warren’s departure.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

City officials respond to volley of pickleball complaints

A growing and vocal group of pickleball enthusiasts believe St. Petersburg is unaccommodating to their sport; however, city officials say that could not be further from the case. Mike Jefferis, leisure services administrator and director of parks and recreation, has the difficult task of ensuring equitable access to all sports...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Melissa Raburn, Real Estate Associate with Fischbach Land Company, is Appointed by Governor Ron Desantis to the Board of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County

Melissa Raburn of Lithia was recently appointed by Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis to the Board of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County. She is a Real Estate Associate with Fischbach Land Company of Brandon. Previously an Agriculture Teacher for the School District of Hillsborough County, she currently serves...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Axios

St. Petersburg deputy mayor and communications director resign

After allegations of a "hostile work environment," St. Petersburg no longer has a deputy mayor and communications director. Driving the news: Janelle Irwin Taylor, the city's communications director, resigned Thursday, citing a lack of response to a "hostile work environment, lack of communication or guidance and overall culture of bullying" from deputy mayor Stephanie Owens in her resignation letter, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reports.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Building an empire: Patel family talks generational impact

One of Tampa Bay’s most influential and wealthiest leaders was honored with his family in front of hundreds Sept. 8. Serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Kiran Patel spoke alongside his son and daughter – CEO and Founder of HealthAxis Shilen Patel, and COO of the Patel Family Office Sheetal Patel – during the TIE Tampa Bay TIECON event. The fireside chat, hosted by Joe Hamilton, St. Pete Catalyst publisher and Head of Network at Cityverse, celebrated Kiran’s successes and the legacy he hopes to leave for future generations.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Company cuts 57 workers in Clearwater

September 10, 2022 - Michigan-based Home Point Financial Corporation, which does business as Homepoint, will permanently layoff 57 remote and in-person employees associated with its Clearwater office at 14255 49th St. North. The layoffs will begin on Nov. 1 and will end on Nov. 15. The jobs affected include underwriters, loan coordinators, specialists and directors, according to its notice submitted to the state. The employees do not have bumping rights. None of the employees are represented by a union. The filed notice comes after Home Point’s parent company, Home Point Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: HMPT), reported $44.4 million in losses last quarter. National Mortgage Professional reported that Homepoint, the nation's third-largest wholesale lender, is laying off more than 900 employees in total across multiple states.
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Kahwa construction; New 16-story tower

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. New York-based investment group Commercial Street Partners is planning to build a 16-story apartment building at 747 4th Ave. North in downtown St. Pete. The proposed $36 million tower would be built on vacant land that fronts 4th Avenue North to the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot

Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
TAMPA, FL

