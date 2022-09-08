Read full article on original website
srqmagazine.com
A Tale of Two Blue Districts
Democrats this year hope to win a seat on the Sarasota County Commission for the first time in decades. The Manatee County Commission notably has included one Democrat on it for about as long. As it happens, the year could end with each board having one Democrat who happens to be the only Black official holding county office.
Beach Beacon
Race to become next Palm Harbor ‘mayor’ heats up
PALM HARBOR — With Palm Harbor located in an unincorporated part of Pinellas County, the city nestled between Dunedin and Tarpon Springs has no official local governing body. That lack of local leadership led Greater Palm Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce officials to host an Honorary Mayor Race for...
fox13news.com
Governor Ron DeSantis commemorates 9/11 in Palm Harbor at Florida’s largest permanent memorial
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Memorial ceremonies took place across the Bay Area on Sunday to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001. About 2,000 people, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, packed the Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in somber solidarity. "They say never forget, but memories fade and as time...
floridapolitics.com
Fired State Attorney spox faced performance scrutiny before Andrew Warren’s suspension
A fired spokesperson for the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office claimed to be the victim of an “illegal firing.” The move made headlines days after the controversial suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren. But files in her personnel folder suggest Melanie Snow-Waxler’s performance had come under scrutiny months before Warren’s departure.
New Port Richey mayor says people seeking public records should 'go away'
The mayor's comments come as citizens seek transparency from their government after multiple scandals.
stpetecatalyst.com
City officials respond to volley of pickleball complaints
A growing and vocal group of pickleball enthusiasts believe St. Petersburg is unaccommodating to their sport; however, city officials say that could not be further from the case. Mike Jefferis, leisure services administrator and director of parks and recreation, has the difficult task of ensuring equitable access to all sports...
fox13news.com
St. Pete mayor eliminates deputy mayor position following City Hall resignations, bullying allegations
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch directly addressed allegations of bullying within his administration for the first time since two city officials resigned last week,. Thursday, Mayor Welch announced there will no longer be a deputy mayor in his administration. Instead, the chief of staff will work...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Melissa Raburn, Real Estate Associate with Fischbach Land Company, is Appointed by Governor Ron Desantis to the Board of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County
Melissa Raburn of Lithia was recently appointed by Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis to the Board of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County. She is a Real Estate Associate with Fischbach Land Company of Brandon. Previously an Agriculture Teacher for the School District of Hillsborough County, she currently serves...
“Hatred, Distrust, Ridicule” Lutz Attorney Files Libel Suit Against Client
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – From a twisted family-owned-business dispute previously taken to the courts, the family’s corporate attorney has filed a libel lawsuit against the family’s son, a partner in business with his father. In a Pinellas County court case filed on September 3, James
St. Petersburg deputy mayor and communications director resign
After allegations of a "hostile work environment," St. Petersburg no longer has a deputy mayor and communications director. Driving the news: Janelle Irwin Taylor, the city's communications director, resigned Thursday, citing a lack of response to a "hostile work environment, lack of communication or guidance and overall culture of bullying" from deputy mayor Stephanie Owens in her resignation letter, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reports.
‘Cheating scandal’: Teachers at Florida school busted for rigging exams, pocketing cash bonuses
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced news of a "cheating scandal" Friday that had likely cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and put the success of roughly a thousand students in Pasco County in doubt.
stpetecatalyst.com
Building an empire: Patel family talks generational impact
One of Tampa Bay’s most influential and wealthiest leaders was honored with his family in front of hundreds Sept. 8. Serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Kiran Patel spoke alongside his son and daughter – CEO and Founder of HealthAxis Shilen Patel, and COO of the Patel Family Office Sheetal Patel – during the TIE Tampa Bay TIECON event. The fireside chat, hosted by Joe Hamilton, St. Pete Catalyst publisher and Head of Network at Cityverse, celebrated Kiran’s successes and the legacy he hopes to leave for future generations.
GovExec.com
The FLRA Issues Another Complaint Against EEOC, This Time Over Tampa Union Evictions
A regional director at the Federal Labor Relations Authority last month issued a formal complaint against the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for the second time in as many months following allegations that officials in the agency’s Tampa field office unlawfully moved to evict union officials from agency-provided office space.
stpetecatalyst.com
Company cuts 57 workers in Clearwater
September 10, 2022 - Michigan-based Home Point Financial Corporation, which does business as Homepoint, will permanently layoff 57 remote and in-person employees associated with its Clearwater office at 14255 49th St. North. The layoffs will begin on Nov. 1 and will end on Nov. 15. The jobs affected include underwriters, loan coordinators, specialists and directors, according to its notice submitted to the state. The employees do not have bumping rights. None of the employees are represented by a union. The filed notice comes after Home Point’s parent company, Home Point Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: HMPT), reported $44.4 million in losses last quarter. National Mortgage Professional reported that Homepoint, the nation's third-largest wholesale lender, is laying off more than 900 employees in total across multiple states.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Kahwa construction; New 16-story tower
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. New York-based investment group Commercial Street Partners is planning to build a 16-story apartment building at 747 4th Ave. North in downtown St. Pete. The proposed $36 million tower would be built on vacant land that fronts 4th Avenue North to the...
Who’s to blame? BayCare, Florida Blue feud leaves thousands concerned
It's a clash between two healthcare giants. Florida Blue and BayCare continue to spar over a new insurance contract.
wild941.com
Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot
Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
You'll notice a new charge on your bill at some Dunedin restaurants
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The next time you go out to eat in Dunedin, you may notice a new charge on your bill. If your next meal out is in Dunedin at the Living Room, Sounder Social Room or the Black Pearl, you’ll notice a service charge on your bill.
FBI INCREASES REWARD OFFERED FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA MAN WANTED ON CHARGES FROM THE U.S. CAPITOL BREACH
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tampa Field Office and the Washington, D.C. Field Office has doubled the reward being offered for Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of. Lakeland, Florida. A reward of up to $30,000 is available in exchange for information. leading to his arrest and conviction. Pollock is facing federal...
Tampa Man Who Worked In St. Pete-Clearwater Airport, Arrested Videoing Girls In The Bathroom
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested a Tampa man for 2 counts of Video Voyeurism. Detectives began an investigation on June 30, 2022, after two separate victims reported that they noticed a cellular phone being held under the
