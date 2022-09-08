Read full article on original website
Child star Jennette McCurdy: ‘It took a long time to realise I was glad my mom died’
The former Nickelodeon star quit acting in her 20s after years spent trying to meet the impossible expectations of her mother. Now she’s revealing the truth in an explosive new memoir
'iCarly' star Jennette McCurdy told Jada Pinkett Smith her mother sent her a 'scathing' email: 'You're an ugly monster now'
McCurdy read the brutal email from her late mother, which was sent in response to paparazzi photos of her and her ex-boyfriend in 2012.
Willow and Jada React to Jennette McCurdy Reading Scathing Email From Her Mother on Red Table Talk
"'You used to be my perfect little angel, but now you are nothing more than a little' — all caps — 'slut, a floozy, all used up'" Jennette McCurdy is getting candid about the devastating emails she would receive from her late mother. The 30-year-old Nickelodeon alum will...
Jennette McCurdy Opens up About Relationship With 'iCarly' Co-Star Miranda Cosgrove
Jennette McCurdy has expressed gratitude for her friendship with iCarly co-star Miranda Cosgrove. McCurdy recently appeared on Red Table Talk to discuss her new memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, in which she recounts the abuse she suffered from her late mother, Debra McCurdy. In the memoir, she also addressed her experience acting on Nickelodeon shows and elaborated on her distressing experiences as a child star in the episode. McCurdy noted that her friendship with Cosgrove, who portrayed the titular "Carly," was a source of "comfort" for her in those years.
Ex-Nickelodeon Star Jennette McCurdy Shared Wildly Insulting Email From Abusive Mother Ahead Of Her Death
Pop culture feuds are always ripe for headlines, as fans never stop being interested in witnessing dysfunction on a grander scale. But former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy is on a wholly different level in that respect as she continues promoting her controversially titled memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died and explaining its meaning. The book centers on the former actress’ troublesome childhood and teen years opposite her abusive mother Debbie McCurdy, who died in 2013 after their relationship became estranged. And of all the disturbing stories that have come out of it so far, the iCarly vet shared a particularly vile email from Debbie that offers a nutshell-take on their splintered relationship.
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary
Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
Noah Cyrus Reacts to TikToker Who Says She's Only Famous Because of Sister Miley
Noah Cyrus is responding to a TikTok creator who claimed she is only famous because of her big sister, singing sensation, Miley Cyrus. "Noah Cyrus is only famous bc she's miley's sister. Yeah, she wrote 'July' but like that's it. Homegirl is just clout chasing her older sister," the video states.
Britney Spears’ Son Jayden Federline Explains Why He and His Brother Didn’t Attend Her Wedding to Sam Asghari
Here's why Britney Spears' sons weren't at her wedding, according to Jayden Federline.
Tiffany Haddish Says She Turned Down A $10M Endorsement Deal
Tiffany Haddish has managed to create quite the name for herself within the past few years. The stand-up comedian and actress has grown in popularity due to her loud outbursts, explicit personality, and comical characters. While she's been able to garner thousands of fans, her journey in the entertainment industry was far from easy.
Nia Long Shows Off Her Blonde Box Braids On Instagram
Nia Long took to Instagram to show off her blonde box braids and we're loving this new look!
Chris Rock Bluntly Addressed Will Smith's Apology Video During His Stand-Up Act
Chris Rock bluntly referenced Will Smith's apology for the slap during a recent comedy show.
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Kevin Federline claims Britney Spears's dad saved her life by setting up a conservatorship
Kevin Federline is continuing to fight a public battle with ex-wife Britney Spears. In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Federline, 44, explained why he feels that the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, was doing the right thing by assuming legal control over her life back in 2008 after multiple hospitalizations.
Jada Pinkett Smith Reunites With Husband’s Ex-wife Sheree Zampino in Tearful ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview
Yes, it’s true: ex and current spouses to the same partner can get along as seen in the trailer to an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, a Facebook Watch series co-hosted by actress and wife to megastar Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith. In the trailer, Sheree Zampino, Smith’s...
Michael Jackson's Ex-Wife Debbie Rowe Reveals Shocking Drug Stories of Beverly Hills Doctor
Debbie Rowe, Michael Jackson's ex-wife and mother of 2 of his children, worked for a Beverly Hills dermatologist for decades, and for the first time, she reveals a shocking story of how Dr. Arnie Klein traded drugs for entry into the celebrity lifestyle. Rowe has never done an interview before...
Zac Efron says obtaining 'Baywatch' physique had devastating effects: 'I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time'
Zac Efron is opening up about the lengths he went through to obtain his famous Baywatch physique. In a profile for the Men's Health October issue, the actor, 34, speaks openly about the pressure he faced to achieve a near-perfect body for the role. But it ultimately took a toll on his physical and mental health.
Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley’s Passionate Liplock Was the Cringiest MTV VMA Moment Ever
Viewers of the 1994 MTV VMA's were stunned when Michael Jackson opened the show by planting a passionate kiss on the mouth of his new wife, Lisa Marie Presley.
Miley Cyrus Reportedly Has Falling Out With Billy Ray Cyrus After Divorce From Her Mom
Miley Cyrus is no longer speaking to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, because of how he’s handling his ongoing divorce from Miley’s mother, Tish. The Country music star and Tish announced their separation in April. And, according to The Sun, the former Hannah Montana duo has since begun feuding to the point of unfollowing each other on social media.
Snooki Shares Rare Photo of Husband Jionni LaValle, Receives Brutal Response From Fans
On a recent episode of Jersey Shore, the cast ganged up on Angelina Pivarnick for concealing certain details of her personal life. It’s a common issue among reality show co-stars, which makes sense. After all, if everyone is getting paid equally for sharing their lives on camera, shouldn’t they...
