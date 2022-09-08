ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennette McCurdy Opens up About Relationship With 'iCarly' Co-Star Miranda Cosgrove

Jennette McCurdy has expressed gratitude for her friendship with iCarly co-star Miranda Cosgrove. McCurdy recently appeared on Red Table Talk to discuss her new memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, in which she recounts the abuse she suffered from her late mother, Debra McCurdy. In the memoir, she also addressed her experience acting on Nickelodeon shows and elaborated on her distressing experiences as a child star in the episode. McCurdy noted that her friendship with Cosgrove, who portrayed the titular "Carly," was a source of "comfort" for her in those years.
