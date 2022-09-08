ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Yellowstone season 5 trailer teases deadly showdown

A new teaser trailer for Yellowstone season 5 has dropped and it promises a deadly showdown between the gang. During the fifteen-second clip, the voiceover of John Dutton ominously announces: "We'll show the world who we are and what we do." As the voiceover comes to an end, Rip Wheeler...
Cinemablend

After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage

It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
Deadline

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Gets New Trailer At D23; Harrison Ford Teases “Human Story” That Will “Kick Your Ass” But Says “This Is It” For Him

Director James Mangold stopped by D23 today to tout his upcoming Indiana Jones film, slated for release on June 30, with a for-the-room-only trailer. He was joined onstage by Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy, as well as franchise veteran Harrison Ford and his fellow Indiana Jones 5 cast member, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Ford appeared very emotional, saying, “I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic, and this is one of the reasons,” before pointing to Waller-Bridge. “Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart, and I’m really, really happy that we have a really human story to...
Bossip

For Your Viewing Pleasure: Marvel Releases Teaser Trailer For ‘Secret Invasion” Starring Samuel L Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in the first look at Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ coming to Disney+. Since Avengers: Endgame we have only seen Nick Fury for Spider-Man: Far From Home and even that was in a limited capacity. However, no need to worry about when we will see him again as Marvel announced Samuel L. Jackson would reprise his role as Nick Fury for his own Disney plus series. The series will be based on the Secret Invasion storyline from the comics and will be coming out way in 2023.
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Deadline

‘Haunted Mansion’: Director Justin Simien Teases Cameos From Winona Ryder, Hasan Minhaj, Dan Levy; Unveils First Trailer for Live-Action Disney Film

Director Justin Simien and Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis stopped by D23 today to tease their upcoming live-action Haunted Mansion film, sharing that it will feature cameos from Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Hasan Minhaj and more. Simien also debuted a new for-the-room-only trailer which watches as a car pulls up to a mansion in the depths of night. The mansion, our narrator says, was discovered fully built after a fire in 1788. “That’s when things started to get weird,” he continues, “[with] a string of dramatic events, paranormal attacks, yellow fever, explosions. There’s no records, only stories.” We then follow a character played...
Deadline

Christian Slater Revealed As Part Of ‘Willow’ Cast, New Trailer Unveiled – D23

Christian Slater will be seen in Willow, Disney+’s upcoming live-action series based on the 1988 fantasy film directed by Ron Howard. Slater’s casting was revealed today during Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim. No details on his role were shared other than a “character aiding in quest,” and a friend of Madmartigan. “I love the fantasy, the sci-fi, just getting to be a part of this show was, I will be honest with you an absolute dream come true,” said Slater. “This was a very fun character, we got to have some improve, ad-libs we came up with stuff on the spot...
GeekyGadgets

Star Wars Andor series new teaser trailer released by Disney

Star Wars fans patiently waiting for the arrival of the new Andor series offering a spin-off, prequel to the Star Wars Rogue One film released back in 2016. Will be pleased to know that Disney has released a new teaser trailer announcing that three episodes will be made available to watch on September 21 with the remaining nine being released weekly until November 23, 2022.
ComicBook

Disney's Live-Action Snow White Remake Confirmed for 2024 Release Date

Walt Disney Studios has been on a roll with their live-action adaptations of their classic animated films like Cinderella, Maleficent, Pinocchio, Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King, and so many more in some form of production or development. One of their most recently filmed adaptations is the Rachel Zegler-led Snow White, and we finally know when it will hit theaters. During their panel at Disney's D23 Exp, the studio revealed that Snow White will hit theaters sometime in 2024. The films will star Zegler as the titular character and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) will play the film's villain. Both stars were in attendance at the convention where they revealed their feelings on starring in the film.
digitalspy.com

Snow White remake and Lion King prequel confirmed for 2024

Disney is currently holding its annual D23 Expo, and a lot of news has been coming out of its studios this weekend. Among the latest announcements, a Snow White remake and a Lion King prequel have officially been confirmed to be released in 2024. The announcement was made at the...
ComicBook

Werewolf by Night Trailer Unveils First Look at the MCU's Man-Thing

Man-Thing has arrived. Saturday, Marvel Studios not only confirmed the highly-anticipated Werewolf by Night Halloween special existed, but the House of Ideas also released the first teaser for the upcoming Disney+ addition. Surprising long-time fans of all things Marvel Horror, the trailer gave us a first look at one of Marvel's most popular characters in the genre: the macabre Man-Thing!
TheWrap

‘Inside Out’ Sequel Set by Pixar for June 2024

“Inside Out 2” was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday by star Amy Poehler and Pixar head Pete Docter, with a theatrical release set for June 2024. Back in 2015, the first installment of the animated adventure, co-directed by Docter and Ronnie Del Carmen and written by Michael Arndt, starred Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) as she faced her feelings about growing up and moving to San Francisco for her dad’s new job.
GamesRadar

Marvel's Werewolf By Night trailer teases a tongue-in-cheek homage to 20th Century monster movies

Werewolf By Night is coming – Marvel has released a trailer for the upcoming movie about the comic book lycanthrope at D23, where Total Film is on the ground in LA. There have been reports circulating about a Halloween-themed movie in Marvel Phase 4 for a while now, with the main character being Werewolf By Night – and we now we have our first look at the film. The trailer is in black and white and teases a retro homage to the monster movies of the early 20th Century like Frankstein and Creature From the Black Lagoon.
ComicBook

Marvel Confirms Werewolf by Night Release Date and Rating, Shares New Synopsis

Werewolf by Night is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Saturday, Marvel Studios finally announced the Halloween special, confirming the shape-shifting Jack Russell would soon debut in Hollywood's largest franchise. Shortly after Kevin Feige, Michael Giacchino, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Laura Donnelly appeared on stage at D23 Expo, the House of Ideas released the first teaser for the project.
Polygon

All the Marvel trailers and news out of D23 2022

The second day of D23 brought one of the most exciting panels of the whole weekend: the Marvel panel. The Marvel section revealed some new trailers, casting news, and other details for upcoming movies and shows in the MCU. Here are the most exciting trailers and announcements from Disney at...
