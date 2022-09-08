The Arket homeware we’re buying to refresh our interiors for autumn

Much like our wardrobes needing a seasonal refresh, our interiors deserve the same show of love with autumn’s arrival. Whether it’s replacing the sofa cushions , livening up the mantlepiece or investing in statement dishware for dinner parties, new furnishings can make all the difference to your space.

A go-to for Scandi minimalism and timeless takes on trends, you can always rely on Sweden-born label Arket for your closet – and season-after-season, the high street favourite’s homeware offering is just as dependable.

This autumn, it’s all about warming pastels, jute textures, ambient candles and splashings of bolt prints; think dusty pink linen cushion covers, terracotta yellow plant pots , natural-hued woven storage baskets and bright colourful blankets .

Nodding to trends while remaining timeless and classic, Arket’s homeware is designed to last – just like its classic ready-to-wear clothing collections.

Stuck for interior inspiration this autumn? Refer to our curated guide below of everything we’re lusting over from Arket’s seasonal interiors line, from vases and candle holders to plates and rugs.

Arket brass candle holder: £22, Arket.com

Though simple in its design, Arket’s candlestick holder is perfect for minimalist tablescaping this autumn. The clean piece is finished with a natural brass glaze with an oxide layer protecting the metal and giving the holder its patina look. The best bit is its stackable design, whether with another brass holder or in the contrasting silver (£22, Arket.com ).

Arket jute rug: £35, Arket.com

If your floors are looking a little bare and you don’t want a rug that overwhelms the space – especially if it’s small – Arket’s jute design is ideal. The black and white warp detailing adds subtle patterning to the rug which is woven from durable jute, while further texture is awarded with the cotton trimmings on the short sides. Ever-versatile, the natural hue will complement most existing soft furnishings.

Arket storage basket: £18, Arket.com

A sleek solution for your storage woes, Arket’s woven basket is handmade from natural-hued seagrass and jute. A practical touch, the decorative vessel is detailed with two handles that allow for easy transportation. Whether used to home a plant or to store toys, it’s a chic way to save on space this season.

Arket terracotta flower pot: £45, Arket.com

Arket’s terracotta flower pot range is a bestseller season after season for good reason. Available in a host of colours, we love the warming yellow glaze for autumn. Coming with a matching saucer with a high rim for any excess water, plants can be placed directly in the pot and can drain well thanks to the a hole in the bottom, while the glazed finish helps prevent dampness.

Arket glass serving plate: £39, Arket.com

Though also designed for practical serving, we think Arket’s glass plate is the ideal decorative piece for your kitchen this season. Made from green-hued glass, the ambient colour will brighten up your kitchen counter or surface top. Whether used as a fruit bowl or brought out to serve guests at a dinner party, it’s a timeless kitchen accessory.

Arket terracotta bowl: £15, Arket.com

The abstract splash of colour on this Arket bowl sets it apart from your average server – and it’s perfect for adding some intrigue to your dishware. The striking glazed surface owes to the terracotta design. Measuring 14.5cm, the small bowl will elevate your tablescape game at dinner parties.

Arket delicate vase: £29, Arket.com

A clear vase is a great option for letting your flowers or dried bouquet take centre stage. This delicately designed piece from Arket’s homeware range measures 25cm and boasts a sleek bowled shape. Whether on your bedside table or mantlepiece, the glass vase will showcase your bloom for the new season.

Arket linen cushion cover: £29, Arket.com

Finished in a dusty pink and orange design, Arket’s 50x50cm linen cushion cover will inject some warming hues into your autumnal interiors. Sewn from a linen fabric with a slub texture, the cover is said to be durable while its understated natural fiber colour will work well with other soft furnishings in your home.

