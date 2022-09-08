ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purported gang member fatally shot in Brooklyn hours after man gunned down in car

By Adam Warner
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A purported gang member was fatally shot on an East New York street Wednesday night, hours after a man was gunned down in a car in the same neighborhood.

The 28-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the chest in front of a home on Sheffield Avenue, near Hegeman Avenue, around 11:15 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The victim was reportedly a member of the Hood Fresh gang who’d served time in state prison for a drug conviction before his release in February 2020, the Daily News reported.

The deadly shooting came hours after a 29-year-old man was gunned down as he sat in a Nissan Altima about a mile away Wednesday evening.

Police responding to a 911 call at Belmont and Shepherd avenues found the victim lying in the Nissan with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at Interfaith Medical Center.

There's no indication from police that the two shootings are believed to be connected.

No arrests have been reported in either case amid ongoing investigations, police said.

