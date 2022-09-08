Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Galloway police release photo of woman who may have duped others
A photo of a woman accused of duping a Galloway Township woman of $600,000 has been released in an attempt to find other potential victims. During the investigation, investigators learned that many of the victims only spoke Chinese or limited English, Galloway police said. They hope the photo may help identify additional victims.
Atlantic County Prosecutor: Release Re: Vehicular Homicide Revoked
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds is continuing to demonstrate his no nonsense approach in his role as Atlantic County, New Jersey’s top law enforcement official. Reynolds has confirmed that Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant has revoked the release of Taquaysha Bell of Trenton, New Jersey. Bell was involved in the June...
Judge revokes release of N.J. woman indicted in 2020 head-on crash that killed police officer
A judge has revoked the release from jail of a Trenton woman who was indicted on vehicular manslaughter charges following a 2020 car crash, officials said. Atlantic County Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant revoked the woman’s release after she allegedly fled the scene of a recent motor vehicle accident, on Aug. 19, which injured a bicyclist, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Two Arrested During Massive Drug Bust in Wildwood, NJ; $750,000 in Fentanyl/Heroin Seized
Two people from Wildwood have been arrested following a massive drug bust that took hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of heroin off of the streets. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 32-year-old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and 25-year-old Jose Roman-Maysonet, both of the 200 block of East Maple Avenue, were taken into custody this past Thursday following an investigation that began in May, 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hammonton vehicular homicide suspect back in jail after second crash
A Trenton woman indicted in a fatal Hammonton crash is back in jail after she was involved in a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist last month. Taquaysha Bell, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury just after 1 a.m. Aug. 19, BreakingAC first reported last month.
Driver stabbed during attempted carjacking at West Philadelphia gas station
Police say the victim was stabbed in the chest while stopping the would-be carjacking from stealing his sports car.
Fentanyl-Heroin Worth $750K Seized, Pair Arrested In Cape May County Drug Bust: Prosecutor
Fentanyl-laced heroin with a street value of $750,000 was seized as part of an investigation into drug deals in Cape May County, authorities said. The probe culminated in the arrest of Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez, 32, and Jose Roman-Maysonet, 25, of Maple Avenue in Wildwood, they said. This investigation originated from an...
Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed In Mid-Day AC Expressway Crash: Police
Authorities were working to identify a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway over the weekend. The Suzuki GSXR750 rider was heading east when they struck the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe near milepost 7.8 in Egg Harbor Township around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FireRescue1
N.J. FF convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam
CAMDEN, N.J. — An Atlantic County firefighter was convicted Thursday for his role in a vast $50 million prescription fraud scheme that enlisted government and school employees to seek unnecessary speciality medications for ailments including pain, scarring, fungal and libido problems, authorities said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ – ‘Scullville Terror In The Junkyard’
With the month of October and the Halloween season right around the corner, we will be providing you with overviews of Haunted Hayrides and Mazes throughout the state of New Jersey. Here is our review of a great annual tradition in Scullville, Egg Harbor Township that has been presented for...
Beachwood Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Berkeley Township
BAYVILLE, NJ – A 26-year-old man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving was...
WKTV
One killed in Trenton crash
Trenton, N.Y-- Police are investigating a fatal accident on Trenton Road in the town of Trenton involving a motorcycle. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 7 PM near the intersection of John Street. They say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided. The driver of the motorcycle was killed. No word on any other injuries. As of last check, Trenton Road was still closed from Whittaker Road to Putnam Road. Stay with NewsChannel 2 for the latest developments on this story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Owner of Car Dealership From Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Sentenced For Fraud
A man from Egg Harbor Township has been sentenced for his role in engaging in fraudulent activity through his car dealership. Federal authorities say 40-year-old Afzal "Bobby" Khan previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 24 months in prison. According to U.S....
Atlantic City man released from jail in fatal hit-and-run
An Atlantic City man charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian was released with conditions Friday. Harris Jacobs, 26, faces a second-degree charge in the death of Orlando Fraga, who was struck at about 3:35 a.m. Sept. 4. Fraga, 76, was walking east on Atlantic...
Prosecutor: Ocean County, NJ, Man Charged For Murdering His Father
Authorities say a man from Lacey Township has been charged in connection with the death of his father. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 36-year-old Justin Donaldson was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with murder. According to officials, the scene unfolded around 4:30 when officers from the Lacey Township Police...
Pine Hill Man Arrested After Suspicious Incident at Elementary School
EVESHAM, NJ – A 35-year-old man from Pine Hill was arrested and charged after fleeing...
Man jailed on attempted murder charge after N.J. bus station stabbing
Police have charged a Cumberland County man with attempted murder following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon in Vineland. Officers responded to the 100 block of West Landis Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. for a report of a victim with stab wounds and learned that the incident occurred across the street at the Vineland Transportation Center bus terminal.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Killed After Argument Leads to Shooting on SEPTA Trolley Platform
A man was shot following an argument on a SEPTA trolley platform in Center City Saturday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the underground trolley platform at 19th and Market streets, the Philadelphia Police Department said. SEPTA police added that an argument between two riders...
2 dogs die in NJ official’s car: No charges and few answers
Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
Missing Swimmer Pulled From Water Off Jersey Shore (VIDEO)
A missing swimmer was pulled from the waters off the Jersey Shore Saturday, Sept. 10, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. It was not immediately clear if the swimmer survived. The incident occurred in Loveladies sometime in the afternoon. Long Beach police did not immediately respond...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0