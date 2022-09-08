Read full article on original website
Related
dakotafreepress.com
Madison Annexes Land on Southwest Edge of City to Move City Hall, Police As Far as Possible from Public
“Appearances matter”, wrote Mary Gales Askren when she reported on the $5,000 grants the Lake Area Improvement Corporation has been handing out to downtown businesses in Madison to spiff up Egan Avenue, my hometown’s Main Street (which Congressman Dusty Johnson should be condemning as a “slap in the face” to Madison businesses and homeowners who renovated their façades on their own dime, right?).
amazingmadison.com
City commission receives update on ongoing water system improvement projects
Madison City Commissioners received an update on the water system improvement projects going on currently in the city during their meeting earlier this week. Weston Blasius with Banner Associates, who now serves as the City Engineer, told commissioners that the multiple phases of these projects, being completed partially with Rural Development funding, overall are 75-percent complete.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal motorcycle accident in Lincoln County
HUDSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2008 Harley-Davidson FLST...
kicdam.com
Ronald Skelton, 78, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Webb
Services for 78-year-old Ronald Skelton of Sioux Falls and formerly of Webb will be Wednesday, September 14th at 11 AM at First Baptist Church in Spencer. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Military Services will be conducted at the church by V.F.W. Clay County Post #3159 and American Legion – Glen Pedersen Post #1. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg. It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public. The sheriff’s office declined to provide any...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Pizzashop to donate sales to military non-profit Sunday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A newly opened restaurant in Sioux Falls with New York ties is donating a number of its sales on Sunday, September 11th. The Pizzashop is donating 100% of its sales of breakfast pizza Sunday morning to the 343rd Recruiting Squadron Booster Club, which is located at the Offut Air Force Base in Nebraska.
kiwaradio.com
Man Already In Jail In Rock Rapids Charged With Additional Felony
Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Inwood man who was already in the Lyon County Jail in Rock Rapids facing two felony and two misdemeanor charges, now faces another felony charge. On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that their deputies investigated a report of illegal property being possessed by 33-year-old Tyler Joe Den Besten of Inwood. After a search warrant was conducted Den Besten was charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a class D Felony, and possession of stolen property fifth degree, a simple misdemeanor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman’s death in Sioux Falls fire ruled a homicide
A fire that killed a woman in Sioux Falls two months ago has now been ruled a homicide.
brookingsradio.com
Two Brookings Businesses burglarized early Tuesday morning
Police are investigating break-ins at two Broookings businesses. It happened about 12:30 Tuesday morning. The adjacent businesses are located on the 1700 block of 6th Street. Sergeant Joel Perry says entry was forced into the businesses. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen. Security video shows two suspects wearing hoodies...
agupdate.com
Stop Sioux Falls spread, share growth instead
I can understand why producers want another pork processing facility in South Dakota. But I cannot understand why it has to be in Sioux Falls. Wholestone Farms of Nebraska plans to build a $500 million facility in a city already suffering growing pains. Worker shortages and a strangled housing market are among the burdens under which Sioux Falls is currently groaning.
kiwaradio.com
Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail
Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kelo.com
Battle continues over new Sioux Falls slaughterhouse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The battle over a new meat processing facility in Sioux Falls continues. Leaders of an upcoming ballot measure to protect Sioux Falls from new slaughterhouses sought an injunction from the Second Judicial Circuit Court for Minnehaha County, South Dakota, that would block efforts by Wholestone Farms to circumvent the will of the voters in November.
dakotanewsnow.com
Checking in on the Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown kicked off at the beginning of September with 19 participating restaurants. We caught up with a couple of the participants to see how things are going so far. Inside Shriver Square, you can find Glen Koch, the...
wnax.com
Clay County Fair Begins On Saturday
Known as the “World’s Greatest Fair” the Clay County Fair in Spencer begins this weekend and continues through September 18th. Jeremy Parsons is the CEO and Manager of the Clay County Fair. He says once again the Clay County Fair will feature the largest display of farm equipment. Parsons says one of the goals of the Clay County Fair is to provide agricultural education, and this year the fair is offering new exhibits. The Clay County Fair offers discount admission to various groups such as veterans and senior citizens on special days. Regular adult admission to the Clay County Fair is ten dollars.
KELOLAND TV
Police on scene of incident in north central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was a large police presence outside of a north Sioux Falls apartment complex Monday night. Police were called to the area around 10 p.m. We hope to learn more about the incident at Tuesday’s police briefing at 10:30 a.m. You can watch that live here.
brookingsradio.com
Man held in shooting at ex-girlfriend’s Sioux Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man is in custody following a fatal shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment building in Sioux Falls. Authorities say the 38-year-old suspect killed 26-year-old Kaisean Marcell Tyler Monday shortly before 9 p.m. Police Lt. Nick Butler says the alleged shooter was arrested about 5 a.m. Tuesday.
dakotanewsnow.com
OYO: Fall Yard Prep
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are continuing discussing how to get your yard ready for fall. Today, they go over how to transplant, divide, and move your perennials. The first thing you want to do is water the ground around the plant to...
KELOLAND TV
23-year-old shot and killed in Arlington on Sunday
ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) – KELOLAND News has learned the name of the victim in an Arlington death investigation. 23-year-old Remington Bickett was shot and killed in an Arlington home Sunday. The South Dakota DCI is leading an investigation. In a news release Monday, the Attorney General’s office says DCI...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota school groups meet over proposed social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota educators have had some time to look over a 120-page report outlining new social studies standards in public schools. The proposed standards were released in mid-August. Thursday, several education groups met to go over their assessment of the proposed standards and discuss what changes may be needed.
Comments / 0