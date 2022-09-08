ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotafreepress.com

Madison Annexes Land on Southwest Edge of City to Move City Hall, Police As Far as Possible from Public

“Appearances matter”, wrote Mary Gales Askren when she reported on the $5,000 grants the Lake Area Improvement Corporation has been handing out to downtown businesses in Madison to spiff up Egan Avenue, my hometown’s Main Street (which Congressman Dusty Johnson should be condemning as a “slap in the face” to Madison businesses and homeowners who renovated their façades on their own dime, right?).
MADISON, SD
amazingmadison.com

City commission receives update on ongoing water system improvement projects

Madison City Commissioners received an update on the water system improvement projects going on currently in the city during their meeting earlier this week. Weston Blasius with Banner Associates, who now serves as the City Engineer, told commissioners that the multiple phases of these projects, being completed partially with Rural Development funding, overall are 75-percent complete.
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal motorcycle accident in Lincoln County

HUDSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2008 Harley-Davidson FLST...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
kicdam.com

Ronald Skelton, 78, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Webb

Services for 78-year-old Ronald Skelton of Sioux Falls and formerly of Webb will be Wednesday, September 14th at 11 AM at First Baptist Church in Spencer. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Military Services will be conducted at the church by V.F.W. Clay County Post #3159 and American Legion – Glen Pedersen Post #1. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
WEBB, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, SD
Government
City
Madison, SD
KELOLAND TV

Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
ARLINGTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg. It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public. The sheriff’s office declined to provide any...
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Pizzashop to donate sales to military non-profit Sunday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A newly opened restaurant in Sioux Falls with New York ties is donating a number of its sales on Sunday, September 11th. The Pizzashop is donating 100% of its sales of breakfast pizza Sunday morning to the 343rd Recruiting Squadron Booster Club, which is located at the Offut Air Force Base in Nebraska.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Man Already In Jail In Rock Rapids Charged With Additional Felony

Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Inwood man who was already in the Lyon County Jail in Rock Rapids facing two felony and two misdemeanor charges, now faces another felony charge. On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that their deputies investigated a report of illegal property being possessed by 33-year-old Tyler Joe Den Besten of Inwood. After a search warrant was conducted Den Besten was charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a class D Felony, and possession of stolen property fifth degree, a simple misdemeanor.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Station Building#Annexes#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Human Resources
brookingsradio.com

Two Brookings Businesses burglarized early Tuesday morning

Police are investigating break-ins at two Broookings businesses. It happened about 12:30 Tuesday morning. The adjacent businesses are located on the 1700 block of 6th Street. Sergeant Joel Perry says entry was forced into the businesses. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen. Security video shows two suspects wearing hoodies...
BROOKINGS, SD
agupdate.com

Stop Sioux Falls spread, share growth instead

I can understand why producers want another pork processing facility in South Dakota. But I cannot understand why it has to be in Sioux Falls. Wholestone Farms of Nebraska plans to build a $500 million facility in a city already suffering growing pains. Worker shortages and a strangled housing market are among the burdens under which Sioux Falls is currently groaning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail

Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
CANTON, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kelo.com

Battle continues over new Sioux Falls slaughterhouse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The battle over a new meat processing facility in Sioux Falls continues. Leaders of an upcoming ballot measure to protect Sioux Falls from new slaughterhouses sought an injunction from the Second Judicial Circuit Court for Minnehaha County, South Dakota, that would block efforts by Wholestone Farms to circumvent the will of the voters in November.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Checking in on the Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown kicked off at the beginning of September with 19 participating restaurants. We caught up with a couple of the participants to see how things are going so far. Inside Shriver Square, you can find Glen Koch, the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

Clay County Fair Begins On Saturday

Known as the “World’s Greatest Fair” the Clay County Fair in Spencer begins this weekend and continues through September 18th. Jeremy Parsons is the CEO and Manager of the Clay County Fair. He says once again the Clay County Fair will feature the largest display of farm equipment. Parsons says one of the goals of the Clay County Fair is to provide agricultural education, and this year the fair is offering new exhibits. The Clay County Fair offers discount admission to various groups such as veterans and senior citizens on special days. Regular adult admission to the Clay County Fair is ten dollars.
CLAY COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police on scene of incident in north central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was a large police presence outside of a north Sioux Falls apartment complex Monday night. Police were called to the area around 10 p.m. We hope to learn more about the incident at Tuesday’s police briefing at 10:30 a.m. You can watch that live here.
brookingsradio.com

Man held in shooting at ex-girlfriend’s Sioux Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man is in custody following a fatal shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment building in Sioux Falls. Authorities say the 38-year-old suspect killed 26-year-old Kaisean Marcell Tyler Monday shortly before 9 p.m. Police Lt. Nick Butler says the alleged shooter was arrested about 5 a.m. Tuesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

OYO: Fall Yard Prep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are continuing discussing how to get your yard ready for fall. Today, they go over how to transplant, divide, and move your perennials. The first thing you want to do is water the ground around the plant to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

23-year-old shot and killed in Arlington on Sunday

ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) – KELOLAND News has learned the name of the victim in an Arlington death investigation. 23-year-old Remington Bickett was shot and killed in an Arlington home Sunday. The South Dakota DCI is leading an investigation. In a news release Monday, the Attorney General’s office says DCI...
ARLINGTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota school groups meet over proposed social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota educators have had some time to look over a 120-page report outlining new social studies standards in public schools. The proposed standards were released in mid-August. Thursday, several education groups met to go over their assessment of the proposed standards and discuss what changes may be needed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy