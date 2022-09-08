Known as the “World’s Greatest Fair” the Clay County Fair in Spencer begins this weekend and continues through September 18th. Jeremy Parsons is the CEO and Manager of the Clay County Fair. He says once again the Clay County Fair will feature the largest display of farm equipment. Parsons says one of the goals of the Clay County Fair is to provide agricultural education, and this year the fair is offering new exhibits. The Clay County Fair offers discount admission to various groups such as veterans and senior citizens on special days. Regular adult admission to the Clay County Fair is ten dollars.

CLAY COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO