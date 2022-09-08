Read full article on original website
Related
Bloody Oranges review – bitter French comedy entertains but leaves a sour taste
A corrupt minister and a delusional pair of dance contestants are just two of the monsters of mediocrity who haunt Jean-Christophe Meurisse’s strange film
Dark Comedy ‘My Neighbor Adolf,’ Starring Udo Kier, Secures Distribution for Australia, New Zealand (EXCLUSIVE)
Following the world premiere of “My Neighbor Adolf” on the Piazza Grande in Locarno, Beta Cinema has sold the dark comedy to Vendetta Films, which will bring the Udo Kier and David Hayman starrer to cinemas across Australia and New Zealand in the first quarter of next year. Prior to Locarno, Beta Cinema sold the film to Hungary (Cinetel) and Switzerland (Praesens Film), while deals for North America (Cohen Media Group), U.K. and Ireland (Signature Entertainment), Italy (I Wonder), South Korea (Lumix Media) and Japan (Tohokushinsha Film) had been revealed before. The film is set in Colombia in 1960, just a few...
Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Probably Never Perform Again’
Amid the series of bombshells about her family, her conservatorship and business managers Britney Spears has dropped on her Instagram account, on Sunday she posted a lengthy message in which she says that she will “probably never perform again.” After writing about the lack of creative control she was allowed during her conservatorship, particularly with music videos and photographers, she took aim at her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears. “…[T]he most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour,” she said. “I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me … just saying … 2 day shoots...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 5 Trailer Teases Another Bloody ‘GoT’ Wedding
House of the Dragon Episode 4 “King of the Narrow Sea” kickstarted Rhaenrya’s (Milly Alcock) love life in quite the scandalous way. Her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith) snuck her out of the castle to seduce her in a brothel, only to leave her unsatisfied. However, their public shenanigans were enough to stir gossip, much of which went straight to Ser Otto’s (Rhys Ifans) ears. Meanwhile Rhaenyra herself seduced her white knight, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), forcing him to break his sacred vows of chastity for one night of romance with the princess. So what’s going to happen next on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stacey Bendet On Alice + Olivia’s 20th Anniversary and Matching Fashion to Home Decor
Alice + Olivia hosted the ultimate house party for New York Fashion Week. The brand, which turned 20 this year, presented its spring-summer ’23 line Saturday night, matching all of the collection’s looks with interiors. Titled “House of Alice + Olivia,” the line was presented using various vibrantly decorated rooms of a home, like bedrooms, hallways, the garden and more. The presentation used vignettes designed to resemble “Wonderland”-esque rooms within a home, complete with “ladies of the house” donning fashions to match. The inspiration for the collection came to designer Stacey Bendet when she was redecorating her apartment last year. The collection...
The soul food twist on 'The Bear'-fueled Italian beef craze
This week's recommendations include a jerk Italian beef sandwich from a new soul food restaurant. Plus, the croque monsieur, but make it vegetarian and plant-based, and an egg salad sandwich that will transport you to Tokyo.
People Are Sharing Horror Stories About Growing Up With Overbearing Helicopter Parents, And It's Truly Toxic
"Since they had the password to the university portal I’d shared with them to help pay for my housing costs, they'd logged into my email and were checking up on me by reading my emails. They were worried and couldn't understand why I was so upset because 'they had good intentions.' I immediately set up an automatic forward and delete and created a private account, but the damage was already done."
Queen death – live: King Charles joins royal coffin procession in Edinburgh
King Charles has joined the procession for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its way along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.The procession starts at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and travels to St Giles’ Cathedral, where a service will take place in memory of the late Queen. Her Majesty will lie in rest for 24 hours.Earlier on Monday, the new monarch vowed to uphold parliamentary traditions in his first address to MPs and peers, saying he would aim to follow in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, by maintaining the principles of constitutional government.The Duke...
Comments / 0