Inside Nova
Bears now outnumber bulls among Va. Realtors
A majority of Virginia Realtors taking part in a monthly confidence survey now believe home prices across the commonwealth will drop in coming months, reversing a long-held belief by many that the market, while cooling, wasn’t going to enter a declining-price environment. The share of survey respondents who expect...
Inside Nova
Northern Virginia tree initiative reaches one-year mark
September marks the first anniversary of the launch of Plant NOVA Trees, a region-wide effort by more than 100 local organizations and thousands of individuals to promote native trees and shrubs in Northern Virginia. “There are many ways to help out,” the organization noted. “The simplest is to see if...
Inside Nova
For sale: A pirate ship on the Potomac River
If you have 49,000 doubloons in your treasure chest, then have yourself enough to buy a pirate ship. Former Loudoun County firefighter Daniel Corder now spends his days transforming old vessels like this house boat into pirate ships at his home in the Northern Neck, and it's for sale. Scroll...
Inside Nova
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
Inside Nova
N.Va. Senior Olympics gearing up for two weeks of activity
Participation in the 2022 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics will stand 20 percent higher from last year, with the oldest participant more than double the minimum age of 50 years old. A total of 831 individuals have registered for the 40th annual competition, with opening ceremonies slated for Saturday, Sept. 10...
Inside Nova
Fairfax County mother-son duo launches inspirational activewear brand; portion of proceeds go to Virginia Special Olympics
A Lorton mother-son duo recently launched an inspirational activewear brand that gives back to the Virginia Special Olympics. Tiffany Hamilton and her 16-year-old son Isaiah, who has high-functioning autism, co-founded the brand inspired by Isaiah. The brand sells T-shirts and hoodies with written slogans that promote positive affirmations, and 10% of the proceeds are donated to the Virginia Special Olympics.
Inside Nova
Checkers to open second spot in Manassas
Checkers restaurant will open its second Manassas location Sept. 12, according to a news release from the company. The “iconic and innovative drive-thru” is known for its bold and flavorful food, the release states, including burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes and seasoned fries. The new location, the eighth Checkers...
Inside Nova
New Fairfax superintendent making rounds in 'listening tour'
Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid will host community conversations across the school division through November to get to know various communities. School officials are scheduling events at high schools in each pyramid from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Here are the dates for Dranesville District students’ pyramids:. •...
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Prince William County remembers 9/11 victims
In all, 2,996 people died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center towers in New York and the Pentagon. Prince William County lost 22 residents, more than any other jurisdiction in the region. Local leaders gathered Friday to remember the lives lost at Prince William County's Liberty Memorial.
Inside Nova
How the 1974 Woodbridge football team changed the Prince William County sports landscape forever
The 1974 Woodbridge High School football team left its week-long summer camp at Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania unsure of its potential. There was no doubt they were good. The Vikings returned the majority of their players from a 6-4 team led by first-year head coach Red Stickney. But were they good enough to build on that success and reach the postseason for the first time in school history? They would soon find out.
Inside Nova
Arlington 'Distinguished Democrats' named for 2022
Marjorie Hobart and Cragg Hines have been tapped as the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s “Distinguished Democrats” for 2022. The two will be honored during an event to be held Sept. 17 in Crystal City. Hobart was the longtime executive director of the Arlington Education Association. Hines is...
Inside Nova
Virginians set to get student loan forgiveness, but analysts say the policy could have consequences
(The Center Square) – About 12.5% of Virginia residents owe some amount of student debt that could be reduced through President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, but some scholars are warning that the plan could have some negative consequences. More than 1.08 million residents in the commonwealth...
Inside Nova
Contenders grapple with host of issues in Arlington School Board debate
COVID-era learning loss, building security, the persistent academic-achievement gap and the future of capital projects all were part of the Arlington School Board candidate forum held Sept. 6 and sponsored by the Arlington County Civic Federation. “We need to get our schools back on track,” said James “Vell” Rives, who...
Inside Nova
Marshall High graduate resumes baseball career
Kent Blackstone assumed his baseball playing days were over. But the Marshall High School graduate was wrong. Blackstone recently was contacted by the Great Britain team about getting ready to play for the squad that will be participating in a 12-team qualifying tournament this month in Regensburg, Germany, for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Blackstone jumped at the chance and began baseball workouts in Arlington with some of his former minor-league Maryland Blue Crabs teammates, including Yorktown High graduate Jake Marshall, in preparation for the competition.
Inside Nova
Arlington police arrest man in connection with springtime abduction
Arlington County police have arrested a Maryland man in connection with a springtime malicious-wounding incident. On May 15, a woman was driving in the area of Wilson Boulevard at North Vermont Street when she observed a black SUV swerving and traveling at a high rate of speed, police said. The bystander reported seeing an individual pushed from the SUV into the roadway.
Inside Nova
Man charged with slashing tires in Dale City commuter lot, assaulting police dog
Police say a man slashed the tires of dozens of cars in a Dale City commuter lot on Wednesday, assaulted officers and tried to stab a police dog. Police were called to the lot at 14090 Gemini Way just after 5:30 p.m. to investigate damage to parked cars and found a man had slashed tires in the lot earlier, then left on foot.
Inside Nova
Some interesting weekend football matchups on tap
There are some interesting public- and private-school non-conference matchups this weekend in high-school football action involving teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas. * One private-school game on Saturday, Sept. 10 at noon has the Bishop O’Connell Knights of Arlington hosting Mount Zion Prep Academy of Lanham, Md., in...
Inside Nova
W&OD Trail indecent exposure suspect arrested
Detectives have arrested a 42-year-old Herndon man with crimes related to indecent exposures near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail. Detectives assigned to the Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit arrested Juan Alfaro Rodriguez, of Herndon, on Thursday for warrants from another state, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Two killed, six injured in I-66 crash
Two people died and six others were injured when a Winnebago collided with a tractor trailer Thursday evening on Interstate 66 in Fauquier County. State police said the recreation vehicle was traveling east on I-66 near Markham at 8:26 p.m. when it collided with an eastbound tractor-trailer. The impact caused the RV to run off the interstate, through the guardrail, down an embankment, and into several trees, state police Sgt. Brent Coffey said in a news release.
Inside Nova
A tough weekend for three Arlington teams
By lopsided and close scores the Bishop O’Connell Knights, Wakefield Warriors and Washington-Liberty Generals lost in high-school football action this past weekend. * The Washington-Liberty Generals (1-2) lost 17-10 at home to the Chantilly Chargers on Sept. 9 in non-district action. The game was tied at 7 thanks to...
