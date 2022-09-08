The 1974 Woodbridge High School football team left its week-long summer camp at Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania unsure of its potential. There was no doubt they were good. The Vikings returned the majority of their players from a 6-4 team led by first-year head coach Red Stickney. But were they good enough to build on that success and reach the postseason for the first time in school history? They would soon find out.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO