NYC, Downtown Brooklyn merchants collaborate to make neighborhood friendlier to pedestrians, retail businesses

Block by block, downtown Brooklyn is turning into one of New York’s most pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods. As the city gradually crawls out of its pandemic lull, business groups and urban planners have hatched big plans to take street space from cars and give it to shoppers in what is one of the borough’s biggest shopping areas. Some of that work has been completed over the last month thanks ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Construction Begins On $9.5 Billion 'New Terminal One' At JFK Airport

Construction is now underway on a $9.5 billion, 2.4 million-square-foot terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the groundbreaking for the New Terminal One on Thursday, Sept. 8. "Our state-of-the-art renovations of New York State's airports are critical and long overdue - especially at...
QUEENS, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
police1.com

MTA, NYPD struggle to rein in rising fare evasion on NYC buses and subways

NEW YORK — At the Bowling Green subway station recently, a pair of well-dressed men leaving work in the Financial District showed little regard for the finances of the MTA. The duo jumped the turnstiles in unison before heading to the uptown platform. A trio of more casually dressed younger riders soon followed them. One of those riders jumped a turnstile and opened an emergency gate to let the other two riders in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New York City has plenty of water

How’s New York City’s water supply holding up during this period of concern about low rainfall? Pretty well, thank you. The huge system run by the city’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) was a week ago at 72.0 percent of capacity. The historical average at this time of the year is 81.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Kathy Hochul
Quartz

New York City transportation data shows the return-to-office struggle is real

The week after Labor Day was meant to be a firm deadline for the return-to-office push at a lot of Wall Street banks and other New York-based firms. But the most recent data from New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) shows that while daily ridership on the subway and trains is generally on an upward trend, it’s still well below pre-pandemic levels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Concern as corporations buy up NYC real estate

NEW YORK - While the East Village is one of New York City's trendiest neighborhoods, it has become part of a new trend some here would prefer to skip. Corporations have been buying up portions of the East Village, the most recent examples are two connected buildings at 305 E. 11th St. and 310 E. 12th St.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

An Upscale Yakitori Spot Shutters in Greenwich Village — and More Closings

More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher and will likely take months or even years to assess.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Auto shop holdout throws wrench into East Harlem project

For the second time this year, a Sergey Rybak development has been stymied by a holdout. After an uncooperative synagogue stymied his plans for a 20-story mixed-use building on the Upper East Side, an East Harlem auto shop is poised to dismantle another project by the Brooklyn-based developer. Prestige Automotive,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Nehemiah: Making the American Dream possible for first-time homeowners

"There was a time when this community was known as the murder capital of the state of New York," said The Reverend David Brawley, of St. Paul Community Baptist Church in East Brooklyn, N.Y. A lot of his parishioners now live in this neighborhood. Linger on that for a moment. Live there? People didn't even want to drive through the neighborhood. It was that unimaginably awful.
BROOKLYN, NY
offmetro.com

7 Best Day Trips from New York City On A Low Budget

Searching for day trips from New York City on a low budget? You’ve reached the right place. “It’s not a business trip, so I should enjoy myself” is what you probably think as you try fitting things into your free time. You don’t have the time for an entire weekend getaway, and prefer to go on a one-day trip, but where exactly should you tour?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
