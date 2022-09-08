Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
Related
NYC, Downtown Brooklyn merchants collaborate to make neighborhood friendlier to pedestrians, retail businesses
Block by block, downtown Brooklyn is turning into one of New York’s most pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods. As the city gradually crawls out of its pandemic lull, business groups and urban planners have hatched big plans to take street space from cars and give it to shoppers in what is one of the borough’s biggest shopping areas. Some of that work has been completed over the last month thanks ...
Saturday night on the town in NYC turns into a mass transit nightmare for one rider (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Take mass transit, they tell us. It will reduce traffic and pollution. It will save the planet!. If only you could rely on mass transit to get you where you want to go and back in a timely fashion. A family member of mine had...
Construction Begins On $9.5 Billion 'New Terminal One' At JFK Airport
Construction is now underway on a $9.5 billion, 2.4 million-square-foot terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the groundbreaking for the New Terminal One on Thursday, Sept. 8. "Our state-of-the-art renovations of New York State's airports are critical and long overdue - especially at...
I'm a Californian who visited the Hamptons for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the fancy New York beach destination.
I took the Jitney from New York City to Montauk, a village in Southampton. Food prices were high like in LA, but I didn't need a car to get around.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a month
Crown Heights in Brooklyn is the location of 160 affordable apartments available through NYC Housing Connect. The newly built apartments are located near Prospect Park at 1101 President Street, Brooklyn, New York 11225.
police1.com
MTA, NYPD struggle to rein in rising fare evasion on NYC buses and subways
NEW YORK — At the Bowling Green subway station recently, a pair of well-dressed men leaving work in the Financial District showed little regard for the finances of the MTA. The duo jumped the turnstiles in unison before heading to the uptown platform. A trio of more casually dressed younger riders soon followed them. One of those riders jumped a turnstile and opened an emergency gate to let the other two riders in.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Angry Little Asian Guy In The Loneliest All-Night Deli In NYC - A 9/11 Memory
When the planes flew into The World Trade Center 21 years ago on this date, I was pretty close to the horror show that played out that day. I was living in New York City on 16th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. I’ve heard it said that anyone that...
hudsonvalleyone.com
New York City has plenty of water
How’s New York City’s water supply holding up during this period of concern about low rainfall? Pretty well, thank you. The huge system run by the city’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) was a week ago at 72.0 percent of capacity. The historical average at this time of the year is 81.7 percent.
RELATED PEOPLE
Quartz
New York City transportation data shows the return-to-office struggle is real
The week after Labor Day was meant to be a firm deadline for the return-to-office push at a lot of Wall Street banks and other New York-based firms. But the most recent data from New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) shows that while daily ridership on the subway and trains is generally on an upward trend, it’s still well below pre-pandemic levels.
Anthony Varvaro, Staten Island baseball star, Port Authority cop and father of 4, killed by wrong-way driver
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A local baseball legend who pitched in the Majors before becoming a Port Authority police officer died Sunday morning in a vehicular crash in New Jersey, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Anthony Varvaro, 37, leaves behind a wife, four children and countless members of the Staten...
fox5ny.com
Concern as corporations buy up NYC real estate
NEW YORK - While the East Village is one of New York City's trendiest neighborhoods, it has become part of a new trend some here would prefer to skip. Corporations have been buying up portions of the East Village, the most recent examples are two connected buildings at 305 E. 11th St. and 310 E. 12th St.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New Jersey
Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body found inside Manhattan subway tracks
Police are investigating after a man’s body was found on the tracks inside a Manhattan subway tunnel Friday morning, according to transit officials.
DOT turning this North Shore neighborhood into a Vision Zero hellscape (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Let’s just put stop signs, speed bumps and speed cameras everywhere. The city Department of Transportation is reviewing requests from the Van Duzer Civic Association to install “traffic calming measures” to slow down speeders on Occident Avenue in Stapleton. This hilly street...
Eater
An Upscale Yakitori Spot Shutters in Greenwich Village — and More Closings
More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher and will likely take months or even years to assess.
therealdeal.com
Auto shop holdout throws wrench into East Harlem project
For the second time this year, a Sergey Rybak development has been stymied by a holdout. After an uncooperative synagogue stymied his plans for a 20-story mixed-use building on the Upper East Side, an East Harlem auto shop is poised to dismantle another project by the Brooklyn-based developer. Prestige Automotive,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nehemiah: Making the American Dream possible for first-time homeowners
"There was a time when this community was known as the murder capital of the state of New York," said The Reverend David Brawley, of St. Paul Community Baptist Church in East Brooklyn, N.Y. A lot of his parishioners now live in this neighborhood. Linger on that for a moment. Live there? People didn't even want to drive through the neighborhood. It was that unimaginably awful.
offmetro.com
7 Best Day Trips from New York City On A Low Budget
Searching for day trips from New York City on a low budget? You’ve reached the right place. “It’s not a business trip, so I should enjoy myself” is what you probably think as you try fitting things into your free time. You don’t have the time for an entire weekend getaway, and prefer to go on a one-day trip, but where exactly should you tour?
Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York
(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
Massive water project hopes to link upstate reservoirs to New York City for generations
"We're making an investment here." The most expensive water project in New York City history is being built to last for generations ... lots of generations, and it's happening in a secret location in the city.
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 1