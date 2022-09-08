Atlantic Editions, Imprint of The Atlantic and Zando, Announces Three New Titles

The Atlantic

Atlantic Editions, a first-of-its-kind book imprint launched as a partnership between The Atlantic and the independent publisher Zando, announced today three upcoming titles set to publish in April 2023 from Atlantic writers: On Grief, by Jennifer Senior; On Work, by Derek Thompson; and On Nobody Famous, by Kaitlyn Tiffany and Lizzie Plaugic. All six current Atlantic Editions titles are available for preorder now.

On Grief will be Senior’s Pulitzer Prize–winning story, originally published as “Twenty Years Gone” in The Atlantic’s September 2021 issue, about one family’s search for meaning after the loss of their son on September 11, 2001. The Pulitzer committee called Senior’s piece an “unflinching portrait of a family’s reckoning with loss in the 20 years since 9/11, masterfully braiding the author’s personal connection to the story with sensitive reporting that reveals the long reach of grief.”

Tiffany and Plaugic’s On Nobody Famous is a literary collection drawn from work the pair began independently, then developed into an Atlantic newsletter. The book invites readers to follow the duo as they explore small parties, weird dinners, and aimless evenings in New York City in their characteristic irreverent and hilarious prose.

Thompson’s On Work explores the future of work, technology, and culture at an inflection point in the history of labor as we face the rise of automation and AI, the “Great Resignation,” and a labor-movement resurgence. Thompson provides influential coverage of these subjects through his Work in Progress newsletter, and a special reporting series called “Progress.”

“So many readers come to The Atlantic because they love Jennifer, Kaitlyn, Lizzie, and Derek,” said Adrienne LaFrance, executive editor of The Atlantic. “I can’t wait for them—and for all of us—to experience their extraordinary writing, original ideas, wit, and wisdom in book form.”

The books under the Atlantic Editions imprint feature long-form journalism by Atlantic writers, each devoted to a single topic, and incorporate contemporary articles and classic storytelling from the magazine’s rich archive. The imprint’s first books––announced in May 2022 and publishing January 10, 2023––are On Misdirection, by Megan Garber; On Womanhood, by Sophie Gilbert (a finalist for the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Criticism); and On BTS, by Lenika Cruz. They will offer their definitive writing on, respectively, our fractured attention, feminism, and the cultural influence of the world’s biggest band.

Through their partnership, Zando and The Atlantic seek to bring these stories to a wider audience by offering the books at an affordable cost and making them accessible as individual, definitive works.