Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
chattanoogapulse.com
Tennessee Aquarium Offers Half-Price Tickets For College Students, Faculty, And Staff In September
As students flock to campuses for the fall semester, the Tennessee Aquarium offers an opportunity to decompress from the stress of term papers and exams with a relaxing journey from the mountains to the sea. Beginning Sunday, Sept. 11, all college students, faculty and staff will receive a 50 percent...
Georgia Cyclist Arrested After Riding Into, Pepper-Spraying, and Stun-Gunning Construction Worker in Chickamauga Battlefield
This 69-year-old cyclist certainly handed Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park rangers one of the strangest arrests they’ve ever made. The incident is just now coming to light, but the National Park Service (NPS) reports that on July 12, 2022, NPS law enforcement rangers responded to a report of a bizarre physical altercation in the park. According to their report, local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, GA, biked head-first into a completely unnecessary conflict.
Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch
An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
WDEF
Hamilton County EMS worker honored for 40+-years of service…and he’s not done
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. It’s also Patriot Day. A time when America honors those who were killed in the September 11th attacks. Some of those people were first responders. Locally,...
weisradio.com
Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
Eastern Illinois loses home opener to Chattanooga
CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois kicked off their home opener against Chattanooga. Eastern Illinois got the first points of the game, getting a field goal early. Motts Preston Hutchinson ran for 20 yards in the first quarter for a touchdown to take the lead 7-3. Eastern Illinois retaliated with quarterback Jonah O’Brien passing 31 yards […]
WDEF
Moon River Festival Returns for Fourth Year
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Moon River Festival is back this weekend for its fourth year in Chattanooga. Founder Drew Holcomb says they have a packed lineup – from Madeline Edwards and Mat Kearney, to Local Natives and Leon Bridges. More than half of the vendors are from the...
chattanoogapulse.com
Mayor Kelly Appoints Esai Navarro As Director Of The Office Of New Americans
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has announced the appointment of Esai Navarro as the inaugural Director of the City’s Office of New Americans. Established in October 2021 as part of the mayor’s One Chattanooga plan, the Office of New Americans helps connect migrants and refugees in Chattanooga with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive, including translation services, citizenship application processing, and referrals for wraparound services. As director, Navarro will help shape the office’s services and programs to ensure all migrants who choose to relocate to Chattanooga are welcomed with compassion and support.
chattanoogapulse.com
Hellbender Babies Move To Biosecure Containment At Chattanooga Zoo’s Hiwassee Research Center
The Chattanooga Zoo has completed construction of the meticulously planned biosecure containment and successfully rehomed 91 baby Hellbenders to the Hiwassee Research and Education Center. The move brings the babies from their original secure enclosure near our veterinary care team to their new biosecure home, and now all life stages...
WTVC
Moon River Festival canceled due to flooding at Coolidge Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (September 11th @ 6:40 p.m.):. Moon River Festival has been canceled for the remainder of Sunday due to flooding at Coolidge Park. A post on the festival's Twitter page reads, "We are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority. We have spoken with the City of Chattanooga officials who fully support this decision."
wutc.org
These Spaces Are Taken … For Park(ing) Day Chattanooga
Almost time to clear the way for the return of Park(ing) Day in downtown Chattanooga. Next Friday, parking spaces will be reclaimed, reimagined and repurposed as “parklets” for people on Broad Street between 4th Street and Aquarium Way. Chattanooga is one of several cities participating in Park(ing) Day.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests September 5-11
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 5-11. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
chattanoogacw.com
Attention fliers: TSA upgrades to mean longer lines at Chattanooga's airport
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hurry up and wait. That's the message to air passengers flying out of Chattanooga in the coming weeks. The Chattanooga Airport says that's because screeners with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are upgrading their equipment. The TSA screening area will be reduced to one lane between...
my40.tv
Community remembers couple with Chattanooga ties who died in Bradley County plane crash
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — We are learning more about the lives of a couple who died in a plane crash in Bradley County Monday. Although Dr. Bill Gist and his wife Beth Ann Gist resided in North Carolina, they have close ties to the Chattanooga area. We spoke with...
utc.edu
I went to Chattanooga Market with my roommate for the first time.
There were so many trucks, which were selling not only food, but also jewelry, flowers, and so on. I got a waffle with ice cream and a necklace. We stayed there for three hours without knowing it!. After that, we tried going back our dormitory by bus. However, Mocs Express...
Funeral for Hart Co middle school student today in Tennessee
The funeral for 14 year-old David Lake Fuller takes place today in Palmer Tennessee: the 8th grade student at Hart County Middle School died in a dirt bike accident that happened during the Labor Day weekend in Hart County. From WSB TV…. Classmates and the community are mourning the loss...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia community recovering from flooding week later, still under boil water advisory
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — The communities in northwest Georgia that were hit by severe flooding last weekend are, a week later, still picking up the pieces and in need of help. The city of Summerville in Chattooga County remains under a boil water advisory, with water being pumped into the city and pressure gradually being increased according to the latest city communications.
WDEF
Pilot in fatal plane crash used to practice medicine here
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Medical Examiner has now identified the victims in Monday night’s plane crash. They were Dr. William Edward Gist and his wife, Beth Ann. The Gists were living in Black Mountain, North Carolina and Dr. Gist practiced in Asheville. But they moved...
theutcecho.com
Mocs Football Stays Hot, Beat EIU 38-20
The 10th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football squad, led by Quarterback Preston Hutchinson, went on the road this week to take on the Panthers of Eastern Illinois University. The Mocs offense broke away in the second half to deliver a 38-20 loss to the Panthers behind Hutchinson’s 278 passing yards and Chattanooga’s dominant defense.
WTVC
Truck crashes into house in Chattanooga Thursday, CFD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck knocked down a powerline and crashed into a home in Chattanooga Thursday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened in the 1900 block of Ivy Street:. There were minor injuries, CFD says. No other details were provided.
