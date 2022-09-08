ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Outsider.com

Georgia Cyclist Arrested After Riding Into, Pepper-Spraying, and Stun-Gunning Construction Worker in Chickamauga Battlefield

This 69-year-old cyclist certainly handed Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park rangers one of the strangest arrests they’ve ever made. The incident is just now coming to light, but the National Park Service (NPS) reports that on July 12, 2022, NPS law enforcement rangers responded to a report of a bizarre physical altercation in the park. According to their report, local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, GA, biked head-first into a completely unnecessary conflict.
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
Field & Stream

Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch

An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Lifestyle
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
weisradio.com

Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia

Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
FORT PAYNE, AL
WCIA

Eastern Illinois loses home opener to Chattanooga

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois kicked off their home opener against Chattanooga. Eastern Illinois got the first points of the game, getting a field goal early. Motts Preston Hutchinson ran for 20 yards in the first quarter for a touchdown to take the lead 7-3. Eastern Illinois retaliated with quarterback Jonah O’Brien passing 31 yards […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WDEF

Moon River Festival Returns for Fourth Year

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Moon River Festival is back this weekend for its fourth year in Chattanooga. Founder Drew Holcomb says they have a packed lineup – from Madeline Edwards and Mat Kearney, to Local Natives and Leon Bridges. More than half of the vendors are from the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Mayor Kelly Appoints Esai Navarro As Director Of The Office Of New Americans

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has announced the appointment of Esai Navarro as the inaugural Director of the City’s Office of New Americans. Established in October 2021 as part of the mayor’s One Chattanooga plan, the Office of New Americans helps connect migrants and refugees in Chattanooga with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive, including translation services, citizenship application processing, and referrals for wraparound services. As director, Navarro will help shape the office’s services and programs to ensure all migrants who choose to relocate to Chattanooga are welcomed with compassion and support.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Moon River Festival canceled due to flooding at Coolidge Park

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (September 11th @ 6:40 p.m.):. Moon River Festival has been canceled for the remainder of Sunday due to flooding at Coolidge Park. A post on the festival's Twitter page reads, "We are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority. We have spoken with the City of Chattanooga officials who fully support this decision."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

These Spaces Are Taken … For Park(ing) Day Chattanooga

Almost time to clear the way for the return of Park(ing) Day in downtown Chattanooga. Next Friday, parking spaces will be reclaimed, reimagined and repurposed as “parklets” for people on Broad Street between 4th Street and Aquarium Way. Chattanooga is one of several cities participating in Park(ing) Day.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests September 5-11

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 5-11. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
chattanoogacw.com

Attention fliers: TSA upgrades to mean longer lines at Chattanooga's airport

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hurry up and wait. That's the message to air passengers flying out of Chattanooga in the coming weeks. The Chattanooga Airport says that's because screeners with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are upgrading their equipment. The TSA screening area will be reduced to one lane between...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WGAU

Funeral for Hart Co middle school student today in Tennessee

The funeral for 14 year-old David Lake Fuller takes place today in Palmer Tennessee: the 8th grade student at Hart County Middle School died in a dirt bike accident that happened during the Labor Day weekend in Hart County. From WSB TV…. Classmates and the community are mourning the loss...
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia community recovering from flooding week later, still under boil water advisory

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — The communities in northwest Georgia that were hit by severe flooding last weekend are, a week later, still picking up the pieces and in need of help. The city of Summerville in Chattooga County remains under a boil water advisory, with water being pumped into the city and pressure gradually being increased according to the latest city communications.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
WDEF

Pilot in fatal plane crash used to practice medicine here

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Medical Examiner has now identified the victims in Monday night’s plane crash. They were Dr. William Edward Gist and his wife, Beth Ann. The Gists were living in Black Mountain, North Carolina and Dr. Gist practiced in Asheville. But they moved...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
theutcecho.com

Mocs Football Stays Hot, Beat EIU 38-20

The 10th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football squad, led by Quarterback Preston Hutchinson, went on the road this week to take on the Panthers of Eastern Illinois University. The Mocs offense broke away in the second half to deliver a 38-20 loss to the Panthers behind Hutchinson’s 278 passing yards and Chattanooga’s dominant defense.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Truck crashes into house in Chattanooga Thursday, CFD says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck knocked down a powerline and crashed into a home in Chattanooga Thursday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened in the 1900 block of Ivy Street:. There were minor injuries, CFD says. No other details were provided.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

