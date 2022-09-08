Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Titans' A.J. Moore: Ruled out for season
Moore (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after exiting Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Moore was shaken up in the first half of Sunday's matchup and had to be carted to the locker room. He also missed time during the preseason due to an undisclosed injury and will ultimately be forced to miss the rest of the 2022 campaign as a result of his ankle injury.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' James Robinson: Leads backfield Sunday
Robinson (Achilles) rushed 11 times for 66 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for three yards and another score in Sunday's 28-22 loss to Washington. Robinson was removed from the injury report before the game despite suffering a torn Achilles last December. The 2020 waiver-wire sensation didn't appear limited at all, quickly outplaying Travis Etienne Jr. (initially named starter by the team) and taking over most of the work in the second half. It is unclear if head coach Doug Pederson will now use Robinson as the lead back or if he truly wants to split work between the two heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Colts. Regardless, Robinson -- and his miraculous recovery from an Achilles tear nine months ago -- should immediately become one of the hotter waiver claims once the dust settles from Week 1.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Out Week 1
Ojulari (calf) is out Sunday against the Titans. Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reprots. Ojulari was considered doubtful coming into Sunday, so his absence was mostly expected, although he was able to log limited practices all week. In his absence, Jihad Ward and Nick Williams should see extra opportunity.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Fails to deliver on hype
Pollard rushed six times for eight yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Pollard was bottled up by Tampa Bay's ferocious defensive front, as was nearly every offensive player for the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. A trendy upside pick in draft circles this year, the explosive back fell flat and was outshined by the supposedly declining Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard even looked like the inferior pass blocker, which is something that will hold him back from being a true lead back unless it is addressed. For now, it appears to still be the veteran's show in Dallas, but Pollard will likely put together better performances than what we saw in Week 1. The Cowboys will be forced to rely on their rushing attack while Dak Prescott (thumb) recovers from surgery, so we could see a big uptick in both back's touches against the Bengals next Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Injures hamstring
Allen was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a hamstring injury. Prior to his exit from Sunday's season opener, Allen caught all four of his targets for 66 yards. If he's forced to miss any time, Jalen Guyton and/or DeAndre Carter would be candidates to see added snaps behind fellow WRs Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Questionable for Week 1
Peters (knee) is questionable for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Jets. Peters suffered a torn ACL before the start of the 2021 campaign, and he began training camp on the active/PUP list. He was activated off the PUP list in August and appeared on track to play in Week 1 after recording back-to-back limited practices to start the week. However, he was held out of Friday's practice, leaving his status for the season opener once again in doubt. If the veteran cornerback is sidelined Sunday, expect Kyle Fuller and Brandon Stephens to have expanded roles.
CBS Sports
Bills receiver secretly pulled off a gender reveal after scoring a TD during Buffalo's blowout win over Rams
Based on videos around the Internet, it seems that half the fun of getting pregnant these days is that you get to do the gender reveal that comes with it, but we might have to stop doing gender reveals because there's a good chance no one is going to top what Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie did for his sister during the Bills' 31-10 blowout win over the Rams.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Quiet showing in opener
Golladay caught both his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Titans. The 28-year-old's second season with the Giants began in the same disappointing fashion as his first campaign, as Golladay failed to make much of an impact. He's now failed to reach 25 receiving yards in four straight games and six of his last nine, and he's still looking for his first touchdown with New York after scoring 13 in his last 21 games for the Lions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Solid performance in Week 1
Rousseau registered four solo tackles, one sack and one pass defense during Thursday's 31-10 win over the Rams. Rousseau tipped a pass intended for Cooper Kupp at the line in the first quarter and sacked Matthew Stafford on a third-and-short situation in the third quarter. The second-year defensive end played 45 of the team's 67 defensive snaps and will likely be a key piece in Buffalo's defense in 2022. As a rookie, the 2021 first-round pick recorded 50 tackles, four sacks, four pass defenses and one interception across 17 appearances.
CBS Sports
Colts' Quenton Nelson: Inks massive extension
The Colts and Nelson agreed to terms on a four-year extension Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. According to Schefter, the new deal averages $20 million per season and includes $60 million guaranteed, establishing Nelson as the highest-paid guard in the NFL. With the contract in place, Nelson now is locked in with the Colts through 2026, which will be his age-30 campaign.
CBS Sports
Dominic Leone: Let go by Giants
Leone (elbow) was placed on unconditional release waivers Saturday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Leone landed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury Friday, but he'll be let go by the team a day later. It's not yet clear whether he'll be healthy enough to return to action prior to the end of the season if he's able to land a contract with another organization.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Inactive for Week 1
Mims (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens. With Mims the odd man out in Week 1, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios are in line to work as the team's top wideout options versus Baltimore.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Florida State unveils 'icy white' uniforms for Louisville game
When Florida State visits Louisville later in September, it will do so in some new threads. On Friday, the Seminoles unveiled their "icy white" uniforms that include white helmets. Known for its popular garnet and gold color scheme, Florida State is taking a more minimalist approach for its game against...
Jonathan Gannon, Eagles defense fail to impress vs. Detroit Lions
In the latest Go Birds! Shorts, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discuss the performance of Jonathan Gannon’s defense on Sunday in the team’s 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Placed on injured list
Madrigal was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Madrigal exited Friday's matchup with a groin issue, and he'll be sidelined for at least a week and a half after being diagnosed with a strain. Zach McKinstry is starting at second base Saturday against the Giants and should see the majority of the playing time at the keystone during Madrigal's absence.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ja'Wuan James: Suffers significant injury
James tore his left Achilles tendon according to head coach John Harbaugh, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. James joined the Ravens last offseason and missed the entire year due to an Achilles injury. Now he'll miss the rest of the 2022 season with a similar injury. James was starting at left tackle in place of Ronnie Staley, who is still recovering from a 2021 season-ending ankle injury.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jeff Driskel: Bumps to active roster
The Texans elevated Driskel to the active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. This move may be a contingency in the event one of the Texans' top two quarterbacks -- Davis Mills or Kyle Allen -- suffers an injury during pregame warmups for Week 1 against the Colts. A decision on Driskel's availability, or lack thereof, will come about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Leads backfield in touches
Elliott rushed 10 times for 52 yards and caught one pass for a loss of three yards in Sunday's 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Elliott looked to be running well with the opportunities he got, but none of his teammates decided to show up in this primetime matchup. To make matters worse, the Cowboys lost Dak Prescott (thumb) late in the contest, and he has already been ruled out for several weeks at a minimum. Zeke and the rest of Dallas' talented positional talent will likely suffer until their star quarterback returns from surgery. On the plus side, there should be plenty of work for the veteran tailback heading into a matchup against the Bengals next Sunday.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Felix Bautista: Dealing with arm fatigue
Bautista was unavailable for Friday's game due to arm fatigue, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Orioles held a one-run lead in the ninth inning Friday and Bautista had not pitched in three days, but Dillon Tate still received the save opportunity instead of the team's regular closer. Bautista's injury does not sound serious, but it's unclear when he will be available next.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Keenan Allen and Tee Higgins injury updates plus more injuries from Week 1
If you took a wide receiver in the first round, you're probably having a pretty good Week 1. Heck, if you took one in the first three rounds, life is pretty good for you – Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, Ja'Marr Chase, Michael Pittman, Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown, and Davante Adams all dropped 20-plus points in Week 1, with CeeDee Lamb and Mike Evans still to go.
Comments / 0