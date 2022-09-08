ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Massive fire erupts outside Pomona warehouse

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rGRQ9_0hn74BvT00

Large fire burns in Pomona warehouse 00:38

A large fire burned early Thursday in a warehouse in an industrial area of Pomona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i26YB_0hn74BvT00
(credit: CBS)

Sky 2 first spotted the blaze at about 7 a.m. at 1395 E. Lexington Ave. Much of the fire is burning in storage containers outside the building, but the flames appeared to have spread inside the building.

The fire is sending up a large plume of smoke visible from a great distance.

Firefighters are on scene, and no injuries were immediately reported.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Firefighters battle blaze at Carousel Mall in San Bernardino

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a shuttered mall in San Bernardino Sunday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Carousel Mall for a fire inside the building on the corner of North E and West 2nd streets. The fire was first reported around 8:55 a.m. with smoke and flames visible from […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Full containment of deadly Fairview fire may be achieved Monday

Firefighters say full containment of the deadly Fairview fire in Hemet could come as close as Monday. Moisture from the remnants of Kay assisted firefighters in the firefight where the fire has scorched 28,000 acres. At last word, it was 43 percent contained. On Saturday, witnesses watched in horror as a helicopter that was assisting in the firefight spiraled down and slammed into the ground. A crew of three was onboard. It happened as the chopper was attempting to land. The chopper went down yards from the Banning Airport after experiencing a malfunction. A spokesman says all three onboard were transported to a trauma center for moderate injuries. Also on Saturday, mandatory evacuations were reduced to a warning in the Citrus View neighborhood. Federal investigators will look into what caused the crash. 
HEMET, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Pomona, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pomona, CA
Pomona, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

3 suspected burglars arrested in Fairview Fire evacuation zone

HEMET, Calif. - Authorities arrested three suspected burglars inside a home that was evacuated due to the Fairview Fire, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. It happened Saturday just after 1:30 p.m. near Coralee Lane and Diamond Valley Road. Officers responded to the area after someone reported seeing three...
HEMET, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Train vs. Vehicle Collision in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a casino train and a vehicle at North Palomares Street and East 1st Street in the city of Pomona Sunday, Sept. 11, around 2:04 a.m. Once officers and firefighters...
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Hemet home ransacked by burglars disguised as firefighters

A homeowner in Hemet is perplexed after a man who claimed to be a firefighter took thousands of dollars worth of goods after they evacuated the area.The suspect claimed to the homeowner, who identified himself only as Terry, that he was a firefighter and that Terry needed to evacuate. As a former firefighter himself, Terry told the suspect that he and his wife would leave their home when necessary.But after the man said that he too used to fight fires for Cal Fire, Terry let his guard down and left without locking his front door. The suspect then allegedly made his way...
HEMET, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
CBS LA

Nine French bulldogs stolen from home in Northridge

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the theft of nine French bulldogs that were stolen Sunday in Northridge.The theft at a residence in the 9400 block of Corbin Avenue happened around 3 p.m., the LAPD reported.The victim whose dogs were stolen told police he left the dogs at the location that was being watched by a friend.While he was gone his friend said two suspects wearing ski masks came to the residence and stole the puppies. One suspect was described to police as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing an estimated 180 pounds.He was wearing a black ski mask, purple shirt and black pants.The second suspect spoke Spanish during the theft, a witness told police. He was described as a male Hispanic, 5-feet-10-inches, and an estimated 150 pounds. He was wearing a black ski mask.The person watching the dogs was not reported to have been injured in the theft.Anyone with information on the dogs was asked to call the LAPD's Devonshire Division at 818-832-0633 or the department's 24/7 tipline at 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.  
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police investigating deadly shooting at street carnival in Lincoln Heights

Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting in Lincoln Heights, the Los Angeles Police Department said. It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Broadway. One person was shot and declared dead at the scene. Another person was shot and taken to the hospital. LAPD said there was a small carnival on the street that has been shut down during the investigation. No suspect information is available. The motive of the shooting is not known. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting on LA freeway leaves one injured

MONTECITO HEIGHTS, Calif. – A person was hospitalized Saturday after being shot near Montecito Heights. The shooting was reported at 1:15 am. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to State Route 110 and Avenue 26 where they found the victim, according to reports from the scene. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pickup truck crashes into Menifee backyard, ends up in pool

Maybe the driver was trying to cool off, or the pickup truck was overheating, but either way, driving it into a Menifee pool was probably just a touch too much.Menifee police posted images of a white pickup truck sunk nearly to the top of its windshield in a pool Thursday. They noted the driver was able to get out of the truck and swim to safety, and no one was hurt in the collision."Our officers had a tough time taking the collision measurements at the bottom of the pool," the Facebook post joked.The state has been mired in a record heat wave and heat records have been falling since last week."We know it's been hot for too long, but if you need to cool off or your truck overheats, we don't recommend driving it into a pool!" the post said.
MENIFEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Man killed in crash involving freight train in Pomona

Authorities say a man was killed following a collision involving a freight train in Pomona. Officers with the Pomona Police Department responded to Palomares Street north of First Street following a report of a crash. When they arrived, they located a sedan that had apparently been broadsided by a moving freight train at a high rate of speed. The driver of the sedan was gravely injured and died at the scene. Palomares Street between First and Commercial streets remained closed. It remains unknown what caused the crash and whether alcohol or drugs were a factor. The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call the Pomona Police Department's Traffic Services Bureau at (909) 802-7741 or (909) 620-2048.
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Man, 28, killed in Long Beach stabbing that left 2nd man injured

A man was killed and another man was injured in a double stabbing in Long Beach, police said. The incident unfolded in the 1700 block of Broadway just after 11:45 p.m. Saturday. It was then that authorities responded and located two victims suffering of stab wounds. Both were transported to a hospital where one of them died. The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Christopher Finley of Long Beach. The condition of the second individual was not known. While investigating, authorities have determined that a verbal altercation between the victims and the suspects escalated to a physical fight prior to the stabbings. The motive remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard and Jesus Espinoza at (562) 570-7244. 
LONG BEACH, CA
KGET

Video shows back-to-back air drops on the Fairview Fire

Firefighting crews from across Southern California have been deployed to Riverside County to contain the nearly 27,000-acre Fairview Fire, which erupted Monday on the outskirts of Hemet. A crew from Santa Barbara County captured impressive footage of a small plane followed by a DC-10 dropping flame retardant along the fire perimeter Thursday evening. Video also […]
HEMET, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres

Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in South LA while trying to flee vehicle

LOS ANGELES – One of three suspects who approached a man in a parked vehicle in South LA shot him to death when he tried to flee on foot, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
140K+
Followers
24K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy