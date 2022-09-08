ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township schools grapple with bus delays after a third of drivers call off

By Kenny Kixx
106.7 WTLC
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Washington Township schools have asked parents to find alternatives to its buses after approximately one-third of drivers called off work Wednesday.

In a letter to parents, the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township said morning and afternoon bus routes were impacted by the shortage.

It also means after-school activity late bus runs won’t be available Wednesday.

“All families are encouraged to find alternative transportation to school if possible to avoid the potential delays due to bus driver shortage,” the letter, which was sent about 6:46 a.m., states.

Parents say this isn’t the first time this has happened this week.

“We have experienced the bus running almost every week since we have been in the district so you are used to it so you can kind of plan accordingly,” Shawnta Barnes said.

Shawnta Barnes says her twin boys attend Westlane Middle School. She says that she is frustrated with the lack of consistency from the bus routes.

“It’s a toss-up, waiting to see if the bus is going to come. If it comes then its late and then our kids are getting a late start to their education,” Barnes added.

Schools encouraged parents and students to use Here Comes The Bus , a school bus GPS tracking app, or the ParentSquare school communication app, for updates.

The letter also states that schools may issue additional guidance to families in the afternoon.

“District administration and Transportation staff are currently busy supporting getting students to and from school safely and efficiently in light of the current high volume of absences in bus drivers,” said MSD of Washington Township Communications Coordinator Ellen Rogers in an email to WRTV.

Read more from WRTV here

#School Bus#Bus Driver#Washington Township#Bus Routes#K12#Westlane Middle School
