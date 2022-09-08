ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Deputies investigating weekend shooting in Halifax County

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office say they’re investigating a shooting. Deputies say they were called to a shooting on Highway 125 near Crowells Crossroads late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Deputies have not specified what time the shooting occurred. They...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested in New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, Craven County — On September 9th, New Bern Police arrested Tazvone Lavone Stewart, 23, in connection to Tuesday's shooting in New Bern. Stewart was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Officials with the New Bern Police Department said the...
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, NC
City
Fountain, NC
Pitt County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Pitt County, NC
Greene County, NC
Crime & Safety
jocoreport.com

Driver Apprehended Following Johnston County Chase

Law enforcement officers arrested a driver following a nearly 20 mile high speed chase Friday night on Interstate 95 in Johnston County. Around 8:00pm, a Johnston County deputy, assigned to patrol the Kenly city limits, attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near I-95. The driver accelerated onto I-95 southbound and quickly reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Florida man convicted by federal jury on firearm charge following shooting of North Carolina sheriff’s deputy

A federal jury convicted Jarred Javon Ford, of Florida, for illegally possessing a gun in an incident where he shot a Nash County Sheriff’s deputy several times following a traffic stop, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Ford is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and other drug and traffic-related charges in state court arising from the incident.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount police investigating after 4-year-old accidentally shot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot in Rocky Mount early Saturday. Police said they responded to UNC Nash Healthcare after getting a 911 call that a child had arrived there with a gunshot wound to her foot. The mother took her daughter to the emergency room, officials said. Police said […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Gas Station#Police#Speedway
wcti12.com

Two women arrested on fraud charges, one on probation for similar crimes

PITT COUNTY — Two women were arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office on fraud charges. Police said victims reported more than $10,000 had been fraudulently withdrawn from their bank accounts. The withdrawals were done through forged checks. Jacqueline Carrie Barr, 20, and Nyja Lashay Hemby, 20, both of...
PITT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Sheriff’s drug unit announces arrests

Within the past month, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit have arrested the following eleven (11) people;. William Bond, 71 years of age, of 119 East 7th Street in Washington. Bond was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Linwood Whitley, 34...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro Police say one person is dead and the search is on for a suspect following a shooting Thursday evening. Just after 6:00 p.m. police responded to the emergency department at Wayne UNC Health Care in reference to an individual who arrived there suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
RALEIGH, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern police looking for missing person

NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is looking for a missing woman named Adriana Ilvento. Ilvento was last seen wearing a white head band, green shirt, blue sweatshirt and bleached-stained black pants. Ilveno's last known location was in the area of Craven Community College around...
NEW BERN, NC
News19 WLTX

Inmate dies following attack at North Carolina prison

RALEIGH, N.C. — An inmate at a North Carolina prison has been killed in an attack by other prisoners, authorities said. The News & Observer reports that the Central Prison in Raleigh was placed on lockdown on Friday while police investigated the death of the inmate, 35-year-old Ronald S. Rhodes.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy