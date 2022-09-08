Read full article on original website
cbs17
Deputies investigating weekend shooting in Halifax County
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office say they’re investigating a shooting. Deputies say they were called to a shooting on Highway 125 near Crowells Crossroads late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Deputies have not specified what time the shooting occurred. They...
cbs17
Video shows thieves break in to get keys, steal 7 cars from Raleigh auto dealer lot, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Seven cars were stolen from a Raleigh auto dealership early Sunday morning, officials said. The incident happened at Raleigh Auto Brothers at 2216 Trawick Road, Raleigh police said. The thieves first broke into the dealership building and took keys to various cars, according to Raleigh...
1 arrested after threat made against Zebulon school via social media, police say
A social media post, making a threat of violence to a Zebulon school for Monday, was brought to the attention of police Friday, according to a news release from Zebulon police.
wcti12.com
Man arrested in New Bern shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — On September 9th, New Bern Police arrested Tazvone Lavone Stewart, 23, in connection to Tuesday's shooting in New Bern. Stewart was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. Officials with the New Bern Police Department said the...
jocoreport.com
Driver Apprehended Following Johnston County Chase
Law enforcement officers arrested a driver following a nearly 20 mile high speed chase Friday night on Interstate 95 in Johnston County. Around 8:00pm, a Johnston County deputy, assigned to patrol the Kenly city limits, attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near I-95. The driver accelerated onto I-95 southbound and quickly reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Florida man convicted by federal jury on firearm charge following shooting of North Carolina sheriff’s deputy
A federal jury convicted Jarred Javon Ford, of Florida, for illegally possessing a gun in an incident where he shot a Nash County Sheriff’s deputy several times following a traffic stop, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Ford is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and other drug and traffic-related charges in state court arising from the incident.
Rocky Mount police investigating after 4-year-old accidentally shot
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot in Rocky Mount early Saturday. Police said they responded to UNC Nash Healthcare after getting a 911 call that a child had arrived there with a gunshot wound to her foot. The mother took her daughter to the emergency room, officials said. Police said […]
cbs17
Teen drove stolen SUV in 100-mph chase ending in Raleigh with 2 crashes, trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities Saturday identified a teenager they said drove a stolen car in a chase that hit speeds of 100 mph before two crashes Friday night in Raleigh. The incident began around 7 p.m. when Garner police plate readers detected a stolen Kia SUV, according to...
wcti12.com
Two women arrested on fraud charges, one on probation for similar crimes
PITT COUNTY — Two women were arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office on fraud charges. Police said victims reported more than $10,000 had been fraudulently withdrawn from their bank accounts. The withdrawals were done through forged checks. Jacqueline Carrie Barr, 20, and Nyja Lashay Hemby, 20, both of...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sheriff’s drug unit announces arrests
Within the past month, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit have arrested the following eleven (11) people;. William Bond, 71 years of age, of 119 East 7th Street in Washington. Bond was charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Linwood Whitley, 34...
WITN
Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro Police say one person is dead and the search is on for a suspect following a shooting Thursday evening. Just after 6:00 p.m. police responded to the emergency department at Wayne UNC Health Care in reference to an individual who arrived there suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
Murder investigation underway after body found in Edgecombe County
Sheriff's deputies are conducting a murder investigation in Edgecombe County. The sheriff's office received a call just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night about an unresponsive person on Rainey Street in Princeville, not far from an elementary school. The person was already dead when deputies arrived. The victim's identity and...
cbs17
Man nabbed after 100 mph chase, 2 crashes in stolen SUV from Garner to Raleigh, trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was caught after he crashed twice during a chase from Garner into Raleigh that hit speeds of 100 mph Friday evening, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. The incident began around 7 p.m. when Garner police plate readers detected a stolen Kia...
Goldsboro shooting victim dies are being airlifted to ECU Medical Center
After being airlifted to ECU Medical Center for a gunshot wound, a man died of his injuries Thursday night, the Goldsboro Police Department said.
Inmate killed in attack by prisoners at NC prison, officials say
Authorities say an inmate at a North Carolina prison has been killed in an attack by other prisoners.
'Why?': Family says woman found dead in Youngsville had restraining order on suspect
"She had a restraining order against him. Why did he go there and kill her?"
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
wcti12.com
New Bern police looking for missing person
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is looking for a missing woman named Adriana Ilvento. Ilvento was last seen wearing a white head band, green shirt, blue sweatshirt and bleached-stained black pants. Ilveno's last known location was in the area of Craven Community College around...
Raleigh man recruited ‘money mules’ to deposit checks stolen from mailboxes
Carl Edwin Parker Jr. is sentenced to five years, three months in federal prison
Inmate dies following attack at North Carolina prison
RALEIGH, N.C. — An inmate at a North Carolina prison has been killed in an attack by other prisoners, authorities said. The News & Observer reports that the Central Prison in Raleigh was placed on lockdown on Friday while police investigated the death of the inmate, 35-year-old Ronald S. Rhodes.
