Darlene Joyce (Kaseberg) St. Clair, 85, of House Springs died Sept. 5, 2022, in Bellville, Ill. Mrs. St. Clair grew up in Granite City, Ill., where she met her lifelong friend LaVerna Corbitt. Mrs. St. Clair earned a teaching degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. She was a Spanish teacher in Highland, Ill., and an English teacher with Special School District, South Tech. After retirement, she spent more than 10,000 hours volunteering at Feed My People. She volunteered on many committees at St. Martin United Church of Christ in High Ridge. She loved spending time with family. She also enjoyed travel, dogs, reading, movies, dancing and playing cards. She will be remembered for her strong faith and her vivacious personality. She was well-educated, articulate and full of energy. Born Oct. 21, 1936, in Granite City, Ill., she was the daughter of the late August and Viola (Omson) Kaseberg.

HOUSE SPRINGS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO