Edwardsville rallies to top Marquette Catholic
Liam McLean's first varsity goal couldn't have come at a better time for the Edwardsville Tigers. McLean deflected in a free kick from Gavin Gierich with 15:53 left in regulation to break a tie and send the Tigers to a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over the Marquette Catholic Explorers... ★ FURTHER...
5 On Your Sideline: Kirkwood vs. Eureka
The 5 On Your Sideline Game of the Week featured a big-time rematch between Kirkwood and Eureka. The Wildcats would barely claim victory over the Pioneers, 31-30.
Sunday morning crash in Columbia
Emergency personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash about 7:30 a.m. on southbound Route 3 at Route 158. One person was transported to a St. Louis hospital for injuries.
Kathleen Stringer, 74, Herculaneum
Kathleen Stringer, 74, of Herculaneum died Sept. 5, 2022. Born Sept. 27, 1947, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Helen Irene (Partney) and Maurice Anthony O’Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her husband: Alan Ray Stringer. She is survived by two daughters: Colleen (Darrell)...
Robert Allen Barber, 79, House Springs
Robert Allen Barber, 79, of House Springs died Sept. 3, 2022, in Eureka. Mr. Barber grew up in Farmington and enlisted in the Navy in 1961, during which he served on the USS Kitty Hawk. He retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2004. Born July 12, 1943, in Nevada, Mo., he was the son of the late Susan (Allen) and Ervin Barber.
The ‘Piasa Bird’ still sits on Mississippi bluffs after centuries
What can be more terrifying than a flying dragon humanoid creature that ate people by lifting them up off the ground and taking them back to its nest?
Darlene Joyce (Kaseberg) St. Clair, 85, House Springs
Darlene Joyce (Kaseberg) St. Clair, 85, of House Springs died Sept. 5, 2022, in Bellville, Ill. Mrs. St. Clair grew up in Granite City, Ill., where she met her lifelong friend LaVerna Corbitt. Mrs. St. Clair earned a teaching degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. She was a Spanish teacher in Highland, Ill., and an English teacher with Special School District, South Tech. After retirement, she spent more than 10,000 hours volunteering at Feed My People. She volunteered on many committees at St. Martin United Church of Christ in High Ridge. She loved spending time with family. She also enjoyed travel, dogs, reading, movies, dancing and playing cards. She will be remembered for her strong faith and her vivacious personality. She was well-educated, articulate and full of energy. Born Oct. 21, 1936, in Granite City, Ill., she was the daughter of the late August and Viola (Omson) Kaseberg.
Steven C. Wyatt, 68, De Soto
Steven C. Wyatt, 68, of De Soto died Sept. 5, 2022, in De Soto. Mr. Wyatt was a service manager for AA Mobile Homes. He enjoyed music, working on his home and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Born Sept. 4, 1954, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Mary (Carr) and Herbert Wyatt.
Pet spot: Dallas is an independent, but sociable horse
Faith Townsend of Festus said she recently participated in a horse show with Dallas, the quarter horse she has owned for about a year. “Dallas and I did our first horse show (in August),” she said. “He did great. He didn’t win. It was just for practice. We didn’t have the right equipment with us. Next time, we will.”
Vernon Arthur ‘Sonny’ Rudolph II, 75, Barnhart
Vernon Arthur “Sonny” Rudolph II, 75, of Barnhart died Sept. 8, 2022, in Barnhart. Mr. Rudolph was a security officer at Six Flags and held several sales positions. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Arnold. Born Aug. 29, 1947, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Freida (Krietler) and Vernon A. Rudolph Sr.
Sunday injury crash in Waterloo
The Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS responded Sunday afternoon to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 and Route 156. Initial reports were at least one occupant
Two De Soto women hurt in crash south of Festus
Two De Soto women were injured Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Montauk Drive south of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:29 p.m., Robert P. Morris, 34, of Ironton was driving a 2015 Ford F150 west on Montauk Drive and reportedly failed to yield to a 2021 Jeep Compass driven by Shirley F. Boyer, 84, of De Soto who was headed north on the highway, and the pickup struck the Jeep. Then the Jeep overturned, the report said.
3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list
Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
Gary J. Peters, 75, Arnold
Gary J. Peters, 75, of Arnold died Sept. 5, 2022, in Town and Country. Mr. Peters was a printer. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. He attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, then Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Arnold. He played soccer and golf. Born Nov. 6, 1946, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Katherine (Panus) and Cyrel Peters.
2 killed in Iron County crash
IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 49 in Iron County Thursday, Sept. 8. It happened one mile south of Annapolis around 8:25 a.m. Scott G. Schlosser, 34, of Centerville was driving a 2001 Honda Accord when he crossed the centerline and struck a 2020 Chevy Malibu driven by Carrie L. Greer, 34, of Fredericktown head on, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Antique motorcycle race to stop in Alton
The annual Cross Country Chase for antique motorcycles is coming through Alton later this week. The chase is a cross country challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured between 1930-1960. Director of Operations for the run Jason Sims tells The Big Z this is a bi-annual event. The Chase...
$1 million prize shocks St. Louis scratchers player
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri resident changed his mind about buying a Scratchers ticket and it ended up paying off. He decided to buy a Millionaire Blowout ticket at the Circle K on Gravois Road in Affton. The scratcher ticket costs $50. “I originally had planned on buying one...
Landlords pursue restaurant Layla at Grove, Webster Groves locations
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Layla, located at 4317 Manchester Ave. in The Grove neighborhood, has been ordered to vacate the property after failing to pay rent, according to a notice posted on the restaurant's door. Meanwhile, the restaurant's landlord in Webster Groves is suing for back rent. The...
Wilbert W. ‘Bill’ Swaller, 86, Arnold
Wilbert W. “Bill” Swaller, 86, of Arnold died Sept. 9, 2022. He is survived by his wife: Carol (Ricketts) Swaller; five daughters: Karen (Tim) Clark of High Ridge, Cyndi (Jeff) Lane of Lake Sherwood, Dawn Watson-Svendrowski of Festus, Diana (Dave Schaper) Watson-Hubbart of Cedar Hill and Jeanie (Chris Maclin) Swaller-Bach of Arnold; 15 grandchildren: Chris, Stefannie and Daniel Marcus, Blake and Michelle Shurtleff, Victoria Lane, Ryan Hinton, Dawn Marie Norris, Lorelei Ellis, Michael, Timothy, Stephen and Andrew Hubbart and Brandon and Ashley Bach; three great-grandchildren: Gaby and William Marcus and Ruby Kohring; a brother: Irvin (Clara) Benson; and numerous family members and friends.
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County.
