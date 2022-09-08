Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Berlin targets 5k cars per week by Q1 2023
Tesla Giga Berlin aims to produce 5,000 cars per week by Q1 2023. Tesla held an open-door event in Grünheide on Sunday, September 11. At Sunday’s event, the company talked to local employees about Giga Berlin’s water usage and the factory’s environmental and water protection protocols. It also provided information on the factory’s road and rail infrastructure, forest conversion, battery cell production, and training/studies at Giga Berlin.
teslarati.com
BMW announces battery supply deals with CATL and Eve Energy
As electric vehicles become more prevalent in the coming years, it is pertinent for every automaker that wishes to survive to ensure that it can secure enough batteries for its EVs. BMW appears to have read the memo, with the German luxury automaker announcing battery supply deals with both CATL and EVE Energy.
Comments / 0